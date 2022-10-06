Just In
- 2 hrs ago Redmi Pad Review: Redefining Budget Tablet Category
- 3 hrs ago Is Google secretly developing a Pixel Foldable Phone And Pixel Tablet?
- 4 hrs ago Jio 5G Welcome Offer Explained; How To Check Your Eligibility
- 4 hrs ago Google Pixel 7 Pro With Tensor G2 SoC Is Here: New Benchmark For Android Phones?
Don't Miss
- News Gambia urgently recalls India-made cough syrups blamed for 66 child deaths
- Sports ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal; Preview, Kick-off time, Live telecast and Live Streaming details
- Finance How To Recover Money Transferred At Wrong UPI Address?
- Movies Goodbye Movie Review: Big B-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Gets Its Emotions Right Despite Few 'Hics' On The Way
- Automobiles New Ola Electric Scooter Incoming: Will Be Launched Around Diwali & Priced At Around Rs 80,000
- Education Jamia Millia Islamia launches new MSc Virology program: know details and how to apply
- Lifestyle Bigg Boss 16 ‘Circus Theme’ House Reflects Bold Colours, Effervescent Patterns, And Eclectic Vibe
- Travel Sahara Desert: Largest Hot Desert in The World
Made By Google Event; When And Where To Watch The Live Event?
Google has been teasing the next-generation flagship smartphones - the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch for months now. At the Google I/O hosted in May this year, the company teased the upcoming smartwatch and shared a glimpse of the Pixel 6 series successors. In recent weeks, rumor mills have been churning out a lot of details about these upcoming devices.
The company plans a bigger reveal for the phones and smartwatch at the 'Made By Google' event today. Google will also launch a slew of other products at the New York event. The countdown to the 'Made By Google' event has begun and Google fans and the tech industry as a whole are waiting to witness the announcement.
How to Watch 'Made By Google' Event
The 'Made By Google' event will happen in New York and will debut at 7:30 PM PST. The company will live stream the event on its official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event live via the video embedded below.
What to Expect From 'Made By Google' Event
Google has already announced the lineup of products that are scheduled to be unveiled tonight. The event will feature the launch of the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the Google Pixel Watch. In addition, we can expect some Nest smart home devices as well. Soon after the product announcement, these devices will be up for purchase at GoogleStore.com. Already, the Pixel 7 series smartphones are up for pre-order in India.
Related: Here's how the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could be different
Google Pixel 7 Series, Pixel Watch Rumors
The details of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been leaked online suggesting that these phones will use the next-gen Tensor G2 SoC and Titan M2 security co-processor. These phones will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. While the Pixel 7 will use 8GB of RAM, the Pro variant is said to use 12GB of RAM. These phones are likely to feature a 10.8MP selfie camera, an IP68 rating, and more.
The Pixel 7 is said to feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to bestow a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to arrive with a triple-camera setup with an additional 48MP telephoto lens.
When it comes to the Pixel Watch, the device is said to arrive with a quick pairing feature, ECG tracking, and Gorilla Glass protection. There could be an Emergency mode and 5 ATM water resistance as well.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
10,000
-
15,999
-
10,499
-
17,262
-
12,499
-
19,310
-
11,999
-
35,388
-
27,285
-
1,14,100