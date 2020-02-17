Home Jio 4g plans

Jio 4G Plans: Best Jio 4G Prepaid & Postpaid Plans, Price, Offers, Data & Validity Details

Reliance Jio disrupted the telecom industry back in 2016 with its dirt-cheap 4G VoLTE services. The telco carries the credits of being the fastest growing telecom operator with a massive subscriber base in the country.

Recently, Jio started charging its subscribers 6 paise per minute for calls made to non-Jio numbers as the IUC charges and this cost is here to last for at least another year. Having said that, here are all the Jio prepaid plans along with their benefits.

Jio Prepaid Plans

Price Data Validity Circle Description Rs. 98 2GB 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, Jio suite of apps, free 300 SMS, Plus Rs. 10 for IUC call charges Rs. 129 2GB 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 1000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 300 SMS Rs. 149 1GB/day 24 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 300 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 199 1.5GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 1000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS per day Rs. 249 2GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 1000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS per day Rs. 329 6GB 84days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 3000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 1000 SMS Rs. 349 3GB/day 28 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 1000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS per day Rs. 399 1.5GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 2000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS/day Rs. 444 2GB/day 56 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 2000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS per day Rs. 555 1.5GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 3000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS per day Rs. 599 2GB/day 84 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 3000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS per day Rs. 1299 24GB 365 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 12000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 3600 SMS Rs. 2020 1.5GB/day 365 days All Circles Unlimited voice Jio to Jio calls, unlimited data plan @64kbps after FUP, non-Jio calls up to 12000 minutes, Jio suite of apps, free 100 SMS per day

All the Jio prepaid plans will have unlimited data benefits. There will be daily data benefits or data for the whole validity period. Whatever it is, subscribers can browse data even on exhausting the daily limit but the data speed will drop to 64kbps.

Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs. 98 prepaid plan provides unlimited data with a limit of 2GB throughout the validity period after which the speed will drop down to 64kbps, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 300 SMS for 28 days. This plan also bundles the Rs. 10 add-on for IUC call charges. Also, the plan bundles access to Jio suite of apps.

Jio Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 129 prepaid plan has a validity period of 28 days and provides subscribers with 2GB of data for the entire validity period after which the data speed will go to 64kbps. The other benefits of this prepaid plan include unlimited non-Jio voice calls, up to 1,000 minutes of Jio to Jio voice calling minutes, and 300 SMS. And, subscribers will get access to the Jio suite of apps for free.

Jio Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 149 prepaid plan comes with benefits such as 1GB of data per day with unlimited data benefits at 64kbps on exhausting the daily data limit, unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 300 minutes of non-Jio numbers, 100 SMS free per day, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps. The validity of this plan is 24 days.

Jio Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 199 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio provides subscribers with 1.5GB of daily data that is unlimited as the speed will go down to 64kbps on reaching this limit, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 1000 minutes of voice calling to other networks, 100 SMS per day and free access to Jio suite of apps for 28 days.

Jio Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Jio offers 2GB of data per day of high-speed data and unlimited data at 64kbps speed for a period of 28 days. The other goodies offered by this plan include unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 1000 minutes of voice calling to non-Jio numbers, complimentary access Jio suite of apps, and 100 free SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 329 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 329 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers 6GB of data for the whole validity period of 84 days and the speed will go down to 64kbps after using up the high-speed data limit. The other aspects of this prepaid plan include unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 3000 minutes of voice calls to numbers of other networks, access to Jio suite of apps, and 100 free SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 349 prepaid plan offers 3GB of high-speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Once the daily data limit is used, subscribers can still continue browsing but the data speed will be 64kbps. Users can enjoy unlimited voice calling between Jio numbers, up to 1000 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.

Jio Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides users with 1.5GB of data per day at high-speed after which the data speed will plunge to 64kbps. The other benefits that this plan offers to subscribers include unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 2000 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 56 days.

Jio Rs. 444 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 444 prepaid plan lets subscribers enjoy 2GB of daily data at high speed and unlimited data at 64kbps speed, unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 2000 minutes of voice calls to other numbers, 100 SMS per day and access to the Jio suite of apps for 56 days.

Jio Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 555 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes bundled with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, unlimited data capped at 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, up to 3000 of non-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary Jio suite of apps. The Jio Rs. 555 plan has a validity period of 84 days.

Jio Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 599 prepaid plan provides 2GB of high-speed daily data and the data speed will drop to 64kbps after the same. The plan is bundled with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 3000 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers, 100 free SMS per day, and access to Jio suite of apps for free for the validity period of 84 days.

Jio Rs. 1299 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 1299 prepaid plan from Jio is an annual plan with a validity of 365 days. The telco provide unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, unlimited data throughout its validity period with an overall limit of 24GB of high-speed data and the rest for 64kbps, non-Jio voice calls of up to 12000 minutes, 100 free SMS per day, and access to Jio suite of apps.

Jio Rs. 2020 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 2020 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of high-speed daily data and unlimited data at 64kbps, free Jio to Jio voice calls, non-Jio calls of up to 12000 minutes, access to Jio suite of apps, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 365 days.

Best Jio Prepaid Plans With 28 Days Validity

A slew of Jio prepaid plans offer all the benefits for users for a validity period of 28 days. These plans provide unlimited voice calls to Jio networks, a specific number of minutes to non-Jio numbers, and so on for a period of 28 days as detailed below.

Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 98 prepaid plan from Jio provides unlimited data of 2GB at high-speed throughout the validity period post which the speed will become 64kbps. It provides unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, Rs. 10 add-on for IUC charges, access to Jio suite of apps and 300 SMS for a validity period of 28 days.

Jio Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 129 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of high-speed data for the whole validity period of 28 days after which the data speed drops to 64kbps, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 1,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling minutes, 300 SMS and access to Jio suite of apps for free for a period of 28 days.

Jio Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs. 199 prepaid plan from Jio offers 1.5GB of high-speed daily data, which drops to 64kbps after crossing the limit, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 1000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling, 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps for a period of 28 days.

Jio Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Jio's Rs. 249 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day at high-speed data and unlimited data at 64kbps speed for a validity period of 28 days. It bundles unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 1000 minutes of voice calls to other networks, access Jio suite of apps, and 100 free SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 349 prepaid plan bundles 3GB of high-speed data per day after which the speed will drop to 64kbps. The other benefits of the plan are unlimited voice calling between Jio numbers, up to 1000 minutes of voice calls to other networks, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps for 28 days.

Best Jio Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity

These Reliance Jio prepaid plans offer unlimited voice calls within the network and a specific minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers along with other benefits for 56 days.

Jio Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day at high-speed and unlimited data at 64kbps, unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 2000 minutes of voice calls to other networks, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio suite of apps for 56 days.

Jio Rs. 444 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 444 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 2GB of daily data at high speed and unlimited data at 64kbps, unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 2000 minutes of voice calls to other numbers, 100 free SMS per day and access to the Jio suite of apps for a period of 56 days.

Best Jio Prepaid Plans With 84 Days Validity

A few prepaid plans from Reliance Jio provide unlimited data with a daily or monthly limit, unlimited voice calls between Jio numbers and more for 84 days of validity.

Jio Rs. 329 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 329 prepaid plan provides users with 6GB of data for the whole validity period of 84 days and the data speed will drop to 64kbps on using up the FUP. It offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 3000 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers, access to Jio suite of apps, and 100 free SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

Jio's Rs. 555 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of high-speed data on a daily basis and the data speed will drop to 64kbps on reaching the limit, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 3000 of non-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 84 days.

Jio Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 599 prepaid plan gives users 2GB of high-speed daily data after which the speed drops to 64kbps, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 3000 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers, 100 free SMS per day, and Jio suite of apps for 84 days.

Best Jio Prepaid Plans With 365 Days Validity

Reliance Jio has a few annual prepaid plans that provide year-long validity. Except for the validity, the other benefits remain the same as the other plans in its portfolio.

Jio Rs. 1299 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 1299 prepaid plan with a validity of 365 days is bundled with benefits including unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, unlimited data with an overall cap of 24GB of high-speed data post which the data speed will drop to 64kbps, non-Jio voice calls of up to 12000 minutes, 100 free SMS per day, and access to Jio suite of apps.

Jio Rs. 2020 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs. 2020 prepaid plan bundles 1.5GB of high-speed daily data post which the speed will plunge to 64kbps, free Jio to Jio voice calls, non-Jio calls of up to 12000 minutes, complimentary access to Jio suite of apps, and 100 free SMS per day for 365 days.

Best Jio Prepaid Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data

Here are the Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide subscribers with 1.5GB of daily data benefits apart from the others. Notably, these plans have varying validity periods ranging from 28 days to 365 days.

Jio Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 199 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data at high speed and unlimited data at 64kbps, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 1000 minutes of voice calling to other networks, 100 free SMS on a daily basis and access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 28 days.

Jio Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides users with 1.5GB of data per day at high-speed after which the data speed will plunge to 64kbps. The other benefits that this plan offers to subscribers include unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 2000 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 56 days.

Jio Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 555 prepaid plan includes unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, up to 3000 of non-Jio voice calls, 100 SMS per day, complimentary Jio suite of apps, and unlimited data capped at 1.5GB of high-speed data per day after which the speed drops to 64kbps. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio Rs. 2020 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 2020 prepaid plan offers users with 1.5GB of high-speed daily data post which the speed will drop to 64kbps without any data limit, free Jio to Jio voice calls, voice calls to other networks for up to 12000 minutes, access to Jio suite of apps, and 100 free SMS per day for a validity period of 365 days.

Best Jio Prepaid Plans With 2GB Daily Data

There are Jio prepaid plans that provide subscribers with 2GB of daily data. These plans are detailed here.

Jio Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 249 prepaid plan provides benefits including 2GB of data per day at high-speed data, unlimited data at 64kbps, unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 1000 minutes of voice calls to other networks, access Jio suite of apps, and 100 free SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days.

Jio Rs. 444 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 444 prepaid plan includes 2GB of daily data at high speed, unlimited data at 64kbps speed, unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, up to 2000 minutes of voice calls to other numbers, 100 SMS per day and access to the Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 56 days.

Jio Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs. 555 prepaid plan is bundled with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, unlimited data capped at 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, up to 3000 of voice calls to other networks, free 100 SMS per day, and access Jio suite of apps for 84 days.

Jio Postpaid Plans

Reliance Jio introduced postpaid plans months after the launch of its 4G services. And, it has only one postpaid plan priced at Rs. 199 in its portfolio.

Price Data Validity Circle Description Rs. 199 25GB 30 Days All Circles Unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS/Day, additional data at Rs. 20/GB, Jio apps

Jio Rs. 199 postpaid plan

The Rs. 199 Reliance Jio postpaid plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 25GB of data. However, Jio will let subscribers use additional data at Rs. 20 per GB on exhausting the given limit. And, there will be complimentary subscription of Jio suite of apps.

