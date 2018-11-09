Samsung Galaxy S8 , S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 won't be tasting the One UI

It has been reported that Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 and all set to receive Android Pie-based One UI by next year. But the company has no plans of bringing the update to the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8. All these last year's flagship smartphones are running on Samsung Experience UX which doesn't have a feature to upgrade the software to One UI. This new UI is designed for new devices including the upcoming foldable smartphone.

According to a report by Tom Guide, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 is not going to receive the new One UI update. The company has also confirmed that One UI will be brought to Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 based on Android Pie in January 2019. Additionally, a beta programme will also be kicked off by the end of this month for countries including China, France, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, Spain, UK, and the USA.

Samsung's One UI is designed to deliver a natural and comfortable one-handed user experience. "One UI helps you focus on what really matters to you. With hardware and software working together in harmony, see only what you need, using and viewing your phone with an experience that feels second nature. Because it's the small details that make a big difference," reads the official website.

The One UI Beta Program will allow users to try One UI before its official release. As one of the first to enjoy the new features and design, you need to send your feedback to the company so that the developers will make the necessary changes before it rolls out to the public.

How to become a beta tester?

Download the Samsung Members application from Galaxy Apps or the Google Play Store. After logging in, go to Notices and select "One UI Beta Program Registration" to submit an application.

Once signed up, go to Settings and then Update Software to select the Download Updates Manually option. This will allow the software to update and load the beta version.