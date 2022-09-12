Vi Offering 2GB Extra Data Each Month: Here’s How to Get It News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea offers a slew of options for its subscribers to save data and use the same on heavy consumption days via its Data Delight service. One such offer by Vi includes up to 2GB of free storage that can be used each month. With this feature, users can receive 2GB of additional monthly data via the Data Delight offer and this will be available along with the daily data limit included in the recharge plan.

How to Get Additional Data Per Month From Vi

All the Vi Hero Unlimited bundled prepaid plans come with the Data Delight offer among other benefits. The Vi Hero Unlimited offering offers a slew of more data benefits. In addition, there is Binge-all Night, which lets users enjoy free data from 6 AM to 12 AM without any limit. The data rollover facility lets users reserve unused weekly data for the weekends. In each of these sections, users will be able to unlock up to 2GB of additional data each month.

To unlock this benefit and get up to 2GB of additional data each month, Vi subscribers have to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Visit the Vi website or Vi app

Step 2: Go to the Vi Hero Unlimited page

Step 3: Scan the various prepaid plans with the features and validity period

Step 4: Choose the plan that matches your needs

Step 5: Click on the "Buy Pack" option

Step 6: Key in your Vi mobile number and complete the transaction

Once the chosen Vi Hero Unlimited bundled prepaid plan is active, you will be able to get all the benefits. New customers who are joining Vi will also be able to enjoy these benefits. To activate the Data Delight Offer, you need to go to the app and activate extra data via the Data Tab under the recharge section or dial 121249.

Notably, under this offer, you will get 2GB of data in two segments of 1GB for each day, and this 1GB data will expire by the end of the day it got activated.

