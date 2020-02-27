Just In
Videocon D2h Recharge Plans: Best Videocon D2h Packs, Offers, Price & Channels List And Validity
Videocon d2h is one of the popular d2h brands in India providing direct broadcast satellite service to subscribers. With the new rules and tariff schemes from TRAI, subscribers can choose the channel packs that they want as per their preferences and pay only for the same for 30 days validity. This lets them have complete control over their monthly d2h expenses.
Videocon d2h Sports Plans And Packages List
|DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI COMBO
|Rs.387.29
|248
|DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 548.31
|269
|DIAMOND SPORTS COMBO
|Rs. 374.58
|249
|DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI COMBO
|Rs. 376.27
|272
|DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 500
|274
|DIAMOND SPORTS HD COMBO
|Rs. 491.53
|268
|DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA COMBO
|Rs. 425.42
|253
|DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 559.32
|253
|DIAMOND SPORTS MALAYALAM COMBO
|Rs. 383.05
|248
|DIAMOND SPORTS MALAYALAM HD COMBO
|Rs. 580.51
|257
|DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI COMBO
|Rs. 385.59
|248
|DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 527.12
|263
|DIAMOND SPORTS ODIYA COMBO
|Rs. 389.83
|250
|DIAMOND SPORTS ODIYA HD COMBO
|Rs. 520.34
|268
|DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL COMBO
|Rs. 418.64
|267
|DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 596.61
|259
|DIAMOND SPORTS TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 433.05
|269
Videocon d2h offers a range of sports channels for its subscribers. It offers sports packages and plans in many regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, etc. As of now, the Videocon d2h sports packages arrive in many combos ranging from Rs. 383 to Rs. 596 and come with up to 274 SD and HD channels.
Videocon d2h HD Plans And Packages List
|AMCHA MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 452.54
|251
|DIAMOND BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 512.71
|263
|DIAMOND GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 483.05
|266
|DIAMOND HD COMBO
|Rs. 475.42
|262
|DIAMOND KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 528.81
|247
|DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 479.66
|261
|DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 422.88
|267
|DIAMOND KIDS HD COMBO
|Rs. 415.25
|262
|DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 399.15
|239
|DIAMOND KIDS MALAYALAM HD COMBO
|Rs. 430.51
|246
|DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 440.68
|251
|DIAMOND KIDS ODIYA HD COMBO
|Rs. 409.32
|253
|DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 477.97
|255
|DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 482.20
|257
|DIAMOND MALAYALAM HD COMBO
|Rs. 527.12
|252
|DIAMOND MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 473.73
|254
|DIAMOND ODIYA HD COMBO
|Rs. 505.08
|260
|DIAMOND TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 516.95
|252
|DIAMOND TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 522.03
|254
|DUAL LANGUAGE - KARNATAKA AP HD COMBO
|Rs. 360.17
|220
|DUAL LANGUAGE - KARNATAKA MAHARASHTRA HD COMBO
|Rs. 350
|215
|DUAL LANGUAGE - KERALA TN HD COMBO
|Rs. 316.95
|207
|DUAL LANGUAGE - TN AP HD COMBO
|Rs. 372.03
|217
|DUAL LANGUAGE MAHARASHTRA TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 352.54
|214
|GOLD BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 346.61
|222
|GOLD GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 335.59
|249
|GOLD GUJARATI PLUS HD COMBO
|Rs. 430.51
|258
|GOLD HD COMBO
|Rs. 328.81
|244
|GOLD KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 344.92
|221
|GOLD MALAYALAM HD COMBO
|Rs. 297.46
|216
|GOLD MALAYALAM HD COMBO 6M
|Rs. 315.25
|216
|GOLD MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 323.73
|226
|GOLD ODIYA HD COMBO
|Rs. 306.78
|222
|GOLD TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 318.64
|228
|GOLD TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 319.49
|220
|PLATINUM BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 663.56
|309
|PLATINUM GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 623.73
|306
|PLATINUM HD COMBO
|Rs. 616.10
|301
|PLATINUM KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 663.56
|281
|PLATINUM MALAYALAM HD COMBO
|Rs. 671.19
|287
|PLATINUM MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 658.47
|308
|PLATINUM ODIYA HD COMBO
|Rs. 644.07
|306
|PLATINUM TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 661.86
|287
|PLATINUM TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 666.95
|289
|SILVER BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 217.80
|194
|SILVER GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 206.78
|216
|SILVER HD COMBO
|Rs. 199.15
|210
|SILVER KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 171.19
|194
|SILVER MALAYALAM HD COMBO
|Rs. 199.15
|196
|SILVER MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 216.10
|193
|SILVER PLUS HD COMBO
|Rs. 277.97
|236
|SILVER TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 242.37
|210
|SILVER TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 199.15
|199
|DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 548.31
|269
|DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 500
|274
|DIAMOND SPORTS HD COMBO
|Rs. 491.53
|268
|DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 559.32
|253
|DIAMOND SPORTS MALAYALAM HD COMBO
|Rs. 580.51
|257
|DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 527.12
|263
|DIAMOND SPORTS ODIYA HD COMBO
|Rs. 520.34
|268
|DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 596.61
|259
Videocon d2h HD plans and recharge plans come in various levels such as silver, gold, diamond and platinum in a slew of languages. The Videocon HD plans and packages are available in different combos with up to 309 channels. And, these plans are priced between Rs. 171 and Rs. 671.
Videocon d2h Kids Plans And Packages List
|Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name
|Price
|No. of Channels
|DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI COMBO
|Rs.315.25
|235
|DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 479.66
|261
|DIAMOND KIDS COMBO
|Rs. 322.03
|262
|DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI COMBO
|Rs. 309.32
|260
|DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 422.88
|267
|DIAMOND KIDS HD COMBO
|Rs. 415.25
|262
|DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA COMBO
|Rs. 294.07
|232
|DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 399.15
|239
|DIAMOND KIDS MALAYALAM COMBO
|Rs. 285.59
|230
|DIAMOND KIDS MALAYALAM HD COMBO
|Rs. 430.51
|246
|DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI COMBO
|Rs. 299.15
|235
|DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 440.68
|251
|DIAMOND KIDS ODIYA COMBO
|Rs. 311.02
|242
|DIAMOND KIDS ODIYA HD COMBO
|Rs. 409.32
|253
|DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL COMBO
|Rs. 294.07
|254
|DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 477.97
|255
|DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 320.34
|256
|DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 482.20
|257
For families that have kids at home, there are some interesting Videocon d2h plans and packages. The kids-centric channels are priced between Rs. 285 and Rs. 482 and come in various languages. Also, the Videocon d2h kids plans and packages come with a maximum of 267 for now.
Videocon d2h Hindi Plans And Packages List
|Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name
|Price
|No. of Channels
|HAMARA HINDI COMBO
|Rs. 239.83
|238
The Hamara Hindi plans and packages combo has a similar validity as the other of 30 days as the other packages and is priced at Rs. 239.83. This combo comes with a total of 238 channels and it does not offer any HD channels from the list.
Videocon d2h Marathi Plans And Packages List
|Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name
|Price
|No. of Channels
|AMCHA MARATHI COMBO
|Rs. 291.53
|250
|AMCHA MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 452.54
|251
|DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI COMBO
|Rs. 299.15
|235
|DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 440.68
|251
|DIAMOND MARATHI COMBO
|Rs. 317.80
|261
|DIAMOND MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 473.73
|254
|DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI COMBO
|Rs. 385.59
|248
|DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 527.12
|263
|GOLD MARATHI COMBO
|Rs. 239.83
|225
|GOLD MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 323.73
|226
|PLATINUM MARATHI COMBO
|Rs. 470.34
|308
|PLATINUM MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 658.47
|308
|SILVER MARATHI COMBO
|Rs. 185.59
|193
|SILVER MARATHI HD COMBO
|Rs. 216.10
|193
The Videocon d2h Marathi plans and packages bundle both SD and HD channels. It includes kids channels and sports channels among others. The pricing of the Videocon d2h Marathi plans and packages range from Rs. 216.10 to Rs. 658.47. And, these packages offer up to 308 channels for subscribers.
Videocon d2h Tamil Plans And Packages List
|Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name
|Price
|No. of Channels
|DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL COMBO
|Rs. 294.07
|254
|DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 477.97
|255
|DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL COMBO
|Rs. 418.64
|267
|DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 596.61
|259
|DIAMOND TAMIL COMBO
|Rs. 357.63
|260
|DIAMOND TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 516.95
|252
|GOLD TAMIL COMBO
|Rs. 230.51
|227
|GOLD TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 318.64
|228
|PLATINUM TAMIL COMBO
|Rs. 521.19
|303
|PLATINUM TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 661.86
|287
|POPULAR TAMIL COMBO
|Rs. 168.64
|214
|SILVER TAMIL COMBO
|Rs. 193.22
|209
|SILVER TAMIL HD COMBO
|Rs. 242.37
|210
Videocon d2h Tamil plans and packages are offered in both SD and HD across genres. These combo packages of Tamil channels are priced ranging from Rs. 168.64 to Rs. 521.19 as of now. And, up to 303 channels are offered for subscribers choosing these packages.
Videocon d2h Telugu Plans And Packages List
|Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name
|Price
|No. of Channels
|DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 320.34
|256
|DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 482.20
|257
|DIAMOND TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 385.59
|263
|DIAMOND SPORTS TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 433.05
|269
|DIAMOND TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 522.03
|254
|DUAL LANGUAGE MAHARASHTRA TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 282.20
|215
|DUAL LANGUAGE MAHARASHTRA TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 352.54
|214
|GOLD TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 249.15
|220
|GOLD TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 319.49
|220
|NEW TELUGU NON SUN
|Rs. 155.08
|110
|PLATINUM TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 509.32
|298
|PLATINUM TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 666.95
|289
|POPULAR TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 168.64
|202
|SILVER TELUGU COMBO
|Rs. 180.51
|199
|SILVER TELUGU HD COMBO
|Rs. 199.15
|199
For Telugu subscribers, Videocon d2h offers channels such as kids, sports, and other genres. There are Diamond, Platinum, Silver, and Gold combos as well. Moreover, the dual-language combos offer Telugu and Maharashtra channels. The Videocon d2h Telugu packages are priced between Rs. 155.08 and Rs. 666.95 and there are up to 298 channels.
Videocon d2h Kannada Plans And Packages List
|Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name
|Price
|No. of Channels
|DIAMOND KANNADA COMBO
|Rs. 348.31
|247
|DIAMOND KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 528.81
|247
|DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA COMBO
|Rs. 294.07
|232
|DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 399.15
|239
|DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA COMBO
|Rs. 425.42
|253
|DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 559.32
|253
|GOLD KANNADA COMBO
|Rs. 238.14
|209
|GOLD KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 344.92
|221
|PLATINUM KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 663.56
|281
|PLATINUM KANNADA SD COMBO
|Rs. 501.69
|282
|POPULAR KANNADA COMBO
|Rs. 168.64
|212
|SILVER KANNADA COMBO
|Rs. 171.19
|194
|SILVER KANNADA HD COMBO
|Rs. 171.19
|194
Videocon d2h Kannada plans and packages combos come with both SD and HD channels that users can choose as per their preferences. There are Diamond, Gold, Platinum, and Silver combos for Kannada viewers. Notably, Videocon d2h Kannada plans and packages are priced from Rs. 168.64 to Rs. 663.56 and offer up to 282 channels.
Videocon d2h Bengali Plans And Packages List
|Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name
|Price
|No. of Channels
|DIAMOND BENGALI COMBO
|Rs. 345.76
|264
|DIAMOND BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 512.71
|263
|DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI COMBO
|Rs.315.25
|235
|DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 479.66
|261
|DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI COMBO
|Rs.387.29
|248
|DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 548.31
|269
|GOLD BENGALI COMBO
|Rs. 254.24
|221
|GOLD BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 346.61
|222
|PLATINUM BENGALI COMBO
|Rs. 473.73
|308
|PLATINUM BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 663.56
|309
|SILVER BENGALI COMBO
|Rs. 198.31
|194
|SILVER BENGALI HD COMBO
|Rs. 217.80
|194
Videocon d2h Bengali plans and packages are offered in both SD and HD and provide content across genres such as sports, kids, and more. The Bengali channels are priced between Rs. 198.31 and Rs. 663.56 for subscribers. On the whole, there are up to 309 channels in the Bengali combo offered by Videocon.
Videocon d2h Punjabi Plans And Packages List
|Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name
|Price
|No. of Channels
|HAMARA PUNJABI COMBO
|Rs. 293.22
|259
The Hamara Punjabi plans and packages combo has a similar validity as the other of 30 days as the other packages and is priced at Rs. 293.22. This combo comes with a total of 259 channels and it does not offer any HD channels from the list.
|Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name
|Price
|No. of Channels
|DIAMOND GUJARATI COMBO
|Rs. 341.53
|265
|DIAMOND GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 483.05
|266
|DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI COMBO
|Rs. 309.32
|260
|DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 422.88
|267
|DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI COMBO
|Rs. 376.27
|272
|DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 500
|274
|GOLD GUJARATI COMBO
|Rs. 262.71
|247
|GOLD GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 335.59
|249
|GOLD GUJARATI PLUS COMBO
|Rs. 290.68
|256
|GOLD GUJARATI PLUS HD COMBO
|Rs. 430.51
|258
|HAMARA GUJARATI COMBO
|Rs. 245.76
|240
|PLATINUM GUJARATI COMBO
|Rs. 455.08
|308
|PLATINUM GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 623.73
|306
|SILVER GUJARATI COMBO
|Rs. 188.98
|215
|SILVER GUJARATI HD COMBO
|Rs. 206.78
|216
Videocon d2h Gujarati Plans And Packages List
Videocon d2h Gujarati plans and packages are offered in both SD and HD and provide content across genres such as sports, kids, and more. The Gujarati channels are priced between Rs. 188.98 and Rs. 623.73 for subscribers. On the whole, there are up to 308 channels in the Gujarati combo offered by Videocon.
