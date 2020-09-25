Vi 4G Plans: Best Vi 4G Prepaid & Postpaid Plans, Price, Offers, Data & Validity Details

Home Vi 4g plans

Vi 4G Plans Explained Here we list all the prepaid and postpaid plans of Vi along with the pricing, benefits, data and validity details. The company offers both 3G/4G plans for its users as detailed here.

Vodafone Idea announced a new integrated brand identity, Vi after two years of the merger. The new branding has been updated everywhere and will make its way to all products and services including bills, SIM cards and more. Vi has announced a slew of postpaid and prepaid plans soon after its new branding.

Vi offers a slew of unlimited plans with bundled data, talktime, and other benefits. Also, there are add-on plans as well for the subscribers. Vi also offers additional data and other benefits such as add-on SMS, caller tunes, and more. Check out the Vi plans and other details here.

Vi 4G Prepaid Plans

Here are all Vi prepaid plans.

Price Data Validity Circle Description Rs. 19 200 MB 2 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, roaming calls on any network, 200MB data Rs. 129 2GB 24 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 2GB data, 300 SMS for 24 days Rs. 149 3GB 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 3GB data, 300 SMS for 28 days Rs. 199 1GB/day 24 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day for 24 days Rs. 218 6GB 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 6GB data, 100 SMS per day for 28 days Rs. 219 1GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, Zomato, MPL offers Rs. 248 8GB 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls to any network, 8GB data, 100 SMS per day for 28 days Rs. 249 1.5GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, Zomato, MPL offers Rs. 269 4GB 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 600 SMS, 4GB data (2GB+2GB with double data offer), MPL and Zomato offers Rs. 299 4GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 4GB ( with double data offer) data per day, MPL and Zomato offers Rs. 379 6GB 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 1000 SMS, 6GB data, MPL, Zomato offers Rs. 398 3GB/day 2 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 3GB data per day for 2 days Rs. 399 1.5GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day, MPL and Zomato benefits Rs. 405 90GB 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 90GB data, MPL, Zomato offers and ZEE5 Premium access for 1 year Rs. 449 4GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 4GB data (2GB+2GB with double data offer) per day, MPL and Zomato offers Rs. 499 1.5GB/day 70 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB data per day, MPL and Zomato offers Rs. 555 1.5GB/day 77 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Zomato, MPL offers Rs. 558 3GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Zomato, MPL offers Rs. 595 2GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Zomato, MPL offers, 1 year of ZEE5 Premium access Rs. 599 1.5GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Zomato, MPL offers Rs. 699 4GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 4GB data (2GB+2GB with double data offer), MPL and Zomato offers Rs. 795 2GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day, MPL and Zomato offers Rs. 819 2GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2GB data per day, MPL and Zomato offers, extended warranty for 1 year on Vivo smartphones Rs. 1,499 24GB 365 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 24GB data, 3600 SMS, Zomato, MPL offers Rs. 2,399 1.5GB/day 365 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Zomato, MPL offers Rs. 2,595 2GB/day 365 days All Circles Unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, Zomato, MPL offers, 1 year of ZEE5 Premium access

Vi Rs. 19 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 19 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefits to any network and 200MB data all through its validity period of 2 days.

Vi Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 129 prepaid plan providers subscribers with 24 days of validity. The benefits of this plan include truly unlimited voice calling benefits, 2GB of data and 300 SMS throughout the validity period.

Vi Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

This Vi prepaid plan is valid for a period of 28 days and delivers unlimited voice calls to any network, 3GB data, and 300 SMS to the users.

Vi Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

Vi prepaid plan priced at Rs, 199 comes with benefits including 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits to local and STD numbers, and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 218 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 218 prepaid plan bundles 6GB of data all throughout the validity period of 28 days, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling irrespective of the network.

Vi Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 219 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data benefits per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, be it local or STD, 100 SMS per day, and Zomato and MPL offers.

Vi Rs. 248 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 248 prepaid plan comes with 8GB of data that can be used all through the validity period of 28 days, unlimited voice calling minutes to any network, and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 249 prepaid plan is valid for 28 days in all circles. This plan comes with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. Also, there are Zomato and MPL offers for the subscribers.

Vi Rs. 269 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 269 prepaid plan comes with double data benefits that takes its overall data benefit to 4GB for a validity period of 56 days. Also, there are unlimited voice calling benefits, 600 SMSes for the validity period and discounts on Zomato and MPL.

Vi Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 299 prepaid plan offers 4GB data per day with the double data benefits, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. Also, there are bundled discounts on MPL and Zomato. The validity period of this plan is 28 days.

Vi Rs. 379 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 379 Vi prepaid plan comes with 6GB of data all through the validity period, 1000 SMS and MPL, and Zomato offers. Also, there will be unlimited voice calling benefits for users.

Vi Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan

The Vi prepaid plan delivers 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 2 days.

Vi Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 56 days. Also, there will be MPL and Zomato offers for users.

Vi Rs. 405 Prepaid Plan

The Vi prepaid plan priced at Rs. 405 offers 90GB all throughout the validity period of 28 days. The other benefits include unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day, and offers on MPL and Zomato. Also, there is access to ZEE5 Premium for a year.

Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan

The Vi prepaid plan costing Rs. 449 provides 4GB data per day with the double data benefits, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 56 days. It also comes with MPL and Zomato offers.

Vi Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan

Vi prepaid plan, which costs Rs. 499 comes with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day, MPL and Zomato offers for a validity period of 70 days.

Vi Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 555 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and offers on Zomato and MPL for a validity period of 77 days.

Vi Rs. 558 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day, and Zomato and MPL offers for a validity period of 56 days.

Vi Rs. 595 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. Rs. 595 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, Zomato and MPL offers and 1-year of ZEE5 Premium access. The validity period of this plan is 56 days.

Vi Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 599 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Zomato and MPL offers. This prepaid plan is valid for 84 days.

Vi Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 699 prepaid plan bundles benefits such as 4GB per day with the double data benefit, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, MPL and Zomato offers for a validity period of 84 days.

Vi Rs. 795 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 795 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and MPL and Zomato offers for a validity period of 84 days.

Vi Rs. 819 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 819 prepaid plan from Vi is valid for a period of 84 days. This plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day, MPL and Zomato offers, and extended warranty for 1 year on Vivo smartphones.

Vi Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan delivers 24GB of data throughout the validity period of 365 days. This long-term plan bundles unlimited voice calling minutes, 3600 SMS, and Zomato and MPL offers.

Vi Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and Zomato and MPL discounts for the subscribers for a validity period of 365 days.

Vi Rs. 2,595 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 2,595 is a long-term prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Zomato and MPL offers and 1 year of ZEE5 Premium access to the subscribers for 365 days.

Best Vi Prepaid Plans With 28 Days Validity

These Vi prepaid plans come with a validity period of 28 days. These plans offer benefits ranging from 1GB of data per day alongside unlimited voice calling benefits and SMSes as well.

Vi Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 149 prepaid plan is valid for a period of 28 days and delivers unlimited voice calls to any network, 3GB data, and 300 SMS to the users.

Vi Rs. 218 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 218 prepaid plan bundles 6GB of data all throughout the validity period of 28 days, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling irrespective of the network.

Vi Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 219 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data benefits per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, be it local or STD, 100 SMS per day, and Zomato and MPL offers.

Vi Rs. 248 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 248 prepaid plan comes with 8GB of data that can be used all through the validity period of 28 days, unlimited voice calling minutes to any network, and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 249 prepaid plan is valid for 28 days in all circles. This plan comes with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. Also, there are Zomato and MPL offers for the subscribers.

Vi Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 299 prepaid plan offers 4GB data per day with the double data benefits, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. Also, there are bundled discounts on MPL and Zomato. The validity period of this plan is 28 days.

Vi Rs. 405 Prepaid Plan

The Vi prepaid plan priced at Rs. 405 offers 90GB all throughout the validity period of 28 days. The other benefits include unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day, and offers on MPL and Zomato. Also, there is access to ZEE5 Premium for a year.

Best Vi Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity

The Vi prepaid plans listed below have a validity period of 56 days and start from Rs. 269.

Vi Rs. 269 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. 269 prepaid plan comes with double data benefits that takes its overall data benefit to 4GB for a validity period of 56 days. Also, there are unlimited voice calling benefits, 600 SMSes for the validity period and discounts on Zomato and MPL.

Vi Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 56 days. Also, there will be MPL and Zomato offers for users.

Vi Rs. 558 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day, and Zomato and MPL offers for a validity period of 56 days.

Vi Rs. 595 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs. Rs. 595 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, Zomato and MPL offers and 1-year of ZEE5 Premium access. The validity period of this plan is 56 days.

Best Vi Prepaid Plans With 84 Days

The below-mentioned best Vi prepaid plans offer 84 days of validity for the subscribers along with other benefits.

Vi Rs. 379 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 379 Vi prepaid plan comes with 6GB of data all through the validity period, 1000 SMS and MPL, and Zomato offers. Also, there will be unlimited voice calling benefits for users.

Vi Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 599 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Zomato and MPL offers. This prepaid plan is valid for 84 days.

Vi Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 699 prepaid plan bundles benefits such as 4GB per day with the double data benefit, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, MPL and Zomato offers for a validity period of 84 days.

Vi Rs. 795 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 795 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and MPL and Zomato offers for a validity period of 84 days.

Vi Rs. 819 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 819 prepaid plan from Vi is valid for a period of 84 days. This plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling minutes, 100 SMS per day, MPL and Zomato offers, and extended warranty for 1 year on Vivo smartphones.

Best Vi Annual Prepaid Plans

Here are the Vi prepaid plans that are valid for a period of 365 days.

Vi Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan delivers 24GB of data throughout the validity period of 365 days. This long-term plan bundles unlimited voice calling minutes, 3600 SMS, and Zomato and MPL offers.

Vi Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and Zomato and MPL discounts for the subscribers for a validity period of 365 days.

Vi Rs. 2,595 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 2,595 is a long-term prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Zomato and MPL offers and 1 year of ZEE5 Premium access to the subscribers for 365 days.

Vi 4G Postpaid Plans

Price Data Validity Description Additional Perks Rs. 399 40GB 30 Days Unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day for 1 connection Vi Movies, TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts Rs. 499 75GB 30 Days Unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day for 1 connection Vi Movies, TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts, Amazon Prime subscription for a year Rs. 598 80GB 30 Days Unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day for 2 connections Vi Movies, TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts, Amazon Prime subscription for a year Rs. 699 Unlimited data 30 Days Unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day for 1 connection Vi Movies, TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts, Amazon Prime subscription for a year Rs. 749 120GB 30 Days Unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day for 3 connections Vi Movies, TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts, Amazon Prime subscription for a year Rs. 999 200GB 30 Days Unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day for 5 connections Vi Movies, TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts, Amazon Prime subscription for a year Rs. 1,099 Unlimited data 30 Days Unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day for 1 connection Vi Movies, TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts, Amazon Prime subscription for a year, Netflix subscription for a year, access to airport lounge, ISD calls to USA and Canada for four times in a year

Here are all Vi postpaid plans along with the other details.

Vi Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 399 postpaid plan offers 40GB along with 200GB of data rollover facility. The plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls to any network, 100 SMS per day for 1 connection, and other benefits such as Vi Movies and TV subscription, and Zomato and MPL discounts.

Vi Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 499 postpaid plan offers 75GB with 200GB of data rollover facility. The plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls to any network, 100 SMS per day for 1 connection, and other benefits such as Vi Movies and TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts and 1 year of Amazon Prime subscription.

Vi Rs. 598 Postpaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 598 postpaid plan offers 80GB with 200GB of data rollover facility. The plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls to any network, 100 SMS per day for 2 connections, and other benefits such as Vi Movies and TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts and 1 year of Amazon Prime subscription.

Vi Rs. 699 Postpaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 699 postpaid plan offers unlimited data benefits, unlimited local and STD calls to any network, 100 SMS per day for 1 connection, and other benefits such as Vi Movies and TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts and 1 year of Amazon Prime subscription.

Vi Rs. 749 Postpaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 749 postpaid plan comes with 120GB along with 200GB of data rollover facility, unlimited local and STD calls to any network, 100 SMS per day for 3 connections, and other benefits such as Vi Movies and TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts and 1 year of Amazon Prime subscription.

Vi Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 999 postpaid plan delivers 200GB with 200GB of data rollover facility, unlimited local and STD calls to any network, 100 SMS per day for 5 connections, and other benefits such as Vi Movies and TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts and 1 year of Amazon Prime subscription.

Vi Rs. 1,099 Postpaid Plan

The Vi Rs. 1,099 postpaid plan comes with unlimited data benefits, unlimited local and STD calls to any network and 100 SMS per day for 1 connection. The other benefits include Vi Movies, TV subscription, Zomato and MPL discounts, Amazon Prime subscription for a year, Netflix subscription for a year, access to airport lounge, and ISD calls to USA and Canada for four times in a year.

