Home Zee5 subscription plans

ZEE5 Subscription Plans in India: Best ZEE5 Premium Plans, Offers, Price And Validity Details Special Pages oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

ZEE5 Premium Subscription Explained ZEE5 Subscription Plans in India: Here is the complete list of ZEE5 premium plans with price, offers, benefits and validity details. Get details on all best ZEE5 monthly and yearly membership plans for all languages.

ZEE5 is an on-demand video streaming service run by Essel Group via its subsidiary ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited). The platform was launched in 2018 to create a revolution in the consumption of digital content.

ZEE5 has been launched across a slew of services such as Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, etc. This video-on-demand streaming service is also available on Android and iOS platforms for its users.

ZEE5 Subscription Plans

ZEE5 offers both free and premium content for users. To view the free content, you need not register with the service. For a premium experience, you need to sign up for the paid subscription service. The ZEE5 premium subscription cost is Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 999 per year.

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens ZEE5 Premium Subscription Rs. 99 (5 Screens) Rs. 999 (5 Screens)

ZEE5 FAQs

If you have any queries regarding the ZEE5 service, then you can get your questions answered from here.

What do I get with ZEE5 premium subscription?

On subscribing to the ZEE5 premium service, you will be able to watch a slew of content including ZEE5 Originals, Hollywood blockbusters, a range of regional content, the hottest TV series broadcast from across the world. What's interesting is that you can watch many popular titles in regional languages and some popular TV shows. On the whole, there is an overwhelming array of content on ZEE5 premium.

What languages are supported by ZEE5?

ZEE5 bundle content from over 90+ live TV channels and providing you with over 1.25 lac hours of viewing across many languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. Notably, it is not only restricted to regional content as there is a lot of Western content.

What devices are compatible with ZEE5?

ZEE5 is one of the simplest OTT service provider. It is compatible across platforms and is quite simple that you can just visit the website on the browser and continue watching content immediately. For a more sophisticated on-the-go experience, ZEE5 provides you with alternative operations such as the official ZEE5 app. Well, the ZEE5 app is compatible with devices running iOS 9.0 or above and Android 4.4 ICS or above. Besides supporting smartphones and tablets or iPads, ZEE5 is also supported by smart TVs, Android TV, and Chromecast.

Is there free trial with ZEE5 Premium?

Similar to the other OTT subscription services that are available right now, ZEE5 is also available with a free trial period of 15 days. Once you subscribe to the ZEE5 premium subscription, you will get 15 days of free trial. All you need to do is just subscribe to the service and enjoy the one-time trial.

Does ZEE5 support HD content playback?

ZEE5 streams content in two qualities with the low-quality content streamed at 480p (720×480 pixels) consuming 800MB of data per hour and high-quality content stream at HD 720p consuming around 1.3GB per hour.

Are there any ads in ZEE5?

Given that ZEE5 is a premium subscription service that you pay for, there will be no ads in between content. You can enjoy streaming ad-free ZEE5 content at HD with the subscription service.

Best Mobiles in India