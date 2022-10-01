Realme Smartphones Receiving Updates For Jio 5G Support News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

5G services have finally got a green signal in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the 5G services at the IMC (India Mobile Congress) event held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Now, the onus is on the network operators and smartphone manufacturers to allow a seamless transition from 4G to 5G for their users.

Realme, a sub-brand of Oppo, has started seeding new firmware updates for its 5G ready smartphones in India for network reception. Reportedly, users are receiving a small update package, which includes support for Jio 5G network. Reliance Jio holds the majority of the 5G spectrum in India and probably the Chinese smartphone maker anticipates the telco to have the most number of users in India.

Talking about the update package, it brings incremental upgrades. Apart from the Jio 5G support, it packs in the September 2022 Android security patch and system performance and stability improvements. The Realme X7 Max has received this update as per a Realme community post. Other smartphones with the 5G capability are expected to get this update in a phased manner. If you didn't get the notification, you can navigate to Settings and check for the OTA manually.

Realme Update Changelog:

Security

Integrates the September 2022 Android security patches

Network

5G network function supported for Jio

System

Improves system performance and stability

5G Services In India:

According to an announcement by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 5G services will initially roll out in 13 cities of India- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jamnagar, and Gandhi Nagar.

Airtel has announced that Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, and four other cities will be getting a taste of 5G services starting today. The telecom operator will be adding more cities soon. It aims to expand its network coverage to every nook and corner of the country by March 2024. Soon Jio and Vi (Vodafone Idea) will join the fray and announce their respective 5G rollout timelines and data plans.

