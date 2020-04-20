Apple TV Plus Subscription Plans India: Best Apple TV Plus Plans, Offers, Price And Validity Details

Home Apple tv plus subscription plans

Apple TV+ Plans Explained Apple TV+ is one of the streaming services to be launched in India. It provides access to original content from Apple and is available for a slew of devices.

Apple TV+ was introduced back in early 2019 and was launched in India in a few months. The Apple TV+ app provides interesting content and Apple Originals for its users on paying a subscription fee similar to the other OTT services available in the country.

Apple TV+ subscription can be availed within the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, and Mac with a seven-day free trial. Also, select Android smart TVs to support this app.

Apple TV+ Plans In India

The streaming service from Apple is priced at Rs. 99 per month. As of now, there is no annual subscription plan for Apple TV+ but the plan that is available supports a maximum of six screens unlike similarly priced services that support only one screen.

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Rs. 99 Rs. 99 (6 Screens) -

Apple TV+ FAQs

If you have any doubts regarding Apple's new streaming service, then you can check out the Apple TV+ FAQs from below.

How to subscribe to Apple TV+?

To sign in to Apple TV+, you need to visit tv.apple.com or open the app on a compatible device. Now, log in to the same with your Apple ID and password. On being prompted, confirm the billing information and add a valid payment option and confirm the same.

What is Apple TV+ Family Sharing?

Apple TV+ Family Sharing is available for up to six family members and they can share App Store purchases and Apple subscriptions such as iCloud storage plan, and more. This can be done without sharing an Apple ID.

Is there a free trial for Apple TV+ subscribers?

Well, Apple TV+ is available on a monthly subscription basis priced at Rs. 99 per month. There is a free trial period of seven days for those interested in subscribing to the streaming service. Besides this, customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac will get a free subscription to Apple TV+ for a year.

What devices support Apple TV+?

The Apple TV+ service is compatible with a slew of devices including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPad touch, Mac, and select Samsung smart TVs. Besides these, there will be support to further devices in the coming days. And, there is a trick to access the same on Android devices as well.

How many languages are supported?

As of now, Apple users across the world can enjoy watching Apple TV+ originals that will be subtitled or dubbed in 40 languages. Apple TV+ movies and series will be available with audio descriptions in eight languages.

Will there be ads?

As Apple TV+ is a paid subscription service, there are no ads. You can enjoy watching ad-free content via the Apple TV app. In addition to this, you can also download content and watch the same offline.

