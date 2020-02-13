Airtel 4G Plans: Best Airtel 4G Prepaid & Postpaid Plans, Price, Offers, Data & Validity Details

Home Airtel 4g plans

Airtel offers a slew of 4G prepaid plans. Some of these provide talktime benefits while many are unlimited combo plans that offer various other benefits apart from data. Basically, these plans provide unlimited voice calls (local, national and STD) to any network without any daily FUP. Also, there are some freebies such as Airtel Thanks that bundles Airtel Xstream, Wynk music, and Hello Tunes with select plans.

Airtel Rs. 19 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 19 prepaid plan delivers 200MB of data for a validity period of 2 days. The device comes with 100 SMS for the users. Besides, the Rs. 19 plan also comes with unlimited voice calls to any network even on roaming.

Airtel Rs. 48 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs. 48 prepaid plan bundles 3GB of 3G/4G data throughout the validity period of 28 days. This plan comes with a talktime benefit of Rs. 40.68 that can be used for voice calling.

Airtel Rs. 49 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 49 prepaid plan from Airtel provides 100MB of 3G/4G data for a validity period of 28 days. This plan offers a talktime of Rs. 38.52 throughout the validity period. It is best for those who want to use the number for minimum voice calls.

Airtel Rs. 79 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 79 prepaid plan provides 200MB of 3G/4G data for a validity period of 28 days. This plan comes with Rs. 64 worth talktime that can be used for voice calling and other purposes.

Airtel Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 98 prepaid plan bundles 6GB of 3G/4G data that is valid for a period of 28 days. This plan provides subscribers with a talktime of Rs. 83.05 that can be used for voice calls and SMS.

Airtel Rs. 148 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 148 prepaid plan provides 2GB of data that can be used throughout its validity period of 28 days. This plan comes with additional benefits with as Airtel Xstream, Hello Tunes, and Wynk music as well. Also, there will be unlimited voice calling benefits as well.

Airtel Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's prepaid plan priced at Rs. 149 provides subscribers with 2GB of data for a period of 28 days. This plan provides unlimited voice calls, be it local, roaming or STD to any network. Furthermore, subscribers will get 300 SMS all through the validity period.

Airtel Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 219 prepaid plan is the most affordable daily data plan. It comes with benefits such as 1GB of data per day for a period of 28 days, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network without any limit, and 100 SMS per day throughout its validity.

Airtel Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 249 prepaid plan from Airtel delivers 1.5GB per day for a period of 28 days. This plan comes with 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls per day, and other benefits such as Airtel Xstream, Wynk music, Anti-virus mobile protection, and Hello Tunes.

Airtel Rs. 298 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 298 Airtel prepaid plan provides benefits including 2GB of data per day for its users for a validity period of 28 days. This plan comes with 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and Airtel Thanks benefit.

Airtel Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB per day for a validity period of 56 days. This plan comes with other benefits including unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day as well. There are other benefits such as Wynk music, Airtel Xstream, etc. with this plan.

Airtel Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 598 prepaid plan provides subscribers with 1.5GB of daily data for a validity period of 84 days, which is three months. This plan bundles unlimited voice calling benefits without any limit to any network and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs. 698 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 698 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits without any additional charges, and 100 SMS per day. Notably, this plan is valid for 84 days just like the Rs. 598 plan. Also, it comes with Airtel Thanks benefit.

Airtel Rs. 1499 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan is a long-term plan with a validity of 365 days. This yearly plan provides benefits including unlimited voice calls without any additional charges, 3600 SMS and 24GB of data for the whole validity period. Furthermore, subscribers of this plan will also get the Airtel Thanks benefit.

Airtel Rs. 2398 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs. 2,398 prepaid plan is yearly plan with a validity of 365 days. This 4G prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of data per day and offers other benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day throughout its year-long validity.

