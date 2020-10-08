JioFiber Broadband Plans: Best JioFiber Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Data Limit, Validity Details

Home Jiofiber broadband plans

JioFiber Broadband Plans Explained JioFiber assures users that it will deliver broadband internet at a high sped of up to 1Gbps. These JioFiber broadband plans are detailed below along with their benefits.

Reliance Jio's JioFiber broadband service is available across India in a year of its official launch. The high-speed internet over fiber network offers a range of speeds up to 1Gbps. Currently, JioFiber and JioTV+ are offered in a bundled package that comes with truly unlimited data, unlimited voice across India sans any FUP and subscription to as many as 12 OTT apps.

JioFiber Monthly Broadband Plans

Plan Name Rental Speed Offers Bronze Rs. 399 30Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data Silver Rs. 699 100Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data Gold Rs. 999 150Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,000 per month Diamond Rs. 1,499 300Mbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,500 per month Diamond+ Rs. 2,499 500Mbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,650 per month Platinum Rs. 3,999 1Gbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,650 per month Titanium Rs. 8,499 1Gbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,800 per month

JioFiber broadband plans are named by metals such as Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Diamond+, Platinum, and Titanium. Here are the JioFiber broadband plans available for users right now. Notably, plan pricing will be relatively higher after GST.

JioFiber Bronze Plan

JioFiber Bronze plan is priced at Rs. 399 and it is the entry-level plan offered by the company. This plan will offer truly unlimited data at 30Mbps and not have any OTT apps included in the plan.

JioFiber Silver Plan

JioFiber Silver plan costs Rs. 699 per month offers unlimited voice and data at 100Mbps speed. Similar to the Bronze plan, this one also doesn't bundle any OTT apps for its users.

JioFiber Gold Plan

The JioFiber Gold plan is priced at Rs. 999 per month has benefits such as truly unlimited data benefits at a speed of 150Mbps and 11 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,000 per month. However, this plan does not bundle Netflix.

JioFiber Diamond Plan

Priced at Rs. 1,499, the JioFiber Diamond plan offers unlimited data benefits for 30 days at 300Mbps speed. In addition to this, this broadband plan also comes bundled with 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,500 including Netflix Basic.

JioFiber Diamond+ Plan

The JioFiber Diamond+ plan is priced at Rs. 2,499 and it includes benefits such as truly unlimited data at 500Mbps all through the month and 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,650 per month including Netflix Standard.

JioFiber Platinum Plan

JioFiber Platinum broadband plan costs Rs. 3,999 per month and it bundles unlimited data at a high speed of 1Gbps all through the validity of 30 days and 12 OTT apps including Netflix Standard for a month similar the Diamond+ plan.

JioFiber Titanium Plan

JioFiber Titanium broadband plan priced at Rs. 8,499 offers unlimited data at high speeds of 1Gbps and bundles 12 OTT apps including the Netflix Premium plan that are worth Rs. 1,850 per month.

Well, the JioFiber monthly plans with a validity period of 30 days were detailed above and these broadband plans are priced ranging from Rs. 399 to Rs. 8,499. In addition to this, there are quarterly, semi-annual, and annual broadband plans as well.

JioFiber Quarterly Broadband Plans

The JioFiber quarterly broadband plans are valid for 90 days and offer the following benefits.

Plan Name Rental Speed Offers Bronze Rs. 1197 30Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data Silver Rs. 2097 100Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data Gold Rs. 2997 150Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,000 per month Diamond Rs. 4,497 300Mbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,500 per month Diamond+ Rs. 7,497 500Mbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,650 per month Platinum Rs. 11,997 1Gbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,650 per month Titanium Rs. 25,997 1Gbps Unlimited voice, 6600GB/Month, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,800 per month

JioFiber Bronze Plan

JioFiber Bronze plan is priced at Rs. 1,197 for 90 days and it is the entry-level plan offered by the company. This plan will offer truly unlimited data at 30Mbps and not have any OTT apps included in the plan.

JioFiber Silver Plan

JioFiber Silver plan costs Rs. 2,097 for a quarter offers unlimited voice and data at 100Mbps speed. Similar to the Bronze plan, this one also doesn't bundle any OTT apps for its users.

JioFiber Gold Plan

The JioFiber Gold plan is priced at Rs. 2,997 for a quarter has benefits such as truly unlimited data benefits at a speed of 150Mbps and 11 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,000 per month. However, this plan does not bundle Netflix.

JioFiber Diamond Plan

The JioFiber Diamond quarterly plan is priced at Rs. 4,497 and offers unlimited data benefits for 90 days at 300Mbps speed. In addition to this, this broadband plan also comes bundled with 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,500 including Netflix Basic.

JioFiber Diamond+ Plan

The JioFiber Diamond+ plan is priced at Rs. 7,497 for 90 days and it includes benefits such as truly unlimited data at 500Mbps all through the month and 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,650 per month including Netflix Standard.

JioFiber Platinum Plan

JioFiber Platinum broadband plan costs Rs. 11,997 and it bundles unlimited data at a high speed of 1Gbps all through the validity of 90 days and 12 OTT apps including Netflix Standard for a month similar the Diamond+ plan.

JioFiber Titanium Plan

JioFiber Titanium broadband plan priced at Rs. 25,497 offers 6600GB data per month at high speeds of 1Gbps and bundles 12 OTT apps including the Netflix Premium plan that are worth Rs. 1,850 per month.

JioFiber Semi-Annual Broadband Plans

Plan Name Rental Speed Offers Bronze Rs. 2,394 30Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data Silver Rs. 4,194 100Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data Gold Rs. 5,994 150Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,000 per month Diamond Rs. 8,994 300Mbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,500 per month Diamond+ Rs. 14,994 500Mbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,650 per month Platinum Rs. 23,994 1Gbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,650 per month Titanium Rs. 50,994 1Gbps Unlimited voice, 6600GB/Month, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,800 per month

The JioFiber semi-annual broadband plans are valid for 180 days and get 15 days of additional validity. These plans are detailed below.

JioFiber Bronze Plan

JioFiber Bronze plan is priced at Rs. 2,394 for 180 days (plus 15 days) and offers truly unlimited data at 30Mbps sans any OTT apps included in the plan.

JioFiber Silver Plan

JioFiber Silver plan costs Rs. 4,194 and offers unlimited voice and data at 100Mbps speed without any OTT apps for a validity period of 180 days along with 15 days additional validity.

JioFiber Gold Plan

The JioFiber Gold plan is priced at Rs. 5,994 and offers truly unlimited data benefits at a speed of 150Mbps and 11 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,000 per month except for Netflix.

JioFiber Diamond Plan

The JioFiber Diamond plan is priced at Rs. 8,994 and offers unlimited data benefits for 180 days and another 15 days at 300Mbps speed. This broadband plan also comes bundled with 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,500 including Netflix Basic.

JioFiber Diamond+ Plan

The JioFiber Diamond+ plan is priced at Rs. 14,994 and it includes benefits such as truly unlimited data at 500Mbps all through the month and 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,650 per month including Netflix Standard for 180 days + 15 days.

JioFiber Platinum Plan

JioFiber Platinum broadband plan costs Rs. 23,994 and it bundles unlimited data at a high speed of 1Gbps all through the validity of 180 days + 15 days and 12 OTT apps including Netflix Standard for a month similar the Diamond+ plan.

JioFiber Titanium Plan

JioFiber Titanium broadband plan priced at Rs. 50,994 offers 6600GB data per month at high speeds of 1Gbps and bundles 12 OTT apps including the Netflix Premium plan that are worth Rs. 1,850 per month for a validity period of 180 days and another 15 days.

JioFiber Annual Broadband Plans

Plan Name Rental Speed Offers Bronze Rs. 4,788 30Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data Silver Rs. 8,388 100Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data Gold Rs. 11,988 150Mbps Unlimited voice, Unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,000 per month Diamond Rs. 17,988 300Mbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,500 per month Diamond+ Rs. 29,988 500Mbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,650 per month Platinum Rs. 47,988 1Gbps Unlimited voice, unlimited data, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,650 per month Titanium Rs. 101,988 1Gbps Unlimited voice, 6600GB/Month, OTT apps subscription worth Rs. 1,800 per month

The JioFiber annual broadband plans are valid for 365 days along with another 30 days of additional validity. These plans are explained along with the benefits.

JioFiber Bronze Plan

JioFiber Bronze plan is priced at Rs. 4,788 for 365 days (plus 30 days) and offers truly unlimited data at 30Mbps sans any OTT apps included in the plan.

JioFiber Silver Plan

JioFiber Silver plan costs Rs. 8,388 and offers unlimited voice and data at 100Mbps speed without any OTT apps for a validity period of 365 days along with 30 days additional validity.

JioFiber Gold Plan

The JioFiber Gold plan is priced at Rs. 11,988 and offers truly unlimited data benefits at a speed of 150Mbps and 11 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,000 per month except for Netflix. The validity of this annual broadband plan is 365 days and 30 days additional validity.

JioFiber Diamond Plan

The JioFiber Diamond plan is priced at Rs. 17,988 and offers unlimited data benefits for 365 days and another 30 days at 300Mbps speed. This broadband plan also comes bundled with 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,500 including Netflix Basic.

JioFiber Diamond+ Plan

The JioFiber Diamond+ plan is priced at Rs. 29,988 and it includes benefits such as truly unlimited data at 500Mbps all through the month and 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,650 per month including Netflix Standard for 365 days along with 30 days additional validity.

JioFiber Platinum Plan

JioFiber Platinum broadband plan costs Rs. 47,988 and it bundles unlimited data at a high speed of 1Gbps all through the validity of 365 days + 30 days and 12 OTT apps including Netflix Standard for a month similar the Diamond+ plan.

JioFiber Titanium Plan

JioFiber Titanium broadband plan priced at Rs. 101,988 offers 6600GB data per month at high speeds of 1Gbps and bundles 12 OTT apps including the Netflix Premium plan that are worth Rs. 1,850 per month for a validity period of 365 days and another 30 days.

