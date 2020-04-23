YouTube Premium Subscription Plans in India: Offers, Price And Validity Details

Home Youtube premium subscription plans

YouTube Premium Plans Explained YouTube Premium brings some original and premium content to users at a paid subscription cost. Here, you will get more details about the paid service and the benefits of the same.

Last year, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium were launched in India. The company launched two prepaid plans for its subscribers in the country. Previously, this service was offered in select markets as YouTube Red. What's interesting about YouTube Premium is that there will be no ads in-between content.

YouTube Premium is a paid subscription service for users to get an amplified audio and video experience across channels such as YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids. You can still enjoy content on YouTube with online ads. Here, you will get to know all details pertaining to YouTube Premium service in India.

YouTube Premium Plans In India

YouTube Premium subscription is available in two prepaid options - a monthly plan priced at Rs. 199 and a quarterly plan priced at Rs. 399. For now, there is no annual plan for subscribers who choose YouTube Premium subscription in the country.

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Quarterly Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens YouTube Premium Rs. 139 (1 Screen) Rs. 399 (1 Screen)

YouTube Premium FAQs

If you are interested in YouTube Premium subscription and have some queries related to the same, then here have listed some FAQs that will help you get all answers.

How to sign up for YouTube Premium?

To sign up for YouTube Premium subscription, you need to visit youtube.com/premium on the web browser of your computer or mobile device. Now, sign in to the Google account for which you want to start the membership on and add a payment method and sign in to the service.

Is there a free trial?

YouTube Premium is providing a free trial of one month for all users who start their paid membership. This is a one-time benefit for users who are signing up to the service for the first time.

What do I get with YouTube Premium?

With YouTube Premium subscription, you will get benefits such as the ability to download videos and playlists on your mobile device so that you can watch the same offline, ad-free content, access to all YouTube Original series and movies, a free subscription to YouTube Music Premium, the ability to enjoy music on your Chromecast Audio or Google Home, and the ability to play videos on your mobile device while the screen is off or using other apps.

Is one subscription enough for all platforms?

If you get a single YouTube Premium subscription, then the benefits will be applied across various platforms such as YouTube, YouTube Kids, and YouTube Music. So, there is no need to pay the subscription cost for all platforms.

Can I download videos with YouTube Premium?

With YouTube Premium, you can download videos on your mobile devices so that you can watch them later when you are offline. The download icon is available below all videos and you can save the clip for later. Notably, the videos can be downloaded even at FHD 1080p resolution. This lets you have all your favorite music videos accessible when you are on-the-go without any worry regarding connectivity.

