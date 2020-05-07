Just In
Viu Subscription Plans India: Best Viu Monthly and Yearly Plans, Offers, Price And Validity Details
Viu Subscription Plans in India: Here is the complete list of Viu streaming plans with price, offers, benefits and validity details.
Viu is a premium video-on-demand service that provides subscribers with a collection of interesting video titles and experience across devices. This platform is available in India and a few other countries such as Myanmar, Indonesia, Middle East, and Malaysia.
Like a majority of other streaming services, Viu also offers content streaming for free without any registration process. However, it is essential to sign in to the service and pay for same to access the premium content.
Viu Subscription Plans
While there is a free version of Viu that you can use, the premium subscription is priced at Rs. 99 per month. As of now, there is no annual or quarterly plan. Check out the Viu subscription plan in India below.
|Plan Name
|Monthly Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens
|Annual Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens
|Viu Premium
|Rs. 99 (5 Screens)
|-
Viu FAQs
If you have doubts regarding the Viu premium service, then you can get your doubts clarified from here.
What does Viu subscription bundle?
The Viu Premium subscription brings a slew of content such as over 17,000 hours of fresh Bollywood and Indian regional movies in across 10 languages, popular English serials such as The Clean Break, 19-2, Olympus, and more, over 3000 hours of latest music videos, unlimited downloads and streaming of content and thematic videos based on the video consumption insights.
Is there a free trial on Viu?
Well, Viu lets subscribers enjoy premium content for Rs. 99 per month. However, there is a free trial period of 30 days wherein users can enjoy the premium service without paying for it. And, they can continue using the premium service if they really want to continue.
Does Viu support ads?
If you subscribe to the Viu Premium service, then there will be no ads in-between content. This aspect is similar to what we have seen in many other streaming services.
What devices that Viu support?
Viu Premium supports a slew of devices so that users can stream content via a range of devices. These include the Viu Android and iOS apps, desktop or laptop and mobile browser. You can also download the Viu app on your smart TV and enjoy the same.
How many devices does Viu support?
Viu Premium can be used simultaneously on up to five devices. However, to keep the service secure, you need to secure the log in details of the subscription service.
