Sun NXT Subscription Plans India: Best Sun NXT Monthly and Yearly Plans, Offers, Price And Validity

Television broadcaster Sun TV forayed into the subscription-based video-on-demand market with the launch of Sun NXT. Similar to the other subscription services, this one is also available on Android, iOS and the web.

Sun NXT offers a collection of over 4000 movies, music videos, TV shows, and live TV in the 4 south Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam apart from other languages. Interestingly, there is some original content as well for the users of this service.

Sun NXT Subscription Plans

Sun NXT offers three different subscription plans for its users. The monthly plan costs Rs. 50 for 30 days and the quarterly plan of 90 days validity is priced at Rs. 130. Also, Sun NXT comes in an annual subscription plan priced at Rs. 490 for a period of 365 days.

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens Quarterly Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens Sun NXT Rs. 50 (1 Screens) Rs. 130 (1 Screens) Rs. 490 (4 Screens)

Sun NXT FAQs

If you have any doubts regarding the Sun NXT subscription plans, then you can check out answers for the same from here.

Can Sun NXT content be cast on Smart TV?

Well, Sun NXT can be cast on your Smart TV via services such as Apple Airplay or Google Chromecast and enjoyed on the big screen. Besides this, there is a Sun NXT app that can also be downloaded on your smart TV.

It is possible to choose audio and video quality?

You can choose a preferred audio and video quality by clicking on the 'Select Quality' option at the bottom right corner of the player. And, the amount of data consumed depends on the quality of the content you stream.

What devices are compatible with Sun NXT?

Sun NXT supports a slew of devices including smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and more. Also, it supports web browsers such as Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft Edge.

Is there a free trial period?

Like the other subscription-based video-on-demand services, Sun NXT also provides a free trial period for interested users. The service can be used for free for 30 days before paying for the subscription plan.

Can I watch content offline?

Well, you can download any content that you want on Sun NXT if you have subscribed to the premium plans. The downloaded content will be available in the profile section and can be viewed offline.

Is there any parental control on Sun NXT?

Sun NXT allows you to create kids profile for users under 12 years. To switch from kids profile to adults profile, users need to enter a password and in the kids profile only kid-centric content will be available.

How many devices does Sun NXT support?

Sun NXT supports four devices for the same user account. So, you can use your subscription on four different devices simultaneously.

