OnePlus 9RT Getting OxygenOS 13 Open Beta In India: Should You Upgrade Or Wait? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus 9RT users can now get a taste of the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 in India. OnePlus took to its Community channel to announce the availability of the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for its OnePlus 9RT devices in India. The smartphone was launched in early 2022 with Android 11 onboard and is already getting upgraded to the Android 13 OS, although a beta version.

The OxygenOS 13 Open Beta brings the famed Aquamorphic Design theme, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, an advanced Always-On Display, improved safety & privacy features, and a lot more. But, is it safe to upgrade to a beta version? Let's have a look below.

OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: Should You Upgrade Or Wait?

OnePlus says, "Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are not as stable as our official OTAs. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks."

The OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 13 Open Beta is an early version based on the Android 13 OS, so it could pack in some bugs and glitches. OnePlus has also listed some known issues in this build. It states that the Eye Comfort mode can't be enabled in some scenarios. Another issue is the inaccurate time displayed on the lock screen when the system dynamic wallpaper is running.

Also, it is a major OS upgrade and will wipe your device. So unless you are of the adventurous kind, it would be advisable to wait for the stable version of the OxygenOS 13. If you still want to try it out check the update guide below.

OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: How To Upgrade?

To upgrade to the open beta, ensure that your device is running the OxygenOS 12 version (C.07). This update is only for the OnePlus 9RT devices in India. Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from here. Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage. Go to Settings -> About device -> Version -> Click Build number 7 times and enter the password to enter the developer mode. Go back to Settings -> About device -> Up to date -> Click the top right button -> Local install -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> Extract -> Upgrade -> System upgrade completed to 100%. Once the upgrade is complete, click Restart. Update successful.

OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps).

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

• Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

• Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

• Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

• Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

• Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Best Mobiles in India