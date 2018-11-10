Samsung OneUI might come to Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+

It has been only a few days since Samsung unveiled its One UI at the Samsung Developer conference held in San Francisco. Apart from the OneUI, the South Korean tech giant had also revealed the upcoming smartphones which it plans to bring along with some other major announcements. As for the OneUI, the company had officially announced that some of its flagship smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the Samsung Galaxy S9, and the Samsung Galaxy S9+ are lined up to receive the Android 9 Pie update in January 2019. The Android update for the aforementioned smartphones is expected to arrive post the launch of company's next flagship the Samsung Galaxy S10.

While Samsung had confirmed the Android 9 Pie update along with the OneUI for the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, and the Galaxy S9+, it was being reported that the last year's flagship offerings by the company including the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ will not receive the OneUI update. This had left the owners of these devices baffled. However, some new reports suggest that this might not be the case going forward.

As per a Samsung leakster @IceUniverse, the tech giant will certainly release the OneUI update for the last year's flagship Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, and the Samsung Galaxy S8+. The leakster reportedly claims to have received this information from a Samsung official, thus, it would be safe to assume that the OneUI will be available for the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones.

Samsung has primarily designed the OneUI so that the users can get an enhanced single-hand usage experience. Considering that all of the aforementioned flagship devices by Samsung boast a bigger display, the new UI should make it easy for the users to operate the device with a single hand. As of now, Samsung has not officially confirmed the reports of the availability of the OneUI for the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ and it remains to be seen if the tech giant brings the UI for these devices anytime soon. We will keep you posted with the further information on the same, so stay tuned with us for more updates.