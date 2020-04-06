Hotstar Subscription Plans India: Best Hotstar Premium and VIP Plans, Offers, Price And Validity

Home Hotstar subscription plans

Disney+ Hotstar Plans Detailed Recently, Disney+ Hotstar video streaming service was launched in India on both Android and iOS platforms. With this service, Disney+ content can be streamed in India for users to enjoy.

Disney+ Hotstar is the latest OTT streaming service to have entered India. It brings interesting content such as The Lion King and The Mandalorian for subscribers. Also, this service brings over 7,000 episodes of classic and popular TV shows and 500 flicks from Disney, Marvel Studios, Pixar, National Geographic, and Star Wars.

Previously, Hotstar's portfolio included nearly 4,000 titles and exclusive sports content streaming. With the addition of content, Disney+ Hotstar becomes a potential threat to other services in the OTT market segment.

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Plans

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Disney+ Hotstar Premium Rs. 299 (1 Screen) Rs. 1,499 (2 Screens) Disney+ Hotstar VIP NA Rs. 399 (1 Screen)

If you are an existing Hotstar subscriber, then there is good news as you can gain free access to the Disney+ Hotstar content. However, new users who are subscribing to the service will have to get the service at an additional cost. Below are the Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans in India.

Best Disney+ Hotstar Monthly Plans

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan is available only a monthly basis. It is priced at Rs. 299 per month and users can access a wide range of content similar to the annual subscription. Notably, there is no monthly subscription plan for the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription plan.

Best Disney+ Hotstar Yearly Plans

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription plans are available on an annual basis. The VIP plan is available for Rs. 399 now while it was Rs. 365 previously. And, the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription plan is priced at Rs. 1,499 per year. This plan was previously priced at Rs. 999 per year.

Disney+ Hotstar FAQs

Interested in subscribing to this service? Well, get all your doubts regarding the Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans from below.

What do I get with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription?

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription plan comes with a vast library of content across various languages including Hindi and other Indian regional languages. It also bundles some Disney+ content but the same will be dubbed in Hindi as the English option will not be available for these content in the VIP subscription plan. It also includes Live Sports access including cricket, Premier League football and Formula 1.

What do I get with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription?

With the Premium subscription, you will get access to all the Disney+ original content including titles under Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars. It also includes Hotstar Specials and the entire English movie and TV shows library. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription also includes several Hollywood blockbusters and American TV shows from Fox, HBO, and Showtime.

Does Disney+ Hotstar include original content?

The original Disney+ Hotstar includes original content such as Frozen II, The Lion King, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Avengers and Star Wars franchises.

Will there by ads in Disney+ Hotstar?

Well, this is a paid subscription service and there will be no ads in the same. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription plans let you enjoy ad-free content. Also, there is a free, ad-supported version of the service.

What about your previous Hotstar plans?

If you are already a Hotstar VIP or Premium subscriber, then your plan will be automatically upgraded to the respective plan you choose. Once the existing plan expires, you will have to pay the increased cost to renew your subscription.

What other interesting features will Disney+ Hotstar include?

A wide range of Disney+ content is available in 4K resolution. Also, there are reports that the streaming service will get support for Dolby Atmos audio via an update in the near future.

Will future Disney+ content be available via this service?

Well, all the upcoming movies from Disney, Marvel and Pixar will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Eventually, we can expect these movies to be available on Disney+ Hotstar after their theatrical release.

