Android 13 to Include Unified And Simplified ‘Security & Privacy’ hub; Here Are The Details News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Google has finally confirmed that a unified, simplified "Security & Privacy" hub for Android smartphones will ship with Android 13. The feature, previously rumored to be called as "Safety Center" was mysteriously missing in one of the recent beta versions of the mobile operating system but has been included in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2. This indirectly confirms that Google hasn't silently killed the much-needed dashboard for one-stop access to multiple security and privacy features.

Yesterday's "Made By Google" was a big hardware event for Google, but the product launches were hardly surprising. The company had already revealed the Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7 series of smartphones, the Pixel Watch, and the Pixel tablet. Additionally, the company had even released the Google Nest Wifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Alongside the hardware, Google also released the latest beta version of the Android 13 smartphone operating system. The search giant talked about the new Security & Privacy hub that will try to keep Android phones and tablets, capable and eligible for Android 13, secure.

Android 13 Security & Privacy hub is a one-stop shop

The new Security & Privacy hub leaked in April 2022 via one of the Android 13 previews. After being mysteriously left out in subsequent preview versions of Android 13, the feature is bundled as a part of the Android 13 QPR Beta 2.

The feature essentially brings multiple pre-existing features such as App Security, Find My Device, Security Updates, Device lock, Google Play system updates, and more, under one roof. The hub has multiple "Cards" for the previously individual features to alert users of potential safety risks. The feature will also notify users to alert them about any issue on their phones. After a user responds to the alert, the feature will scan the device, post which, the hub would present options to fix the issues.

Using the Security & Privacy hub Android 13 users can spot and fix nearly everything affecting the safety of the devices. Previously, such a security hub was provided by smartphone manufacturers. But moving ahead, Google will ship and maintain the Security & Privacy hub, possibly assuring better and updated safety protocols.

Best Mobiles in India