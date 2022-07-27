OnePlus 10T Full Specs Out Ahead Of Aug 3 Launch; Could Pack 16GB RAM

The OnePlus 10T smartphone is all set to be launched in the Indian market at an event on August 3. On the same day, the device will be released as the OnePlus Ace Pro in China. Some of the specs of the OnePlus 10T were already officially revealed. Now, the complete specifications, as well as official-looking renders of the smartphone, leaked online.

OnePlus 10T Will Offer Design Similar To OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10T will offer a design quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which is already available in India. The device will have the same large square camera module on the top-left corner with three cameras and an LED flash unit. The phone will have a nearly bezel-less display, but its selfie camera hole will be moved to the middle instead of the left of the screen.

The volume rocker of the OnePlus 10T will be on the left side, while the right side will have the power key. The fingerprint sensor of the latest OnePlus smartphone will be placed below the screen. The flagship handset will be ditching the alert slider. In addition, we don't expect it to offer the traditional 3.5mm headphone socket.

OnePlus 10T Display, Processor, Memory Features

According to the report by PriceBaba, the OnePlus 10T will be coming with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display. The screen will provide full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ content support, sRGB color gamut, and 10-bit colors. The handset will also be coming up with a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a high touch-sampling rate to entice gamers. Software-wise, the phone could boot ColorOS 13 out-of-the-box, which will be introduced on the same day.

The OnePlus 10T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship processor. The OnePlus Ace Pro is officially confirmed to be the brand's first 16GB RAM flagship in India. However, it's not clear if the company will offer the same amount of RAM in India or not. The device could instead be released in two models - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

OnePlus 10T Camera, Connectivity, Battery Specs

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 10T will be arriving with a 50MP primary shooter with the Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support. The main sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, the handset is tipped to offer a 16MP snapper, which will be offering support for EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization).

The connectivity features of the OnePlus 10T will include 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C charging port. Lastly, the latest report mentions that the handset will be fuelled by a 4,800 mAh battery, which will be offering a massive 150W fast charging. The device will be coming in Jade Green and Moonstone Black color variants.

Will The OnePlus 10T Be Worth Buying?

The OnePlus 10T is rumored to be priced at Rs. 49,999 in the Indian market for the base variant. With bank offers, the consumers will be able to purchase it for just Rs. 48,499. With the specs such as the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 50MP camera, and a massive 150W fast charging, it will be good pricing for the device.

It's worth adding that the brand's previous flagship in the country, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, is available at a massive starting price tag of Rs. 66,999. The phone offers the previous-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor only, a 48MP camera, and only 80W fast charging for the asking price. So the OnePlus 10T will be a worthy device for its below Rs. 50,000 price tag.

