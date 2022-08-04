Just In
OnePlus 10T Vs Competitor Smartphones: Nothing Phone (1), Oppo Reno8 Pro, iPhone 13, More
OnePlus 10T 5G is the talk of the town as the smartphone has just debuted in the country. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with many powerful features like 150W fast charging support, an immersive display, a flagship processor, and much more. At the same time, the OnePlus 10T 5G has many rivals available in the market. Here's the list of OnePlus 10T 5G Vs other competitor smartphones.
The OnePlus 10T 5G is a flagship smartphone with high-end features. The list of OnePlus 10T 5G Vs other competitor smartphones will also include many flagship phones. For instance, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G comes as a close competitor. Similarly, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is a rival to the new OnePlus smartphone.
If you're getting the new OnePlus 10T, you should also check out attractive offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S22. The OnePlus 10T 5G Vs other competitor smartphones list also includes the iPhone 13 as it's a premium phone with high-end features.
The list of OnePlus 10T 5G Vs other competitor smartphones also includes devices like the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the iQOO 9 Pro 5G. The new OnePlus 10T 5G is a unique smartphone. But if you're looking for something completely different, you can also check out the Nothing Phone (1).
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 45,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor with Mali-G610 MC6
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G
- 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Price: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13
Price: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Price: Rs. 62,999
Key Specs
- 6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Price: Rs. 67,000
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch curved pOLED LTPO display
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 11MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
iQOO 9 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 64,990
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch Screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Price: Rs. 69,990
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz curved HDR10+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G
Price: Rs. 78,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Nothing Phone (1)
Price: Rs. 38,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
iQOO 9T
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 23
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700mAh (Typical) battery
