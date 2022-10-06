Made By Google Event; When And Where To Watch The Live Event? Features oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Google has been teasing the next-generation flagship smartphones - the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch for months now. At the Google I/O hosted in May this year, the company teased the upcoming smartwatch and shared a glimpse of the Pixel 6 series successors. In recent weeks, rumor mills have been churning out a lot of details about these upcoming devices.

The company plans a bigger reveal for the phones and smartwatch at the 'Made By Google' event today. Google will also launch a slew of other products at the New York event. The countdown to the 'Made By Google' event has begun and Google fans and the tech industry as a whole are waiting to witness the announcement.

How to Watch 'Made By Google' Event

The 'Made By Google' event will happen in New York and will debut at 7:30 PM PST. The company will live stream the event on its official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event live via the video embedded below.

What to Expect From 'Made By Google' Event

Google has already announced the lineup of products that are scheduled to be unveiled tonight. The event will feature the launch of the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the Google Pixel Watch. In addition, we can expect some Nest smart home devices as well. Soon after the product announcement, these devices will be up for purchase at GoogleStore.com. Already, the Pixel 7 series smartphones are up for pre-order in India.

Google Pixel 7 Series, Pixel Watch Rumors

The details of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been leaked online suggesting that these phones will use the next-gen Tensor G2 SoC and Titan M2 security co-processor. These phones will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. While the Pixel 7 will use 8GB of RAM, the Pro variant is said to use 12GB of RAM. These phones are likely to feature a 10.8MP selfie camera, an IP68 rating, and more.

The Pixel 7 is said to feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to bestow a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to arrive with a triple-camera setup with an additional 48MP telephoto lens.

When it comes to the Pixel Watch, the device is said to arrive with a quick pairing feature, ECG tracking, and Gorilla Glass protection. There could be an Emergency mode and 5 ATM water resistance as well.

