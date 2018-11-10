ENGLISH

Samsung W2019 officially announced: The flip-flagship phone with premium design

Samsung W2019 comes with dual OLED display

    Samsung has officially unveiled the Samsung W2019, which is the successor to the Samsung W2018. The flagship flip smartphone with a premium design, premium specifications, and a premium price tag. Here are the complete details about the most ambitious flagship smartphone of 2018 from the company that is known for high-end flagship smartphones.

    Samsung W2019 price and availability

    The Samsung W2019 will be available in the next few weeks and is expected to cost around $2000. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Samsung W2019 in India what so ever.

    Samsung W2019 design

    Though the Samsung W2019 packs in the top of the line specifications, the smartphone stands tall in the crowd due to the design, that the smartphone offers. The smartphone has a full metal unibody design, with premium design choices, which makes it look like a premium device. The overall phone, including the t4 keypad, makes it a retro-looking smartphone, but the device is as powerful as the Galaxy Note9.

    Samsung W2019 specifications

    The Samsung W2019 comes with dual 4.2-inch AMOLED screens with 1920 x 1080p resolution, protected by the 2.5D tempered glass with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

    Similar to the Galaxy Note9, the Samsung W2019 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary wide-angle lens with a variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4) and a secondary 12 MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom and portrait mode. On the front, the device has a single 8 MP selfie camera. Just like the Galaxy S9, the W2019 can record 4K videos @ 60fps and can also record super slow-motion videos as well.

    The device has a 3070 mAh non-user replaceable Li-ion battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. There is a dedicated Bixby button as well. The power button mounted on the right side of the smartphone doubles as a fingerprint reader.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 8:06 [IST]
