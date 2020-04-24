ENGLISH

    Sony LIV Subscription Plans in India: Best Sony LIV Premium Plans, Offers, Price And Validity

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |
    SonyLIV Subscription Plans Explained

    Here is the complete list of Sony LIV premium streaming plans with price, offers, benefits and validity details. Get details on all best Sony LIV monthly, yearly, 6 months, live cricket matches, unlimited movies, TV shows, sports and kids plans.

    SonyLIV is one of the most popular streaming services available for users. It provides advantages with unlimited access to all the latest movies, TV shows, and series. Notably, it is the first premium video-on-demand service by Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN) t offer multi-screen engagement to users across devices.

    Sony LIV Subscription Plans in India: Plans, Offers, Price And More

     

    Launched back in 2013, SonyLIV lets users discover a rich portfolio of content from the channels in Sony Pictures India Private Limited. It also provides rich array movies, sports events, music, and TV shows, and a lot more including original and exclusive premium content. Take a look at the details of SonyLIV that you need to know from below.

    SonyLIV Subscription Plans In India

    The premium subscription to SonyLIV comes with a lot of benefits but to enjoy the same, you will have to pay for the service just like the other OTT and streaming services available now. The SonyLIV premium plan is priced at Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 499 per year and both the plans are valid only on one device at a time.

    Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With Number Of ScreensAnnual Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens
    SonyLiv Premium Rs. 99 (1 Screen) Rs. 499 (1 Screen)

    SonyLIV FAQs

     

    If you want to know more about the SonyLIV premium subscription and have a lot of queries about it, then do check out the same from below.

    Does SonyLIV subscription bundle TV channels?

    SonyLIV premium subscription comes bundled with a slew of TV channels offered by Sony Entertainment Television (SET), one of the most popular Hindi entertainment channels including Sony PIX, Sony MAX, Sony SAB, and AXN. It also has a strong sports channel portfolio including 11 channels such as Sony TEN1, Sony TEN2, Sony TEN3, Sony ESPN, and Sony SIX.

    What devices does SonyLIV support?

    SonyLIV is compatible with a slew of devices including all smartphones, all tablets, iOS devices, Sony smart TVs, Android TVs, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, a slew of web browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Safari 9, and PC and Mac.

    Is SonyLIV supported outside India?

    SonyLIV can be viewed in other countries as well but there could be a delay in the telecast of latest episodes of TV shows outside India. However, it makes up for a great entertainment option with live sports, movies, and general entertainment content. Also, it offers exclusive original web series for its subscribers and these can be accessed via the SonyLIV website.

    How to sign up for SonyLIV?

    You can enjoy watching a lot of content on SonyLIV without a registration. But the free service is ad-supported and there could be some shows that you miss out. To sign up for SonyLIV premium service that lets you enjoy real-time ad-free TV channels, you need to register with your mobile number, email address or social media handles such as Facebook or Google. You will get a verification email that you need to authenticate to continue with the process and enjoy features such as like, follow, and watch later.

    Can I watch unlimited content?

    With the SonyLIV premium subscription service, you can enjoy unlimited content on the platform. There will not be any restriction on the number of hours you can stream just like the other streaming services.

    What is the quality of content on SonyLIV?

    Well, SonyLIV streams high-quality content for its users but the service needs an active internet connection for the purpose. SonyLIV adapts the video quality as per your network strength.

    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 18:42 [IST]
