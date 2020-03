Tata Sky DTH Recharge Plans: Best Tata Sky DTH Packs, Offers, Price & Channels List And Validity

Home Tata sky dth recharge plans

Tata Sky is one of the leading DTH service providers in the country offering flexibility for subscribers to choose the channels they want to watch. The service provider offers genre-based DTH plans and packages focusing on the convenience of users as its priority. You can choose from a range of add-on packs, regional packs, curated packs, and Tata Sky service and specials for a customized viewing experience.

Besides these, Tata Sky DTH lets you choose from any broadcaster packs or channels it offers as these can let you make your own pack of channels. Notably, all Tata Sky packs are valid for a month, wherein one month is equivalent to 30 days. Also, there is a minimum subscription period of one day. Some packs are meant only for subscribers in select regions.

Tata Sky Sports Plans And Packages List

If you are a sports enthusiast who wants to find out the best sports packs and channels, then the Tata Sky sports plans and packages could be the right ones. The sports packs are available in both SD and HD and come in various languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The Tata Sky sports plans and packages offer a maximum of 157 channels and are priced from Rs. 42.48 to Rs. 777.82.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Marathi Hindi Premium Sports English ₹ 340.43 125 Bengali Hindi Premium Sports English ₹ 340.43 z 121 Bengali Hindi Premium Sports English HD ₹ 518.61 127 Marathi Hindi Premium Sports English HD ₹ 530.41 131 Bengali Hindi Family Kids Sports ₹ 311.23 95 Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports ₹ 314.70 93 Premium Sports English ₹ 340.43 123 Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 485.27 93 Bengali Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 473.47 95 Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports English ₹ 479.66 136 Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 485.27 93 Tamil Malayalam Premium Sports English ₹ 492.28 142 Premium Sports English HD ₹ 506.81 130 Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports English ₹ 512.35 138 Telugu Kannada Premium Sports English ₹ 530.05 141 Tamil Kannada Premium Sports English ₹ 532.39 145 Tamil Telugu Premium Sports English ₹ 532.28 152 Tamil Malayalam Premium Sports English HD ₹ 690.52 148 Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD ₹ 695.40 141 Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD ₹ 727.11 142 Telugu Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 756.61 145 Tamil Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 760.13 151 Tamil Telugu Premium Sports English HD ₹ 771.82 157 Malayalam Family Kids Sports ₹ 209.86 66 Tamil Family Kids Sports ₹ 268.73 87 Kannada Family Kids Sports ₹ 273.46 75 Telugu Family Kids Sports ₹ 295.88 84 Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 311.10 98 Malayalam Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 330.10 64 Malayalam Premium Sports English ₹ 402.61 131 Kannada Premium Sports English ₹ 408.86 133 Kannada Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 415.65 64 Tamil Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 438.65 87 Telugu Premium Sports English ₹ 441.43 134 Tamil Premium Sports English ₹ 443.78 138 Telugu Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 448.10 82 Malayalam Premium Sports English HD ₹ 577.13 136 Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 603.56 138 Tamil Premium Sports English HD ₹ 632.58 144 Telugu Premium Sports English HD ₹ 634.95 138 Bengali Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 464.92 88 Marathi Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 476.72 86 Malayalam Family Sports ₹ 194.22 55 Tamil Family Sports ₹ 253.09 76 Kannada Family Sports ₹ 257.82 64 Telugu Family Sports ₹ 280.25 73 Family Sports ₹ 302.67 91 Malayalam Family Sports HD ₹ 314.47 53 Kannada Family Sports HD ₹ 400.01 63 Tamil Family Sports HD ₹ 419.47 77 Telugu Family Sports HD ₹ 432.47 71 Family Sports HD ₹ 448.40 92 Sports ₹ 139.24 13 Sports HD ₹ 181.72 13 Cricket Hindi ₹ 42.48 2 Cricket Hindi HD ₹ 42.48 2 Cricket English ₹ 44.84 2 Cricket English HD ₹ 44.84 2

Taka Sky HD Plans And Packages List

Tata Sky HD packages are available in different languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. Even the family kids sports HD package is available for subscribers. The HD plans and packages are available ranging from Rs. 42.48 to Rs. 777.82 and up to 157 channels for subscribers.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Bengali Hindi Premium Sports English HD ₹ 518.61 127 Marathi Hindi Premium Sports English HD ₹ 530.41 131 Kannada Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 311.04 52 Bengali Hindi Family Kids HD ₹ 360.19 88 Marathi Hindi Family Kids HD ₹ 371.99 86 Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 456.95 99 Bengali Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 473.47 95 Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 485.27 93 Premium Sports English HD ₹ 506.81 130 Tamil Malayalam Premium Sports English HD ₹ 690.52 148 Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD ₹ 695.40 141 Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD ₹ 727.11 142 Telugu Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 756.61 145 Tamil Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 760.13 151 Tamil Telugu Premium Sports English HD ₹ 771.82 157 Tamil Lite Plus HD ₹ 260.90 42 Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 166.38 40 Kannada Basic HD ₹ 229.80 50 Malayalam Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 330.10 64 Family Kids HD ₹ 343.67 92 Kannada Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 415.65 74 Tamil Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 438.65 87 Telugu Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 448.10 82 Malayalam Premium Sports English HD ₹ 577.13 136 Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 603.56 138 Tamil Premium Sports English HD ₹ 632.58 144 Telugu Premium Sports English HD ₹ 634.95 138 Bengali Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 464.92 88 Marathi Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 476.72 86 Tamil Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 304.54 67 Bengali Hindi Basic HD ₹ 321.55 73 Marathi Hindi Basic HD ₹ 333.35 71 Telugu Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 343.49 62 Telugu Kannada Basic HD ₹ 367.09 63 Tamil Kannada Basic HD ₹ 374.16 70 Tamil Telugu Basic HD ₹ 385.84 76 Bengali Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 464.92 88 Marathi Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 476.72 86 Tamil Lite New HD ₹ 208.98 26 Tamil Basic HD ₹ 257.22 62 Telugu Basic HD ₹ 262.55 59 Hindi Basic HD ₹ 309.75 77 Malayalam Family Sports HD ₹ 314.47 53 Kannada Family Sports HD ₹ 400.01 63 Tamil Family Sports HD ₹ 419.47 77 Telugu Family Sports HD ₹ 432.47 71 Family Sports HD ₹ 448.40 92 Kannada Metro HD ₹ 45.25 7 Malayalam Metro HD ₹ 54.40 6 Gujarati Lite HD 1 ₹ 292.05 68 Hindi Lite HD ₹ 292.05 70 Odia Lite HD ₹ 316.00 65 Telugu Metro HD ₹ 46.02 4 Tamil Metro HD ₹ 55.87 6 Hindi Starter HD ₹ 109.38 31 Malayalam Regional HD ₹ 90.97 10 Tamil Regional HD ₹ 161.76 25 Kannada Regional Mini HD ₹ 88.61 6 Kannada Regional HD ₹ 138.17 12 Telugu Regional HD ₹ 215.94 20 Bengali Regional Mini HD ₹ 72.09 5 Tamil Regional Mini HD ₹ 80.94 8 Marathi Regional HD ₹ 88.73 8 Bengali Regional HD ₹ 91.09 8 Marathi Regional Mini HD ₹ 60.41 5 Telugu Regional Mini HD ₹ 89.68 4 English Combo HD ₹ 158.12 25 Music HD ₹ 11.44 7 Kids Mini HD ₹ 45.13 5 Kids HD ₹ 53.39 12 Knowledge and Lifestyle Mini HD ₹ 53.39 9 Knowledge and Lifestyle HD ₹ 82.30 15 Sports HD ₹ 181.72 13 Cricket Hindi HD ₹ 42.48 2 Cricket English HD ₹ 44.84 2 Hindi Movies Mini HD ₹ 69.15 12 English Movies Mini HD ₹ 76.70 4 English Entertainment HD ₹ 87.32 7 Hindi Entertainment Mini HD ₹ 95.82 11 Hindi Movies HD ₹ 115.17 16 English Movies HD ₹ 162.84 11

Tata Sky Kids Plans And Packages List

Tata Sky DTH kids plans and packages offer up to 99 channels in various regional languages such as Marathi, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. There are HD kids channel packs as well for subscribers. The kids packages from the service provider are priced between Rs.28.61 and Rs. 485.27.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Bengali Hindi Family Kids ₹ 216.82 88 Marathi Hindi Family Kids ₹ 220.36 86 Bengali Hindi Family Kids Sports ₹ 311.23 95 Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports ₹ 314.70 93 Bengali Hindi Family Kids HD ₹ 360.19 88 Marathi Hindi Family Kids HD ₹ 371.99 86 Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 456.95 99 Bengali Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 473.47 95 Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 485.27 93 Malayalam Family Kids Sports ₹ 209.86 66 Family Kids ₹ 216.82 91 Tamil Family Kids Sports ₹ 268.73 87 Kannada Family Kids Sports ₹ 273.46 75 Telugu Family Kids Sports ₹ 295.88 84 Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 311.10 98 Malayalam Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 330.10 64 Family Kids HD ₹ 343.67 92 Kannada Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 415.65 74 Tamil Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 438.65 87 Telugu Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 448.10 82 Kids Mini HD ₹ 28.61 5 Kids ₹ 35.69 11 Kids Mini HD ₹ 45.13 5 Kids HD ₹ 53.39 12

Tata Sky Hindi Plans And Packages List

Tata Sky Hindi plans and packages are available in various categories such as sports, family, movies, kids, etc. and in both SD and HD. The Tata Sky Hindi plans and packages are priced starting from Rs. 3.54 and go up to Rs. 530.41. Notably, this package comes with a maximum of 131 channels.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Marathi Hindi Premium Sports English ₹ 340.43 125 Bengali Hindi Premium Sports English ₹ 340.43 121 Bengali Hindi Premium Sports English HD ₹ 518.61 127 Marathi Hindi Premium Sports English HD ₹ 530.41 131 Bengali Hindi Family Kids ₹ 216.82 88 Marathi Hindi Family Kids ₹ 220.36 86 Bengali Hindi Family Kids Sports ₹ 311.23 95 Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports ₹ 314.70 93 Bengali Hindi Family Kids HD ₹ 360.19 88 Marathi Hindi Family Kids HD ₹ 371.99 86 Bengali Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 473.47 95 Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 485.27 93 Bengali Hindi Basic HD ₹ 191.16 74 Marathi Hindi Basic HD ₹ 194.70 72 Bengali Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 302.67 88 Marathi Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 306.21 86 Bengali Hindi Basic HD ₹ 321.55 73 Marathi Hindi Basic HD ₹ 333.35 71 Bengali Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 464.92 88 Marathi Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 476.72 86 Hindi Basic HD ₹ 191.16 77 Hindi Basic HD ₹ 309.75 77 Hindi Lite HD ₹ 180.30 68 Hindi Lite HD ₹ 292.05 70 Hindi Bachat ₹ 40.00 31 Hindi Smart ₹ 130.04 35 Hindi Starter HD ₹ 109.38 31 Hindi News ₹ 3.54 9 Cricket Hindi ₹ 42.48 2 Cricket Hindi HD ₹ 42.48 2 Hindi Movies Mini HD ₹ 57.34 12 Hindi Movies Mini HD ₹ 69.15 12 Hindi Movies ₹ 77.40 16 Hindi Entertainment Mini HD ₹ 95.81 11 Hindi Entertainment Mini HD ₹ 95.82 11 Hindi Movies HD ₹ 115.17 16

Tata Sky Marathi Plans And Packages List

Marathi subscribers who want to have a slew of regional language channels across categories can opt for the Tata Sky Marathi plans and packages. These include family, kids, sports, and other channels. The price range of the Marathi plans from the DTH service provider is from Rs. 45.07 to Rs. 530.41 and there are up to 131 channels.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Marathi Hindi Premium Sports English ₹ 340.43 125 Marathi Hindi Premium Sports English HD ₹ 530.41 131 Marathi Hindi Family Kids ₹ 220.36 86 Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports ₹ 314.70 93 Marathi Hindi Family Kids HD ₹ 371.99 86 Marathi Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 485.27 93 Marathi Hindi Basic HD ₹ 194.70 72 Marathi Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 306.21 86 Marathi Hindi Basic HD ₹ 333.35 71 Marathi Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 476.72 86 Marathi Smart ₹ 53.00 9 Marathi Regional ₹ 53.33 8 Marathi Regional HD ₹ 88.73 8 Marathi Regional Mini HD ₹ 45.07 5 Marathi Regional Mini HD ₹ 60.41 5

Tata Sky Tamil Plans And Packages List

Tata Sky offers a long list of Tamil plans and packages for subscribers. There are up to 163 channels and these are priced up to Rs. 771.82. There are sports, family, kids, Tamil English, Tamil Telugu, and Tamil Malayalam, and other combo packages as well for interested subscribers.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Tamil Malayalam Premium Sports English HD ₹ 492.28 142 Tamil Kannada Premium Sports English ₹ 532.39 145 Tamil Telugu Premium Sports English ₹ 532.28 152 Tamil Malayalam Premium Sports English HD ₹ 690.52 163 Tamil Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 760.13 151 Tamil Telugu Premium Sports English HD ₹ 771.82 157 Tamil Lite Plus HD ₹ 121.54 43 Tamil Lite Plus HD ₹ 260.90 42 Tamil Family Kids Sports ₹ 268.73 87 Tamil Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 438.65 87 Tamil Premium Sports English ₹ 443.78 138 Tamil Premium Sports English HD ₹ 632.58 144 Tamil Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 184.18 65 Tamil Kannada Basic HD ₹ 230.20 68 Tamil Telugu Basic HD ₹ 237.16 75 Tamil Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 304.54 67 Tamil Kannada Basic HD ₹ 374.16 70 Tamil Telugu Basic HD ₹ 385.84 76 Tamil Lite New HD ₹ 92.04 26 Tamil Basic HD ₹ 132.14 63 Tamil Lite New HD ₹ 208.98 26 Tamil Family Sports ₹ 253.09 76 Tamil Basic HD ₹ 257.22 62 Tamil Family Sports HD ₹ 419.47 77 Tamil Lite ₹ 84.96 19 Tamil Metro ₹ 45.25 6 Tamil Metro HD ₹ 55.87 6 Tamil Smart ₹ 96.00 10 Tamil Regional ₹ 109.84 24 Tamil Regional HD ₹ 161.76 25 FTA Tamil Regional ₹ 0.00 13 Tamil Regional Mini HD ₹ 70.32 8 Tamil Regional Mini HD ₹ 80.94 8

Tata Sky Telugu Plans And Packages List

The Tata Sky Telugu plans and packages list has up to 157 channels and is priced at up to Rs. 771.82. Similar to the Tamil and Hindi packages, these are also available across categories and in a combination of two language plans.

₹ 46.02

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports English ₹ 512.35 138 Telugu Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 530.05 141 Tamil Telugu Premium Sports English ₹ 532.28 152 Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD ₹ 727.11 142 Telugu Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 756.61 145 Tamil Telugu Premium Sports English HD ₹ 771.82 157 Telugu Family Kids Sports ₹ 295.88 84 Telugu Premium Sports English HD ₹ 441.43 134 Telugu Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 448.10 82 Telugu Premium Sports English HD ₹ 634.95 138 Telugu Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 224.31 62 Telugu Kannada Basic HD ₹ 234.93 65 Tamil Telugu Basic HD ₹ 237.16 75 Telugu Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 343.49 62 Telugu Kannada Basic HD ₹ 367.09 63 Tamil Telugu Basic HD ₹ 385.84 76 Telugu Basic HD ₹ 155.17 60 Telugu Basic HD ₹ 262.55 59 Telugu Family Sports HD ₹ 280.25 73 Telugu Family Sports HD ₹ 432.47 71 Telugu Lite ₹ 74.34 18 Telugu Smart ₹ 96.00 10 Telugu Metro ₹ 46.02 4 Telugu Metro HD ₹ 46.02 4 Telugu Regional ₹ 135.70 19 Telugu Regional HD ₹ 215.94 20 FTA Telugu Regional ₹ 0.00 9 Telugu Regional Mini HD ₹ 87.32 4 Telugu Regional Mini HD ₹ 89.68 4

Tata Sky Kannada Plans And Packages List

Tata Sky offers a slew of Kannada plans and packages for its subscribers. There are up to 150 channels and these are priced up to Rs. 760.13. There are sports, family, kids, Kannada English, Kannada Telugu, and Kannada Malayalam combo plans among others.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Kannada Malayalam Basic ₹ 201.89 53 Kannada Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 311.04 52 Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports English ₹ 479.66 136 Telugu Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 530.05 141 Tamil Kannada Premium Sports English ₹ 532.39 145 Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD ₹ 695.40 141 Telugu Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 756.61 145 Tamil Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 760.13 151 Kannada Basic ₹ 132.45 51 Kannada Basic HD ₹ 229.80 49 Kannada Family Kids Sports ₹ 273.46 75 Kannada Premium Sports English ₹ 408.86 133 Kannada Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 415.65 74 Kannada Premium Sports English HD ₹ 603.56 138 Tamil Kannada Basic HD ₹ 230.20 68 Telugu Kannada Basic HD ₹ 234.93 65 Telugu Kannada Basic HD ₹ 367.09 63 Tamil Kannada Basic HD ₹ 374.16 70 Kannada Family Sports HD ₹ 257.82 64 Kannada Family Sports HD ₹ 400.01 63 Kannada Metro HD ₹ 45.25 7 Kannada Metro HD ₹ 45.25 7 Kannada Lite Plus ₹ 154.88 45 Kannada Lite Plus ₹ 77.88 22 Kannada Regional Mini HD ₹ 86.25 6 Kannada Regional Mini HD ₹ 88.61 6 Kannada Regional ₹ 114.57 12 Kannada Regional HD ₹ 138.17 12 FTA Kannada Regional ₹ 0.00 5

Tata Sky Bengali Plans And Packages List

Tata Sky Bengali plans and packages arrive in a slew of categories such as sports, family, kids, and more. These plans are available in SD and HD and come in a combination of two languages such as Bengali and Hindi. The Tata Sky Bengali packages are priced at up to Rs. 473.47 and there are a maximum of 121 channels.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Bengali Hindi Premium Sports English ₹ 340.43 121 Bengali Hindi Premium Sports English HD ₹ 216.82 88 Bengali Hindi Family Kids Sports ₹ 311.23 95 Bengali Hindi Family Kids HD ₹ 360.19 88 Bengali Hindi Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 473.47 95 Bengali Lite Plus ₹ 108.67 38 Bengali Hindi Basic HD ₹ 191.16 74 Bengali Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 302.67 88 Bengali Hindi Basic HD ₹ 321.55 73 Bengali Hindi Family Sports HD ₹ 464.92 88 Bengali Lite Plus ₹ 67.50 8 Bengali Smart ₹ 67.00 9 FTA Bengali Regional ₹ 0.00 9 Bengali Regional Mini HD ₹ 42.71 6 Bengali Regional Mini HD ₹ 66.31 6 Bengali Regional ₹ 67.49 8 Bengali Regional HD ₹ 91.09 8

Tata Sky Punjabi Plans And Packages List

For Punjabi subscribers, there is only one Tata Sky plan that is valid only in Punjab. The plan comprises FTA Punjabi regional channels and it is free of cost. This plan meant for Punjabi subscribers has six channels.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels FTA Punjabi Regional ₹ 0.00 6

Tata Sky Malayalam Plans And Packages List

Tata Sky Malayalam plans and packages have SD and HD channels across sports, family, movies, and more. There are language combos such as Tamil Malayalam, and Telugu Malayalam among others. The Malayalam plans and packages from Tata Sky are priced at up to Rs. 727.11 and there are up to 148 channels.

Tata Sky Recharge Plan Name Price No. of Channels Kannada Malayalam Basic ₹ 201.89 53 Kannada Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 311.04 52 Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports English ₹ 479.66 136 Tamil Malayalam Premium Sports English HD ₹ 492.28 142 Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports English ₹ 512.35 138 Tamil Malayalam Premium Sports English HD ₹ 690.52 148 Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD ₹ 695.40 141 Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD ₹ 727.11 142 Malayalam Basic ₹ 90.97 43 Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 166.38 40 Malayalam Family Kids Sports ₹ 209.86 66 Malayalam Family Kids Sports HD ₹ 330.10 64 Malayalam Premium Sports English ₹ 402.61 131 Malayalam Premium Sports English HD ₹ 577.13 136 Tamil Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 184.18 65 Telugu Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 224.31 62 Tamil Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 304.54 67 Telugu Malayalam Basic HD ₹ 343.49 62 Malayalam Family Sports ₹ 194.22 55 Malayalam Family Sports HD ₹ 314.47 53 Malayalam Metro ₹ 45.07 6 Malayalam Metro HD ₹ 54.40 6 Malayalam Smart ₹ 72.00 11 Malayalam Regional ₹ 69.85 10 Malayalam Regional HD ₹ 90.97 10 FTA Malayalam Regional ₹ 0.00 15 Malayalam Regional Mini ₹ 54.51 5 Malayalam Regional Mini HD ₹ 72.09 5

