Videocon D2h Recharge Plans: Best Videocon D2h Packs, Offers, Price & Channels List And Validity

Videocon d2h is one of the popular d2h brands in India providing direct broadcast satellite service to subscribers. With the new rules and tariff schemes from TRAI, subscribers can choose the channel packs that they want as per their preferences and pay only for the same for 30 days validity. This lets them have complete control over their monthly d2h expenses.

Videocon d2h Sports Plans And Packages List

DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI COMBO Rs.387.29 248 DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 548.31 269 DIAMOND SPORTS COMBO Rs. 374.58 249 DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI COMBO Rs. 376.27 272 DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 500 274 DIAMOND SPORTS HD COMBO Rs. 491.53 268 DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA COMBO Rs. 425.42 253 DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 559.32 253 DIAMOND SPORTS MALAYALAM COMBO Rs. 383.05 248 DIAMOND SPORTS MALAYALAM HD COMBO Rs. 580.51 257 DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI COMBO Rs. 385.59 248 DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 527.12 263 DIAMOND SPORTS ODIYA COMBO Rs. 389.83 250 DIAMOND SPORTS ODIYA HD COMBO Rs. 520.34 268 DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL COMBO Rs. 418.64 267 DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 596.61 259 DIAMOND SPORTS TELUGU COMBO Rs. 433.05 269

Videocon d2h offers a range of sports channels for its subscribers. It offers sports packages and plans in many regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, etc. As of now, the Videocon d2h sports packages arrive in many combos ranging from Rs. 383 to Rs. 596 and come with up to 274 SD and HD channels.

Videocon d2h HD Plans And Packages List

AMCHA MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 452.54 251 DIAMOND BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 512.71 263 DIAMOND GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 483.05 266 DIAMOND HD COMBO Rs. 475.42 262 DIAMOND KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 528.81 247 DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 479.66 261 DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 422.88 267 DIAMOND KIDS HD COMBO Rs. 415.25 262 DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 399.15 239 DIAMOND KIDS MALAYALAM HD COMBO Rs. 430.51 246 DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 440.68 251 DIAMOND KIDS ODIYA HD COMBO Rs. 409.32 253 DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 477.97 255 DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 482.20 257 DIAMOND MALAYALAM HD COMBO Rs. 527.12 252 DIAMOND MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 473.73 254 DIAMOND ODIYA HD COMBO Rs. 505.08 260 DIAMOND TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 516.95 252 DIAMOND TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 522.03 254 DUAL LANGUAGE - KARNATAKA AP HD COMBO Rs. 360.17 220 DUAL LANGUAGE - KARNATAKA MAHARASHTRA HD COMBO Rs. 350 215 DUAL LANGUAGE - KERALA TN HD COMBO Rs. 316.95 207 DUAL LANGUAGE - TN AP HD COMBO Rs. 372.03 217 DUAL LANGUAGE MAHARASHTRA TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 352.54 214 GOLD BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 346.61 222 GOLD GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 335.59 249 GOLD GUJARATI PLUS HD COMBO Rs. 430.51 258 GOLD HD COMBO Rs. 328.81 244 GOLD KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 344.92 221 GOLD MALAYALAM HD COMBO Rs. 297.46 216 GOLD MALAYALAM HD COMBO 6M Rs. 315.25 216 GOLD MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 323.73 226 GOLD ODIYA HD COMBO Rs. 306.78 222 GOLD TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 318.64 228 GOLD TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 319.49 220 PLATINUM BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 663.56 309 PLATINUM GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 623.73 306 PLATINUM HD COMBO Rs. 616.10 301 PLATINUM KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 663.56 281 PLATINUM MALAYALAM HD COMBO Rs. 671.19 287 PLATINUM MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 658.47 308 PLATINUM ODIYA HD COMBO Rs. 644.07 306 PLATINUM TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 661.86 287 PLATINUM TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 666.95 289 SILVER BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 217.80 194 SILVER GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 206.78 216 SILVER HD COMBO Rs. 199.15 210 SILVER KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 171.19 194 SILVER MALAYALAM HD COMBO Rs. 199.15 196 SILVER MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 216.10 193 SILVER PLUS HD COMBO Rs. 277.97 236 SILVER TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 242.37 210 SILVER TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 199.15 199 DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 548.31 269 DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 500 274 DIAMOND SPORTS HD COMBO Rs. 491.53 268 DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 559.32 253 DIAMOND SPORTS MALAYALAM HD COMBO Rs. 580.51 257 DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 527.12 263 DIAMOND SPORTS ODIYA HD COMBO Rs. 520.34 268 DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 596.61 259

Videocon d2h HD plans and recharge plans come in various levels such as silver, gold, diamond and platinum in a slew of languages. The Videocon HD plans and packages are available in different combos with up to 309 channels. And, these plans are priced between Rs. 171 and Rs. 671.

Videocon d2h Kids Plans And Packages List

Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI COMBO Rs.315.25 235 DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 479.66 261 DIAMOND KIDS COMBO Rs. 322.03 262 DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI COMBO Rs. 309.32 260 DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 422.88 267 DIAMOND KIDS HD COMBO Rs. 415.25 262 DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA COMBO Rs. 294.07 232 DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 399.15 239 DIAMOND KIDS MALAYALAM COMBO Rs. 285.59 230 DIAMOND KIDS MALAYALAM HD COMBO Rs. 430.51 246 DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI COMBO Rs. 299.15 235 DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 440.68 251 DIAMOND KIDS ODIYA COMBO Rs. 311.02 242 DIAMOND KIDS ODIYA HD COMBO Rs. 409.32 253 DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL COMBO Rs. 294.07 254 DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 477.97 255 DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU COMBO Rs. 320.34 256 DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 482.20 257

For families that have kids at home, there are some interesting Videocon d2h plans and packages. The kids-centric channels are priced between Rs. 285 and Rs. 482 and come in various languages. Also, the Videocon d2h kids plans and packages come with a maximum of 267 for now.

Videocon d2h Hindi Plans And Packages List

Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels HAMARA HINDI COMBO Rs. 239.83 238

The Hamara Hindi plans and packages combo has a similar validity as the other of 30 days as the other packages and is priced at Rs. 239.83. This combo comes with a total of 238 channels and it does not offer any HD channels from the list.

Videocon d2h Marathi Plans And Packages List

Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels AMCHA MARATHI COMBO Rs. 291.53 250 AMCHA MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 452.54 251 DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI COMBO Rs. 299.15 235 DIAMOND KIDS MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 440.68 251 DIAMOND MARATHI COMBO Rs. 317.80 261 DIAMOND MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 473.73 254 DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI COMBO Rs. 385.59 248 DIAMOND SPORTS MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 527.12 263 GOLD MARATHI COMBO Rs. 239.83 225 GOLD MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 323.73 226 PLATINUM MARATHI COMBO Rs. 470.34 308 PLATINUM MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 658.47 308 SILVER MARATHI COMBO Rs. 185.59 193 SILVER MARATHI HD COMBO Rs. 216.10 193

The Videocon d2h Marathi plans and packages bundle both SD and HD channels. It includes kids channels and sports channels among others. The pricing of the Videocon d2h Marathi plans and packages range from Rs. 216.10 to Rs. 658.47. And, these packages offer up to 308 channels for subscribers.

Videocon d2h Tamil Plans And Packages List

Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL COMBO Rs. 294.07 254 DIAMOND KIDS TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 477.97 255 DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL COMBO Rs. 418.64 267 DIAMOND SPORTS TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 596.61 259 DIAMOND TAMIL COMBO Rs. 357.63 260 DIAMOND TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 516.95 252 GOLD TAMIL COMBO Rs. 230.51 227 GOLD TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 318.64 228 PLATINUM TAMIL COMBO Rs. 521.19 303 PLATINUM TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 661.86 287 POPULAR TAMIL COMBO Rs. 168.64 214 SILVER TAMIL COMBO Rs. 193.22 209 SILVER TAMIL HD COMBO Rs. 242.37 210

Videocon d2h Tamil plans and packages are offered in both SD and HD across genres. These combo packages of Tamil channels are priced ranging from Rs. 168.64 to Rs. 521.19 as of now. And, up to 303 channels are offered for subscribers choosing these packages.

Videocon d2h Telugu Plans And Packages List

Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU COMBO Rs. 320.34 256 DIAMOND KIDS TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 482.20 257 DIAMOND TELUGU COMBO Rs. 385.59 263 DIAMOND SPORTS TELUGU COMBO Rs. 433.05 269 DIAMOND TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 522.03 254 DUAL LANGUAGE MAHARASHTRA TELUGU COMBO Rs. 282.20 215 DUAL LANGUAGE MAHARASHTRA TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 352.54 214 GOLD TELUGU COMBO Rs. 249.15 220 GOLD TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 319.49 220 NEW TELUGU NON SUN Rs. 155.08 110 PLATINUM TELUGU COMBO Rs. 509.32 298 PLATINUM TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 666.95 289 POPULAR TELUGU COMBO Rs. 168.64 202 SILVER TELUGU COMBO Rs. 180.51 199 SILVER TELUGU HD COMBO Rs. 199.15 199

For Telugu subscribers, Videocon d2h offers channels such as kids, sports, and other genres. There are Diamond, Platinum, Silver, and Gold combos as well. Moreover, the dual-language combos offer Telugu and Maharashtra channels. The Videocon d2h Telugu packages are priced between Rs. 155.08 and Rs. 666.95 and there are up to 298 channels.

Videocon d2h Kannada Plans And Packages List

Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels DIAMOND KANNADA COMBO Rs. 348.31 247 DIAMOND KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 528.81 247 DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA COMBO Rs. 294.07 232 DIAMOND KIDS KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 399.15 239 DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA COMBO Rs. 425.42 253 DIAMOND SPORTS KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 559.32 253 GOLD KANNADA COMBO Rs. 238.14 209 GOLD KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 344.92 221 PLATINUM KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 663.56 281 PLATINUM KANNADA SD COMBO Rs. 501.69 282 POPULAR KANNADA COMBO Rs. 168.64 212 SILVER KANNADA COMBO Rs. 171.19 194 SILVER KANNADA HD COMBO Rs. 171.19 194

Videocon d2h Kannada plans and packages combos come with both SD and HD channels that users can choose as per their preferences. There are Diamond, Gold, Platinum, and Silver combos for Kannada viewers. Notably, Videocon d2h Kannada plans and packages are priced from Rs. 168.64 to Rs. 663.56 and offer up to 282 channels.

Videocon d2h Bengali Plans And Packages List

Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels DIAMOND BENGALI COMBO Rs. 345.76 264 DIAMOND BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 512.71 263 DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI COMBO Rs.315.25 235 DIAMOND KIDS BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 479.66 261 DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI COMBO Rs.387.29 248 DIAMOND SPORTS BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 548.31 269 GOLD BENGALI COMBO Rs. 254.24 221 GOLD BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 346.61 222 PLATINUM BENGALI COMBO Rs. 473.73 308 PLATINUM BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 663.56 309 SILVER BENGALI COMBO Rs. 198.31 194 SILVER BENGALI HD COMBO Rs. 217.80 194

Videocon d2h Bengali plans and packages are offered in both SD and HD and provide content across genres such as sports, kids, and more. The Bengali channels are priced between Rs. 198.31 and Rs. 663.56 for subscribers. On the whole, there are up to 309 channels in the Bengali combo offered by Videocon.

Videocon d2h Punjabi Plans And Packages List

Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels HAMARA PUNJABI COMBO Rs. 293.22 259

The Hamara Punjabi plans and packages combo has a similar validity as the other of 30 days as the other packages and is priced at Rs. 293.22. This combo comes with a total of 259 channels and it does not offer any HD channels from the list.

Videocon d2h Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels DIAMOND GUJARATI COMBO Rs. 341.53 265 DIAMOND GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 483.05 266 DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI COMBO Rs. 309.32 260 DIAMOND KIDS GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 422.88 267 DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI COMBO Rs. 376.27 272 DIAMOND SPORTS GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 500 274 GOLD GUJARATI COMBO Rs. 262.71 247 GOLD GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 335.59 249 GOLD GUJARATI PLUS COMBO Rs. 290.68 256 GOLD GUJARATI PLUS HD COMBO Rs. 430.51 258 HAMARA GUJARATI COMBO Rs. 245.76 240 PLATINUM GUJARATI COMBO Rs. 455.08 308 PLATINUM GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 623.73 306 SILVER GUJARATI COMBO Rs. 188.98 215 SILVER GUJARATI HD COMBO Rs. 206.78 216

Videocon d2h Gujarati Plans And Packages List

Videocon d2h Gujarati plans and packages are offered in both SD and HD and provide content across genres such as sports, kids, and more. The Gujarati channels are priced between Rs. 188.98 and Rs. 623.73 for subscribers. On the whole, there are up to 308 channels in the Gujarati combo offered by Videocon.

