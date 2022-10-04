Google Pixel Watch To Break Cover On October 6: Everything We Know So Far News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Google will be taking the wraps off its Google Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphones on October 6 2022. But before that, there has been a barrage of leaks, videos, unboxing images, and rumours about the watch that leave nothing to the imagination. So without any further ado, let's dive into it to check what it will bring to the table.

Google Pixel Watch: Leaked Images, Design

Unboxing images of the Google Pixel Watch have gone viral over the internet. They were first posted by a Reddit user and later spread like wildfire over the internet. The images provide a clear look at the watch and its box contents. The Pixel Watch flaunts a stainless steel round dial and a 3D glass at the top, which lends it a premium look. It comes with a single rotating key on the side to access various functions of the smartwatch.

The user compared it with the Apple Watch in one of the images. The Pixel Watch is almost the size of the Apple Watch, which suggests that it would suit men/women alike. However, it may disappoint in the display department as the bezels seem very thick and the actual display area seems small. By the looks of it, it seems like a 1.4-inch to 1.5-inch display size, which would be significantly smaller than the Apple Watch 8's 1.9-inch display in comparison.

The Pixel Watch gets two silicone straps in small and large sizes in the box. Additionally, it comes bundled with a USB Type-C powered magnetic charger. The watch in the images comes with a Charcoal Active silicone band with a double D-type locking mechanism.

Google Pixel Watch: Features (Rumored)

SnoopyTech on Twitter has shared the official promotional video of the Pixel Watch, which reveal some of its features. As per the video, the smartwatch will be offered with three different finishes. It will pack in the essential heart rate sensor. You can get turn-by-turn navigation right on the watch. The Pixel Watch will pack in NFC for payments, calling functionality, and health features by Fitbit. Also, we can see that it supports smart homes in the video.

According to rumor mills, the Pixel Watch will flaunt an OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 9110 processor. The watch may come equipped with up to 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The claimed battery backup of the smartwatch is 24 hours or one day, which could be a deal-breaker for some.

As per a report by Slashleaks, the Pixel Watch will feature 5 ATM water resistance(up to 50 meters). Apart from the regular sensors such as heart rate and blood oxygen, it will feature ECG tracking similar to Apple Watch. Google will reportedly bundle six months of Fitbit Premium with the watch. The watch will run on Wear OS 3.5 out of the box.

The prices of the Pixel Watch are speculated to start at $349 (approx. ₹28,500) for the base variant. The top dog with the LTE functionality might be priced at around $399 (approx. ₹32,500).

