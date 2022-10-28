OnePlus 10T Receiving OxygenOS 13 Open Beta In India: Worth Upgrading From Android 12?

OnePlus is on an Android update spree in October 2022. It rolled out the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 update for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It was followed by an OxygenOS 13 Open Beta upgrade for the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. Now it has extended its support to the OnePlus 10T devices in India.

The OnePlus 10T was launched in August 2022 and came loaded with OxygenOS 12 based on the Android 12 OS. Now, it will be upgraded to the OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS. The OxygenOS 13 Open Beta packs in new features such as an Aquamorphic Design philosophy, optimized UI layer, tweaked system icons, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, optimized widgets, Omojis, an advanced Always-On Display, HyperBoost GPA 4.0, optimized screencast, improved safety & privacy features, among others.

OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: Should You Upgrade?

This is a beta update based on the Android 13 OS and not a stable build. It could pack in some bugs and glitches, which might dull the user experience. OnePlus has also listed some known issues with the build. It states that the wallpaper might appear blurred in some scenarios. The charging prompt on the lock screen is broken and the Movie mode screen expansion option is erratic. There are chances that a few more bugs may crop up after extensive usage.

It is also worth noting that this is a major OS update and may wipe your device clean. If you wish for a smooth UI experience, then this build is certainly not for you. It would be advisable to stay on the Android 12 stable build. The adventurous kind can check for the install guide below.

OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: How To Upgrade?

The update is meant for OnePlus 10T smartphones in India.

Ensure your device is running on OxygenOS 12 version (A.08/A.10).

The battery level should be above 30% and a minimum of 5.5 GB of internal storage space should be available.

Download the update package from here.

Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone's internal storage.

Navigate to Settings -> About device -> Version -> Click Build number 7 times and enter the password to enter developer mode.

Now head again to Settings -> About device -> Up to date -> Click the top right button -> Local install -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> Extract -> Upgrade -> System upgrade completed to 100%.

Once successfully upgraded to the latest firmware, restart the device.

OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

• Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

• Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

• Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

• Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

• Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Gaming experience

• Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.