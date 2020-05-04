BigFlix Subscription Plans India: Plans, Offers, Price And Validity Details

Home Bigflix subscription plans

BIGFlix is a video-on-demand service launched by Reliance Entertainment. It is one of the first movie-on-demand services launched in the country. It allows users to stream or download movies at any time and generates income from the subscription charges paid by users.

Notably, BIGFlix has a collection of over 2000 HD movies across all Indian regional languages. The service provides a seamless experience to users with a wide range of regional blockbusters, classic movies and much more that can be watched instantly with a single click.

BIGFlix Subscription Plans

BIGFlix relaunched its movie-on-demand service in the country in the wake of the success of the digital content service providers. And, there is a single subscription plan priced at Rs. 50 per month for two devices. As of now, there is no quarterly or annual subscription plan from BIGFlix.

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens BIGFlix Premium Rs. 50 (2 Screens) -

BIGFlix FAQs

Do you have a lot of questions regarding the BIGFlix subscription? Well, you can get all your questions answered from the FAQs below.

How to create a BIGFlix account?

To create a BIGFlix account, you need to tap on the Register button on the website or app and follow the steps. Alternatively, you can create an account with Google+ or Facebook as well.

Should I subscribe to BIGFlix?

You can use BIGFlix without subscribing to the service but you will have only limited access. So, to enjoy the complete benefits and collection offered by BIGFlix, you need to pay the monthly subscription cost.

What languages does BIGFlix support?

The movie-on-demand service BIGFlix supports thousands of movies across nine regional languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi & Bhojpuri. What's interesting is that new movies are added from time to time and you just have to click on the movie to start watching it in high-quality. It also includes a catalog of Hollywood and other foreign language movies.

What devices does BIGFlix support?

BIGFlix lets you stream movies and other content across a slew of devices such as PCs, smartphones, tablets, and laptops. You just have to download the app or visit the website to enjoy watching movies instantly.

Will there be ads between content?

As BIGFlix generates revenue from the subscription cost paid by the users, it does not support any ads or breaks that could be disturbing for users. So, you can enjoy watching movies without any interruption.

What other features I can enjoy?

Well, BIGFlix is unlimited letting you watch any number of movies within your subscription period. And, there are other features such as the ability to add movies to watch them later when you find time, view the history of what you have watched, access the service across multiple devices with the login details, and more.

Can I watch content in offline mode?

Well, you can watch content that you have downloaded on BIGFlix and watch the same offline. You just have to launch the app in the offline mode and enjoy watching the same when you are on the go.

