OnePlus 8 Series Specifications Leaked: Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Tipped

OnePlus is expected to launch its next flagship series in 2020 comprising the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. As we are heading towards the end of 2019, more leaks about the trio have started pouring in. A new leak has revealed the complete specifications of all the three upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus 8 Series Leaked Specifications

The OnePlus 8 series specification leak has been revealed by a post on Weibo. Going by the leak, the standard OnePlus 8 will be equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole accommodating a 32MP selfie camera.

At the rear, there will be three cameras with a 64MP primary lens, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The device is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor with an integrated X55 5G modem.

There is no mention of the 4G model in the leak though. Besides, it is said to come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It is said to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is said to feature dual sensors at the front including a ToF sensor. Also, there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The processor here is the same (Snapdragon 865 SoC) paired with 8GB/12GB RAM or 128GB/256GB storage option. The battery here is also powerful, i.e, a 4,500 mAh unit with 50W fast charging.

For optics, the device will be equipped with a 64MP primary sensor at the rear with an f/1.7 aperture, a 20MP ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and an additional ToF sensor.

Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Lite which comes as an affordable model in the lot will be powered by a MediaTek 100 chipset. It will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. It will be equipped with triple-rear cameras comprising of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

The other sensors onboard are 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The display will be an AMOLED panel measuring 6.4-inches with FHD resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Notably, the leak posted on the Chinese website isn't confirmed by OnePlus as of now. It can't be said for sure if these suggested specifications are correct. So, we would suggest you take these hardware features as a grain of salt for now.

