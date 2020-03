Airtel Digital TV Recharge Plans: Best Airtel Digital TV Packs, Offers, Price & Channels List

Home Airtel digital tv recharge plans

Airtel Digital TV is a popular direct-broadcast satellite service provider in India owned and operated by Bharti Airtel. It transmits digital satellite television and audio to households in India to suit the demands of subscribers.

It provides on-demand services on connected boxes including movies, TV series, shows, and other programs across English as well as several Indian regional languages. After the new rules and pricing scheme from TRAI last year, the service provider let subscribers choose their favorite channel packs and pay only for the same for a period of 30 days.

Airtel Digital TV Andhra Pradesh Plans

Airtel Digital TV Andhra Pradesh plans include both SD and HD channels in regional, value lite, sports, and family categories. These channel packs are priced from Rs. 153 to Rs. 710 and there is a maximum of up to 200 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels FTA Pack Rs. 153 138 AP Regional Pack SD Rs. 220 69 AP Regional Pack HD Rs. 270 65 AP Value Lite Pack Rs. 234 69 AP Value Lite HD Pack Rs. 274 65 AP My Family Pack Rs. 369 153 Value Sports Lite Rs. 520 178 AP My Family HD Pack Rs. 589 155 Value Sports Lite Rs. 710 200

Airtel Digital TV Bihar Plans

Airtel Digital TV channel packs offered in the Bihar circle provides sports packs, mega packs, and FTA pack in SD and HD. In Bihar, the service provider offers plans priced from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and there is a maximum of up to 515 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Chhattisgarh Plans

Similar to the Bihar circle, the Airtel Digital TV Chhattisgarh channel packs are available in value sports SD and HD, mega pack SD and HD, FTA pack and more. These channel packs are priced between Rs. 153 and Rs. 699 and have up to 515 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Delhi Plans

Airtel Digital TV Delhi plans are available in Dabangg sports pack SD and HD, value sports pack in SD and HD, and more. These are priced ranging from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and users can get a maximum of up to 515 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Gujarat Plans

Airtel Digital TV Gujarat channel packs are available in SD and HD across categories such as value sports lite, Dabangg sports pack, value sports pack, mega pack, FTA pack, and more. The plans for the Gujarat circle are priced from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and there are up to 530 channels for users.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Value Sports Lite Rs. 240 418 Dabangg Sport Pack Rs. 290 442 Value Sports Pack Rs. 336 466 Mega Pack Rs. 510 510 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 286 422 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 451 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 475 483 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 530 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Himachal Pradesh Plans

Airtel Digital TV Himachal Pradesh channel packs offer users with a slew of SD and HD channels priced ranging from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and there is a maximum of up to 515 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Jammu And Kashmir Plans

Airtel Digital TV channel packs for Jammu and Kashmir users provides Dabangg sports pack, value sports lite pack and mega pack in both SD and HD. In the Jammu and Kashmir circle, the Airtel Digital TV plans are priced between Rs. 153 and Rs. 699 and offers up to 515 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Jarkhand Plans

Airtel Digital TV Jarkhand plans are available in SD and HD and offer Dabangg sports, value sports, mega pack and more from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699. Users can avail up to 515 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Karnataka Plans

Airtel Digital TV plans for Karnataka users offer Kannada regional, value lite, value plus, mega, Kannada super star, Kannada Telugu, and Kannada Tamil combinational channels from Rs. 153 to Rs. 687 with up to 138 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels FTA Pack Rs. 153 138 Kannada Regional SD Rs. 273 72 Kannada Value Lite SD Rs. 285 72 Kannada Value Plus SD Rs. 335 72 Kannada Mega SD Rs. 510 122 Kannada Super Star HD Rs. 344 28 Kannada Telugu Super Star HD Rs. 448 49 Kannada Tamil Super Star HD Rs. 493 49 Kannada Mega HD Rs. 687 108

Airtel Digital TV Kerala Plans

Airtel Digital TV Kerala plans are priced between Rs. 153 and Rs. 588 and offer up to 138 channels in various categories such as Kerala Regional SD and HD, Mega HD, Kerala Super Star Ultimate Pack and more.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Kerala Super Star Ultimate Pack Rs. 233 34 Kerala Regional SD Rs. 221 22 Kerala Value Lite SD Rs. 276 36 Kerala Super Star Hindi HD Pack Rs. 300 43 Kerala Regional HD Rs. 277 22 Mega HD Rs. 588 91 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Madhya Pradesh Plans

Airtel Digital TV Madhya Pradesh plans offers similar channels as other regions and comes with both SD and HD packs priced between Rs. 153 and Rs. 699. For users in the region, there are up to 515 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Maharashtra Plans

Airtel Digital TV Maharashtra plans are priced from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and offers up to 515 channels. It provides value sports, dabangg sports, mega pack, and more in both SD and HD.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV NESA Plans

Airtel Digital TV NESA plans offer Dabangg sports, value sports, mega pack and others in SD and HD. These channel packs are priced from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and there are up to 515 channels for users.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Odisha Plans

Airtel Digital TV Odisha channel packs are priced from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and offer a maximum of 138 channels. Again, there are channel packs such as regional pack, Odiya regional pack, value prime pack, and value sports to mention a few.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Regional Pack Rs. 175 23 Odiya Regional Pack Rs. 200 12 Value Prime Pack Rs. 275 62 Value Sports SD Rs. 333 77 Mega Pack Rs. 510 124 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 465 79 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 132 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Punjab Plans

Airtel Digital TV channel packs for Punjab are priced from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and there are up to 515 channels for users. These include Dabangg Sports pack, Value Sports Lite, and more in SD and HD.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Rajasthan Plans

Airtel Digital TV Rajasthan plans in Dabangg Sports, Value Sports Lite, Value Sports Pack and Mega Pack in SD and HD will be available from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and there will be up to 515 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Uttar Pradesh Plans

Airtel Digital TV Uttar Pradesh channel packs will be priced from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and there will be up to 515 channels available for users. These are available in the usual Dabangg sports pack, value sports lite, value sports pack and mega pack in HD and SD.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Value Sports Pack Rs. 360 472 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports Lite HD Rs. 480 475 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 495 482 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 515 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV West Bengal Plans

For the West Bengal circle, the Airtel Digital TV offers various packs such as WB Superstar Bengali pack, Dabangg Sports pack, Value Sports pack, Mega pack and more in both SD and HD channels. These plans are offered at price points ranging from Rs. 153 to Rs. 699 and there are up to 560 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels WB Superstar Bengali Pack Rs. 192 26 Dabangg Sports Pack Rs. 290 450 Value Sports Lite Rs. 332 466 Mega Pack Rs. 510 504 Dabangg Sports HD Pack Rs. 360 456 Value Sports HD Pack Rs. 478 501 Mega Pack HD Rs. 699 560 FTA Pack Rs. 153 138

Airtel Digital TV Genre Add-On

Airtel Digital TV genre add-on is available in English and Hindi in genres such as entertainment, movies, and kids. There are both SD and HD channels at price points ranging from Rs. 35 to Rs. 166 with a maximum number of 15 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels All Kids Rs. 35 11 English Entertainment SD Rs. 49 5 English Movies HD Rs. 84 8 Hindi Entertainment HD Rs. 166 15 Hindi Entertainment SD Rs. 146 15 Hindi Entertainment Mini HD Rs. 89 4 Hindi Entertainement Mini SD Rs. 89 4 Hindi Movies HD Rs. 114 15 Hindi Movies Mini HD Rs. 93 9 Hindi Movies Mini SD Rs. 60 9 Kids HD Rs. 47 12 Entertainment English HD Rs. 87 6 English Movies HD Rs. 76 11 Sports HD English Rs. 44 2 Sports HD Hindi Rs. 42 2

Airtel Digital TV Language Add-On

Airtel Digital TV language add-on channel packs in SD and HD. These are available in various regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Oriya, Marathi, and Gujarati. These channels are priced from Rs. 7 to Rs. 183 and there are up to 21 channels.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Tamil Regional SD Rs. 113 21 Tamil Regional HD Rs. 153 21 Tamil Regional Mini SD Rs. 71 8 Tamil Regional Mini HD Rs. 81 8 Telugu Regional HD Rs. 183 20 Telugu Regional SD Rs. 135 20 Telugu Regional Mini HD Rs. 88 5 Telugu Regional Mini SD Rs. 87 5 Kannada Regional HD Rs. 134 14 Kannada Regional SD Rs. 114 14 Kannada Regional Mini HD Rs. 89 7 Kannada Regional Mini SD Rs. 86 7 Malayalam Regional HD Rs. 84 10 Malayalam Regional SD Rs. 82 10 Malayalam Regional Mini HD Rs. 63 5 Malayalam Regional Mini SD Rs. 54 5 Bengali Regional HD Rs. 91 8 Bengali Regional SD Rs. 67 8 Bengali Regional Mini HD Rs. 64 6 Bengali Regional Mini SD Rs. 42 6 Oriya Regional HD Rs. 51 8 Oriya Regional SD Rs. 47 8 Marathi Regional HD Rs. 89 8 Marathi Regional SD Rs. 53 8 Marathi Regional Mini HD Rs. 60 5 Marathi Regional Mini SD Rs. 45 5 Gujarati Regional Rs. 7 4

Airtel Digital TV Free DD Common Channels

There are 25 free channels under the Airtel Digital TV Free DD common channels under this pack.

Airtel Digital TV Plan Name Price No. of Channels Airtel DigitalTV Free DD Common Channels Free 25

