OnePlus 10Ts Latest Ad Puts A Lot Of Emphasis On Google/Android

OnePlus recently launched the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based performance-oriented smartphone -- the OnePlus 10T. As of now, it is currently the most powerful smartphone from the company and it is also the very first OnePlus smartphone with 16GB of RAM.

The company recently released a marketing video to showcase the capabilities of the OnePlus 10T. While the video does highlight a bit about the design and hardware of the smartphone, the major emphasis is on the software capability and how Google makes the OnePlus 10T a great device.

The video highlights how Google services such as messaging, maps, and fast pair features are tightly integrated into the OnePlus 10T. The video also sheds some light on the fact that it also has 24/7 Google Play Protect support, again, emphasizing the close relationship between OnePlus and Google.

OnePlus 10T Software Information

The OnePlus 10T ships with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS. The company has also confirmed that the device will receive an Android 13 OS update with a custom OxygenOS 13 skin on top. As of now, OxygenOS 13 beta is only available for the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the same will soon be available for the OnePlus 10T.

Huawei, Honor Did Suffer Due To Google

Huawei and its sub-brand Honor did lose a lot of market share when they launched devices without Google services. Although the companies did continue to launch devices in markets like China and Europe, these brands lost their hold in markets like India and North America.

Soon after that, almost every major Android smartphone brand started to highlight the fact that their smartphones run on Android and also support Google services. Looking at the OnePlus 10T's ad and how it was also launched in India, OnePlus is now trying to market/educate users that its devices are fully compliant with Google services.

