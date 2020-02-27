Videocon D2h Recharge Plans: Best Videocon D2h Packs, Offers, Price & Channels List And Validity

ENGLISH

    Videocon d2h is one of the popular d2h brands in India providing direct broadcast satellite service to subscribers. With the new rules and tariff schemes from TRAI, subscribers can choose the channel packs that they want as per their preferences and pay only for the same for 30 days validity. This lets them have complete control over their monthly d2h expenses.

    Videocon D2h Recharge Plans: Offers, Price & Channels List

     

    Videocon d2h Sports Plans And Packages List

    DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI COMBORs.387.29248
    DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI HD COMBORs. 548.31269
    DIAMOND SPORTS COMBORs. 374.58249
    DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI COMBORs. 376.27272
    DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 500274
    DIAMOND SPORTS HD COMBORs. 491.53268
    DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA COMBORs. 425.42253
    DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA HD COMBORs. 559.32253
    DIAMOND SPORTS MALAYALAM COMBORs. 383.05248
    DIAMOND SPORTS MALAYALAM HD COMBORs. 580.51257
    DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI COMBORs. 385.59248
    DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI HD COMBORs. 527.12263
    DIAMOND SPORTS ODIYA COMBORs. 389.83250
    DIAMOND SPORTS ODIYA HD COMBORs. 520.34268
    DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL COMBORs. 418.64267
    DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL HD COMBORs. 596.61259
    DIAMOND SPORTS TELUGU COMBORs. 433.05269

    Videocon d2h offers a range of sports channels for its subscribers. It offers sports packages and plans in many regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, etc. As of now, the Videocon d2h sports packages arrive in many combos ranging from Rs. 383 to Rs. 596 and come with up to 274 SD and HD channels.

    Videocon d2h HD Plans And Packages List

    AMCHA MARATHI HD COMBORs. 452.54251
    DIAMOND BENGALI HD COMBORs. 512.71263
    DIAMOND GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 483.05266
    DIAMOND HD COMBORs. 475.42262
    DIAMOND KANNADA HD COMBORs. 528.81247
    DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI HD COMBORs. 479.66261
    DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 422.88267
    DIAMOND KIDS HD COMBORs. 415.25262
    DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA HD COMBORs. 399.15239
    DIAMOND KIDS MALAYALAM HD COMBORs. 430.51246
    DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI HD COMBORs. 440.68251
    DIAMOND KIDS ODIYA HD COMBORs. 409.32253
    DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL HD COMBORs. 477.97255
    DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU HD COMBORs. 482.20257
    DIAMOND MALAYALAM HD COMBORs. 527.12252
    DIAMOND MARATHI HD COMBORs. 473.73254
    DIAMOND ODIYA HD COMBORs. 505.08260
    DIAMOND TAMIL HD COMBORs. 516.95252
    DIAMOND TELUGU HD COMBORs. 522.03254
    DUAL LANGUAGE - KARNATAKA AP HD COMBORs. 360.17220
    DUAL LANGUAGE - KARNATAKA MAHARASHTRA HD COMBORs. 350215
    DUAL LANGUAGE - KERALA TN HD COMBORs. 316.95207
    DUAL LANGUAGE - TN AP HD COMBORs. 372.03217
    DUAL LANGUAGE MAHARASHTRA TELUGU HD COMBORs. 352.54214
    GOLD BENGALI HD COMBORs. 346.61222
    GOLD GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 335.59249
    GOLD GUJARATI PLUS HD COMBORs. 430.51258
    GOLD HD COMBORs. 328.81244
    GOLD KANNADA HD COMBORs. 344.92221
    GOLD MALAYALAM HD COMBORs. 297.46216
    GOLD MALAYALAM HD COMBO 6MRs. 315.25216
    GOLD MARATHI HD COMBORs. 323.73226
    GOLD ODIYA HD COMBORs. 306.78222
    GOLD TAMIL HD COMBORs. 318.64228
    GOLD TELUGU HD COMBORs. 319.49220
    PLATINUM BENGALI HD COMBORs. 663.56309
    PLATINUM GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 623.73306
    PLATINUM HD COMBORs. 616.10301
    PLATINUM KANNADA HD COMBORs. 663.56281
    PLATINUM MALAYALAM HD COMBORs. 671.19287
    PLATINUM MARATHI HD COMBORs. 658.47308
    PLATINUM ODIYA HD COMBORs. 644.07306
    PLATINUM TAMIL HD COMBORs. 661.86287
    PLATINUM TELUGU HD COMBORs. 666.95289
    SILVER BENGALI HD COMBORs. 217.80194
    SILVER GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 206.78216
    SILVER HD COMBORs. 199.15210
    SILVER KANNADA HD COMBORs. 171.19194
    SILVER MALAYALAM HD COMBORs. 199.15196
    SILVER MARATHI HD COMBORs. 216.10193
    SILVER PLUS HD COMBORs. 277.97236
    SILVER TAMIL HD COMBORs. 242.37210
    SILVER TELUGU HD COMBORs. 199.15199
    Videocon d2h HD plans and recharge plans come in various levels such as silver, gold, diamond and platinum in a slew of languages. The Videocon HD plans and packages are available in different combos with up to 309 channels. And, these plans are priced between Rs. 171 and Rs. 671.

     

    Videocon d2h Kids Plans And Packages List

    Videocon d2h Recharge Plan NamePriceNo. of Channels
    DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI COMBORs.315.25235
    DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI HD COMBORs. 479.66261
    DIAMOND KIDS COMBORs. 322.03262
    DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI COMBORs. 309.32260
    DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 422.88267
    DIAMOND KIDS HD COMBORs. 415.25262
    DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA COMBORs. 294.07232
    DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA HD COMBORs. 399.15239
    DIAMOND KIDS MALAYALAM COMBORs. 285.59230
    DIAMOND KIDS MALAYALAM HD COMBORs. 430.51246
    DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI COMBORs. 299.15235
    DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI HD COMBORs. 440.68251
    DIAMOND KIDS ODIYA COMBORs. 311.02242
    DIAMOND KIDS ODIYA HD COMBORs. 409.32253
    DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL COMBORs. 294.07254
    DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL HD COMBORs. 477.97255
    DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU COMBORs. 320.34256
    DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU HD COMBORs. 482.20257

    For families that have kids at home, there are some interesting Videocon d2h plans and packages. The kids-centric channels are priced between Rs. 285 and Rs. 482 and come in various languages. Also, the Videocon d2h kids plans and packages come with a maximum of 267 for now.

    Videocon d2h Hindi Plans And Packages List

    Videocon d2h Recharge Plan NamePriceNo. of Channels
    HAMARA HINDI COMBORs. 239.83238

    The Hamara Hindi plans and packages combo has a similar validity as the other of 30 days as the other packages and is priced at Rs. 239.83. This combo comes with a total of 238 channels and it does not offer any HD channels from the list.

    Videocon d2h Marathi Plans And Packages List

    Videocon d2h Recharge Plan NamePriceNo. of Channels
    AMCHA MARATHI COMBORs. 291.53250
    AMCHA MARATHI HD COMBORs. 452.54251
    DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI COMBORs. 299.15235
    DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI HD COMBORs. 440.68251
    DIAMOND MARATHI COMBORs. 317.80261
    DIAMOND MARATHI HD COMBORs. 473.73254
    DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI COMBORs. 385.59248
    DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI HD COMBORs. 527.12263
    GOLD MARATHI COMBORs. 239.83225
    GOLD MARATHI HD COMBORs. 323.73226
    PLATINUM MARATHI COMBORs. 470.34308
    PLATINUM MARATHI HD COMBORs. 658.47308
    SILVER MARATHI COMBORs. 185.59193
    SILVER MARATHI HD COMBORs. 216.10193

    The Videocon d2h Marathi plans and packages bundle both SD and HD channels. It includes kids channels and sports channels among others. The pricing of the Videocon d2h Marathi plans and packages range from Rs. 216.10 to Rs. 658.47. And, these packages offer up to 308 channels for subscribers.

    Videocon d2h Tamil Plans And Packages List

    Videocon d2h Recharge Plan NamePriceNo. of Channels
    DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL COMBORs. 294.07254
    DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL HD COMBORs. 477.97255
    DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL COMBORs. 418.64267
    DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL HD COMBORs. 596.61259
    DIAMOND TAMIL COMBORs. 357.63260
    DIAMOND TAMIL HD COMBORs. 516.95252
    GOLD TAMIL COMBORs. 230.51227
    GOLD TAMIL HD COMBORs. 318.64228
    PLATINUM TAMIL COMBORs. 521.19303
    PLATINUM TAMIL HD COMBORs. 661.86287
    POPULAR TAMIL COMBORs. 168.64214
    SILVER TAMIL COMBORs. 193.22209
    SILVER TAMIL HD COMBORs. 242.37210

    Videocon d2h Tamil plans and packages are offered in both SD and HD across genres. These combo packages of Tamil channels are priced ranging from Rs. 168.64 to Rs. 521.19 as of now. And, up to 303 channels are offered for subscribers choosing these packages.

    Videocon d2h Telugu Plans And Packages List

    Videocon d2h Recharge Plan NamePriceNo. of Channels
    DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU COMBORs. 320.34256
    DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU HD COMBORs. 482.20257
    DIAMOND TELUGU COMBORs. 385.59263
    DIAMOND SPORTS TELUGU COMBORs. 433.05269
    DIAMOND TELUGU HD COMBORs. 522.03254
    DUAL LANGUAGE MAHARASHTRA TELUGU COMBORs. 282.20215
    DUAL LANGUAGE MAHARASHTRA TELUGU HD COMBORs. 352.54214
    GOLD TELUGU COMBORs. 249.15220
    GOLD TELUGU HD COMBORs. 319.49220
    NEW TELUGU NON SUNRs. 155.08110
    PLATINUM TELUGU COMBORs. 509.32298
    PLATINUM TELUGU HD COMBORs. 666.95289
    POPULAR TELUGU COMBORs. 168.64202
    SILVER TELUGU COMBORs. 180.51199
    SILVER TELUGU HD COMBORs. 199.15199

    For Telugu subscribers, Videocon d2h offers channels such as kids, sports, and other genres. There are Diamond, Platinum, Silver, and Gold combos as well. Moreover, the dual-language combos offer Telugu and Maharashtra channels. The Videocon d2h Telugu packages are priced between Rs. 155.08 and Rs. 666.95 and there are up to 298 channels.

    Videocon d2h Kannada Plans And Packages List

    Videocon d2h Recharge Plan NamePriceNo. of Channels
    DIAMOND KANNADA COMBORs. 348.31247
    DIAMOND KANNADA HD COMBORs. 528.81247
    DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA COMBORs. 294.07232
    DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA HD COMBORs. 399.15239
    DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA COMBORs. 425.42253
    DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA HD COMBORs. 559.32253
    GOLD KANNADA COMBORs. 238.14209
    GOLD KANNADA HD COMBORs. 344.92221
    PLATINUM KANNADA HD COMBORs. 663.56281
    PLATINUM KANNADA SD COMBORs. 501.69282
    POPULAR KANNADA COMBORs. 168.64212
    SILVER KANNADA COMBORs. 171.19194
    SILVER KANNADA HD COMBORs. 171.19194

    Videocon d2h Kannada plans and packages combos come with both SD and HD channels that users can choose as per their preferences. There are Diamond, Gold, Platinum, and Silver combos for Kannada viewers. Notably, Videocon d2h Kannada plans and packages are priced from Rs. 168.64 to Rs. 663.56 and offer up to 282 channels.

    Videocon d2h Bengali Plans And Packages List

    Videocon d2h Recharge Plan NamePriceNo. of Channels
    DIAMOND BENGALI COMBORs. 345.76264
    DIAMOND BENGALI HD COMBORs. 512.71263
    DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI COMBORs.315.25235
    DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI HD COMBORs. 479.66261
    DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI COMBORs.387.29248
    DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI HD COMBORs. 548.31269
    GOLD BENGALI COMBORs. 254.24221
    GOLD BENGALI HD COMBORs. 346.61222
    PLATINUM BENGALI COMBORs. 473.73308
    PLATINUM BENGALI HD COMBORs. 663.56309
    SILVER BENGALI COMBORs. 198.31194
    SILVER BENGALI HD COMBORs. 217.80194

    Videocon d2h Bengali plans and packages are offered in both SD and HD and provide content across genres such as sports, kids, and more. The Bengali channels are priced between Rs. 198.31 and Rs. 663.56 for subscribers. On the whole, there are up to 309 channels in the Bengali combo offered by Videocon.

    Videocon d2h Punjabi Plans And Packages List

    Videocon d2h Recharge Plan NamePriceNo. of Channels
    HAMARA PUNJABI COMBORs. 293.22259

    The Hamara Punjabi plans and packages combo has a similar validity as the other of 30 days as the other packages and is priced at Rs. 293.22. This combo comes with a total of 259 channels and it does not offer any HD channels from the list.

    Videocon d2h Recharge Plan NamePriceNo. of Channels
    DIAMOND GUJARATI COMBORs. 341.53265
    DIAMOND GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 483.05266
    DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI COMBORs. 309.32260
    DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 422.88267
    DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI COMBORs. 376.27272
    DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 500274
    GOLD GUJARATI COMBORs. 262.71247
    GOLD GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 335.59249
    GOLD GUJARATI PLUS COMBORs. 290.68256
    GOLD GUJARATI PLUS HD COMBORs. 430.51258
    HAMARA GUJARATI COMBORs. 245.76240
    PLATINUM GUJARATI COMBORs. 455.08308
    PLATINUM GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 623.73306
    SILVER GUJARATI COMBORs. 188.98215
    SILVER GUJARATI HD COMBORs. 206.78216

    Videocon d2h Gujarati Plans And Packages List

    Videocon d2h Gujarati plans and packages are offered in both SD and HD and provide content across genres such as sports, kids, and more. The Gujarati channels are priced between Rs. 188.98 and Rs. 623.73 for subscribers. On the whole, there are up to 308 channels in the Gujarati combo offered by Videocon.

