OnePlus Tipped To Introduce 120Hz Display Smartphone On January 13 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus introduced its Concept One smartphone at the CES 2020 event being hosted in Las Vegas, yesterday. The highlight of the upcoming smartphone is its disappearing camera setup. Just after the unveiling of the OnePlus concept, the Chinese manufacturer has started sharing press invites for a new launch. Here are the details:

OnePlus is hosting a 'OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting' on January 13 in China. The event is scheduled for 2 PM at B.PARK bloom garden in Shenzen, China. The company has not specifically revealed any information as to what it will be introducing at the event.

However, the rumor mill has indicated an arrival of a OnePlus smartphone with a 120Hz display at the event. Previous leaks have suggested the OnePlus 8 Pro be equipped with this display. So we can't rule out the possibility that the company might announce the OnePlus 8 series on January 13 in China.

And with just three days remaining for the launch, we can expect some major clue to be revealed anytime soon. But, nothing concrete can be said at the moment. It is worth noting that OnePlus had equipped the OnePlus 7T series with a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. So, the company might upgrade the display on its next flagship smartphone series.

OnePlus 8 Series Expected Specifications And Features

The OnePlus 8 series have stopped by the rumor mill a couple of times in the past. The leaks had suggested a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution on the standard OnePlus. The display is said to feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera which seems to be the latest trend.

The in-display camera cutout is likely to house a 32MP selfie snapper. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, has been tipped with a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and dual punch-hole for the selfie cameras. While the standard model's display is speculated to offer a 90Hz refresh rate, the Pro model is expected with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are said to make use of a Snapdragon 865 processor accompanied by 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 128GB storage configurations.

For optics, the company is said to use a quad-camera module on both the handsets packed with a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and an additional ToF sensor. There could be a 4,500 mAh battery backed by 5oW fast charging powering the OnePlus 8 series.

via

Best Mobiles in India