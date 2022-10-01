Realme 10 Spotted on FCC Listing; Battery, Fast Charging Details Revealed News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Realme is on a launching spree, releasing many new devices for the Indian market. It looks like the brand isn't done with launches for 2022 just yet. For one, the Realme 10 is tipped to launch soon. Syncing with the rumors, the alleged Realme 10 was spotted on the FCC website.

The FCC listing suggests the Realme 10 launch could be imminent. The listing also reveals the battery and fast charging details of the upcoming Realme smartphone. To note, the upcoming Realme smartphone was spotted on the certification platform with the model number RMX3630, which was the same as seen on other sites like NBTC, EEE, and so on.

Realme 10 on Battery, Fast Charging Details Revealed

The Realme 10 on the FCC listing reveals that it would pack a typical 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. To note, the upcoming Realme phone is going to be a 4G-only device and will likely offer an affordable price tag.

Realme 10 Features: What to Expect?

The alleged Realme 10 was spotted on multiple certification platforms. The upcoming Realme phone has also been doing rounds of the rumor mill. For one, the new phone was also listed on Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing its processor and performance score.

The Geekbench website confirms the new Realme 10 will draw power from the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The benchmarking platform also confirms that the processor will be paired with Mali G57 graphics. Other certification listings have also revealed the design of the upcoming Realme phone, including the rear panel.

Here, one can see that the new phone will pack in a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. The upcoming Realme 10 will run Android 12 with the Realme UI custom skin on top. The phone is tipped to offer up to 8GB of RAM and multiple storage configurations.

Realme 10 4G in India

The Realme 10 4G with the Helio G99 SoC will aim to take on budget phones with the Snapdragon 680. Benchmark performance evaluation shows that the Helio G99 processor is more powerful than the Snapdragon 680 SoC. This should give the Realme 10 an edge despite being a 4G smartphone. The Realme 10 India launch details could be revealed in the coming days.

