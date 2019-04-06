ENGLISH

    OnePlus 3, 3T Android Pie public Beta firmware released with April Android security patch

    In addition to the security patch, the update brings an enhanced "Gaming Mode 3.0" feature.

    By
    |

    One has started pushing out an Android Pie firmware update to its vintage OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has released an Android Pie public Beta update for the OnePlue 3 duo. The latest beta update for both the smartphones has been released in the company's hometown China. This comes just after the reports of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T receiving an Android Pie beta update were appearing online. The latest development suggests at a global rollout of the update for OnePlus 3 duo sometime soon.

    OnePlus 3, 3T gets Android Pie public Beta with April security patch

     

    OnePlus has shared the complete information on the firmware update rollout for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T on the OnePlus forums in China. The company has also revealed the changelog which the latest firmware update brings to both the smartphones.

    As per the changelog, the public Beta update comes along with the latest Android security patch, i.e, April 2019 security patch. This will improve the security of the smartphone. In addition to the security patch, the update brings an enhanced "Gaming Mode 3.0" which will allow for lag-free high-resolution gameplay. It also improves the UI along with the "Do Not Disturb" mode.

    While OnePlus has not revealed any official date for the rollout for a stable Android Pie version for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, we can expect the global rollout to be carried out soon in the future. It is currently not known as to when the recently launched public Beta Android Pie update will be released globally. However, we will keep you updated with further information on the same.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
