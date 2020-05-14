BSNL 4G Plans: Best BSNL 4G Prepaid & Postpaid Plans, Price, Offers, Data & Validity Details

Home Bsnl 4g plans

State-run telco BSNL offers a slew of prepaid plans across the country with numerous benefits. There are unlimited combo plans as well for the benefit of its subscribers.

To compete against rival telecom operators, BSNL comes with combo offers that provide a combination of voice calling, data and SMS benefits. While BSNL combo plans provide unlimited voice calling benefit, the voice calls are limited at 250 minutes per day across its portfolio of plans. Here are the most popular BSNL 4G data plans and STVs for the subscribers.

BSNL 4G Prepaid Plans

Plan/STV Price Data Benefit Other Benefits Validity STV56 56 1.5GB/day - 14 STV187 187 2GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day 28 Plan 153 153 1.5GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day 28 Plan 365 365 2GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune 60 Digital India 429 429 1GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day 81 Plan 485 485 1.5GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day 90 Plan 666 666 1.5GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day 122 Plan 997 997 3GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune, Sony LIV 180 STV1098 1098 Unlimited data Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune 84 Plan 1666 1699 2GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune 300 Plan 1999 1999 3GB/day Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content, Free Caller tune 365 STV7 7 1GB - 1 STV16 16 2GB - 1

BSNL STV56

The BSNL STV56 offers 1.5GB of data per day for a validity period of 14 days. This STV does not offer any other benefits to the subscribers.

BSNL STV187

BSNL STV187 provides 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. Once the daily data limit of 2GB is exhausted, the data speed will drop down to 80kbps.

BSNL Plan 153

The Rs. 153 prepaid plan from BSNL provides users with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. This prepaid plan is valid for a period of 28 days.

BSNL Plan 365

BSNL Rs. 365 prepaid plan provides 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and other benefits such as Free Tune and Lokdhun Content for a validity period of 60 days.

BSNL Digital India 429 Plan

The BSNL Digital India 429 plan provides 1GB of data per day for the subscribers. The other benefits bundled with this plan include unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. Notably, users can avail these benefits for a validity period of 71 days.

BSNL Plan 485

BSNL Plan 485 bundles 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls to any network. It is valid for a period of 90 days from the date of recharge.

BSNL Plan 666

The BSNL Plan 666 provides subscribers with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS on a daily basis for 122 days of validity.

BSNL Plan 997

The BSNL Plan 997 comes with a whopping 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, Lokdhun Content, Free Tune, and Sony LIV subscription. All these benefits will be valid for up to 180 days.

BSNL STV 1098

The STV 1098 is bundled with unlimited data without any daily limit that reduces the speed, free voice calls for 250 minutes of data (both local and national), 100 free SMS, and Free Tune with unlimited song change.

BSNL Plan 1699

The BSNLPlan 1699 provides benefits such as 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day with unlimited song change option, and unlimited voice calls to any network for a validity period of 300 days.

BSNL Plan 1999

BSNL Plan 1999 provides subscribers with 3GB of daily data benefits, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Lokdhun Content and free Caller Tune. Interestingly, this long-term plan is valid for 365 days.

BSNL STV 7

The STV 7 from the telco provides 1GB of data and no other benefits and is valid for one day.

BSNL STV 16

The STV 16 is valid for one day and provides only 2GB of data on the same day.

Best BSNL Plans With 28 Days Validity

These BSNL plans provide 28 days of validity for the subscribers. However, the data and other benefits offered by them differ.

Best BSNL Plans With Long-Term Validity

BSNL has a few long-term plans for its subscribers providing validity benefits of up to 365 days.

Best BSNL Plans With 1.5GB Data Per Day

The below-mentioned BSNL prepaid plans provide 1.5GB of data benefits per day.

Best BSNL Plans With 2GB Data Per Day

These BSNL prepaid plans provide data benefits of 2GB per day along with other notable aspects.

Best BSNL Plans With 3GB Data Per Day

For subscribers who consume a lot of mobile data, a couple of prepaid plans from BSNL provide a whopping 3GB of data per day as mentioned here.

BSNL FAQs

Have some queries related to the BSNL prepaid plans and service? Well, take a look at the BSNL FAQs below to get your doubts answered.

How to check BSNL data offers?

If you want to check BSNL data offers, you can dial the customer care number at 18001801503 or head on to the official BSNL website.

Are these BSNL plans common to all circles?

Well, BSNL plans are common to all the operational circles and most states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc. support the same. There could be some exceptions such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Andaman & Nicobar.

How to recharge BSNL mobile number?

Subscribers can recharge their BSNL mobile number via online through the recharge portals or official BSNL website, digital wallets like Paytm, and UPI platforms such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc.

How to check BSNL data balance?

To check BSNL data balance, you need to dial *124*2# or login to the selfcare portal.

Is BSNL 4G available in all circles?

BSNL offers 4G plans in select circles and is yet to roll out the same to all operational circles for its users.

