    Videocon D2h Channel List And Numbers 2021

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Videocon D2h is one of the best DTH service providers in India right now. The company offers various types of channels including news, entertainment, movies, music, kids, regional and much more to add to the list. There are also HD channels for the subscribers who want quality content. Despite providing all these, Videocon D2h offers packages that are priced competitively.

    Videocon D2h Channel List And Numbers 2021

     

    If you are a Videocon D2h subscriber, then you can check out the various plans that are available and the cost of each package. Once you have become a subscriber and waiting to know what are the various channels available at your disposal, then you can scroll down below to know the complete list of channels and the corresponding channel number.

    Videocon D2h HD Channel List with Numbers

    Here is the Videocon D2h HD channel list with the channel numbers as well. You can upgrade to HD channels for sports, entertainment and movies easily.

    Channel NumberVideocon HD Channel List
    902Star Plus Hd
    903Zee TV Hd
    904Colors Hd
    906Sony Set Hd
    908&TV Hd
    911Sony Sab Hd
    905Star Bharat Hd
    913Movies Active Hd
    915Zee Cinema Hd
    916Star Gold Hd
    920&Pictures Hd
    921Sony Max Hd
    923Star Sports 1 Hd
    924Star Sports 2 Hd
    925Star Sports Hindi 1 Hd
    927Sony Ten 1 Hd
    928Sony Six Hd
    929Star Sports Select 1 Hd
    930Star Sports Select 2 Hd
    931Sony Ten 2 Hd

    Videocon D2h Entertainment Channel List With Numbers 2021

    Check out list of entertainment channels you have from this service provider over here.

     
    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Entertainment Channel List
    149DD National
    201Sony Max
    203Zee Cinema
    205Star Gold
    207UTV Movies
    209Wow Cinema
    210Cinema TV
    211UTV Action
    213Cine Active
    215Evergreen Classic
    222Movies Active
    235Zee Bollywood
    225Enterr 10
    227Movies Ok
    229B4u Movies
    233Maha Movie
    235Pictures
    237Zee Action
    238Rishtey Cineplex
    239Sony Max 2
    241Star Movies
    243Sony Pix
    245HBO
    247Flix
    249Romedy Now
    253Wb
    254Mnx
    255Movies Now
    206Skystar Movies
    756Aapla Manorajan
    234Star Utsav Movies
    231Star Gold Select
    228Zee Anmol Cinema
    862Shaandar

    Videocon D2h Music Channel List With Numbers 2021

    Check out the list of Music channels with their respective channel numbers on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Music Channel List
    540O Music
    5289x Jalwa
    527Zing
    530Mastiii
    521MTV
    539Vh1
    522B4u Music
    538Sony Mix
    535Bindaas Play
    5239xm
    531Music India
    536Zoom
    532Zee Etc Bollywood
    537E 24
    529Channel V

    Videocon D2h Kids Channel List With Numbers 2021

    Kids can have a good dose of fun and entertainment with the Videocon D2h with the kids channels as detailed below.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Kids Channel List
    501Cartoon Network
    503Hungama
    505Disney Channel
    507Nick
    509Pogo
    511Disney Xd
    514Sonic Nickelodeon
    515Baby TV
    516Nick Jr. Nickelodeon
    517Disney Junior
    518Discovery Kids
    506Disney Stories

    Videocon D2h Sports Channel List With Numbers 2021

    Digital D2h offers a wide selection of sports channels as shown here.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Sports Channel List
    401Star Sports 1
    403Star Sports 2
    407Star Sports Hindi 1
    410D Sport
    411Sony Ten 1
    413Sony Ten 2
    415Sony Ten 3
    423Sony Six
    425Sony Espn
    435DD Sports
    429Star Sports Select 1
    430Star Sports Select 2
    431Star Sports First

    Videocon D2H News Channel List With Numbers 2021

    If you want to stay updated with what's going on in the world outside, here is the list of news channels.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h News Channel List
    310ABP News
    303Aaj Tak
    304News Nation
    305NdTV India
    307Zee News
    315India TV
    322Sudarshan News
    301Zee Hindustan
    328DD News
    329Lok Sabha
    330Rajya Sabha
    335Jk 24×7 News
    341CNBC Awaaz
    343Zee Business
    344News18 India
    351NdTV 24×7
    352Wion
    353Times Now
    355Cnn News 18
    356Mirror Now
    357India Today
    359Cnn
    361Bbc World News
    365Al Jazeera
    381CNBC TV18
    387Et Now
    360Republic TV
    308India News
    733Ap 24×7
    681TV5 Kannada
    734Mojo TV
    362India Ahead
    363Russia Today
    739Mahaa News
    73599 TV

    Videocon D2h Regional Channel List With Numbers 2021

    Here is the list Videocon D2h regional channels available Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Regional Channel List
    870Rajasthan
    868ETV Rajasthan
    866Zee Rajasthan News
    891Zee Mp Chattisgarh
    893ETV Mp
    863ETV Up
    864DD Up
    898DD MP
    897IBC 24
    861Sangeet Bhojpuri
    856Dabangg
    857ETV Bihar
    862DD Bihar
    858Big Ganga
    859Anjan TV
    240Oscar Movies
    860Bhojpuri Cinema

    Videocon D2h Malayalam Channel List With Numbers

    These are the Malayalam Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Malayalam Channel List
    628Asianet News
    608Kairali
    610Amrita TV
    644Shalom
    612DD Malayalam
    621Asianet Movies
    603Asianet
    609Asianet Plus
    629Manorama News
    602Surya TV
    620Surya Movies
    605Mazhavil Manorama
    609Kairali We
    630Mathrubhumi
    615Kappa
    640Kochu TV
    624Surya Music
    635Jai Hind
    631Media One
    641Safari TV
    606Flowers
    634People
    604Naaptol Malayalam
    614Janam TV
    613Kaumudy TV
    645Goodness
    632News 18 Kerala
    625Raj Musix Malayalam
    633Raj News Malayalam
    636Reporter
    639Surya Comedy

    Videocon D2h Tamil Channel List With Numbers

    These are the Tamil Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2H Tamil Channel List
    598Aseervatham
    591Captain News
    547Zee Tamil
    543Vijay TV
    545Kalaignar TV
    583Isaiyaruvi
    551Siripoli
    585Seithigal
    554Raj TV
    542Sun TV
    566KTV
    579Sun-News
    595Chutti TV
    567Adithya TV
    571Sun Music
    557Captain TV
    550Polimer TV
    583Puthiya Thalaimurai
    597Angel TV
    549Thanthi TV
    552Vasanth TV
    580Mega TV
    570Murasu
    594Discovery Tamil
    569Raj Digital Plus
    553DD Podhigai
    592Sun Life
    586Makkal TV
    546Jaya TV
    584Jaya Plus
    573Jaya Max
    568J Movies
    581News 7 Tamil
    544Naaptol Tamil
    583Polimer News
    548Vijay Super
    599Madha
    556Malai Murasu
    593Travelxp Tamil
    596Mk Six
    561Super TV
    576Mk Tunes
    558Mk TV
    587Sathiyam
    590Velicham TV
    588S News
    589News 18 Tamil Nadu
    560Vendhar TV
    559Pepper TV
    578Nambikkkai
    570Raj News
    574Raj Musix
    562Mega 24
    575Captain News

    Videocon D2h Telugu Channels List With Numbers

    These are the Telugu Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Telugu Channel List
    747Gyan Yogi Telugu
    698Vissa
    714Raj Musix Telugu
    729Raj News Telugu

    Videocon D2h Kannada Channel List With Numbers

    These are the Kannada Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Kannada Channel List
    680Dighvijay 24×7 News
    677Janasri News
    660Kalki TV
    679B TV
    658Colors Kannada
    689TV9 Kannada
    654Star Suvarna
    677Suvarna 24×7 News
    657Kasturi
    661DD Chandana
    653Zee Kannada
    666Udaya Music
    651Udaya TV
    664Udaya Movies
    685Udaya Comedy
    688Sri Sankara
    656Star Suvarna Plus
    674Public TV
    671Udaya News
    684Chintu TV
    667Raj Musix Kannada
    676Raj News Kannada
    673ETV News Kannada
    652Naaptol Kannada
    659Colors Super
    678News 9

    Videocon D2h Bengali Channel List With Numbers

    These are the Bengali Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Bengali Channel List
    796Bangla
    797Colors Bangla
    813ABP Ananda
    801Aakash Aath
    798Star Jalsha
    81824 Ghanta TV
    810Sangeet Bangla
    817News Time
    805DD Bangla
    802Rupasi Bangla
    803Sony Aath
    809Dhoom Music
    807Zee Bangla Cinema
    241Star Jalsha Movies
    815Kolkata TV
    816Cvtn Akd Plus
    799Naaptol Bangla
    818Kolkata Live
    819Bangla Times

    Videocon D2h Punjabi Channel List With Numbers

    These are the Punjabi Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Punjabi Channel List
    771Ptc Punjabi
    778Zee Punjabi Haryana Himachal
    7739x Tashan
    782Ptc News
    784DD Punjabi
    772Ptc Chakde
    775Mh1
    779Chardikla Time TV
    780News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal
    783Janta TV

    Videocon D2h Marathi Channel List With Numbers

    These are the Marathi Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Marathi Channel List
    757Yuva
    751Zee Marathi
    753Star Pravah
    7679x Jhakaas
    773Zee 24 Taas
    758Zee Talkies
    762ABP Majha
    752Colors Marathi
    769DD10 Sahyadri (Marathi)
    768Ibn Lokmat
    755Maiboli
    764TV9 Marathi
    760Sangeet Marathi
    759Fakt Marathi
    766Saam
    767Jai Maharashtra
    765Maharashtra One

    Videocon D2h Gujarati Channel List With Numbers

    These are the Gujarati Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Gujarati Channel List
    880TV
    872Colors Gujarati
    875TV9 Gujarati
    878DD Girnar
    876Sandesh News
    873ETV News Gujarati
    877ABP Asmita
    874CNBC Bazaar
    879Gs TV

    Videocon D2h Odya Channel List With Numbers

    These are the Odya Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Odya Channel List
    825Colors Oriya
    831OTV
    824Tarang
    829Tarang Music
    839Prarthana
    826Sarthak TV
    827DD Odia
    834Zee Kalinga News
    836Mbc TV
    833Kalinga TV
    837Kanak News
    835Prameya News 7
    828Alankar
    838ETV News Oriya

    Videocon D2h North East Channel List With Numbers

    These are the North East Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h North East Channel List
    843Nepal 1
    841Rang
    849Dy 365
    848News Live
    844DD North East
    850Prag News
    851Protidin Time
    847Ramdhenu
    842Rengoni
    853Assam Talks
    845Jonack
    852News 18 North East

    Videocon D2h Urdu Channel List With Numbers

    These are the Urdu Channels available on Videocon D2h.

    Channel NumberVideocon D2h Urdu Channel List
    791TV Urdu
    786DD Urdu
    792DD Kashmir

    Videocon D2h FAQs

    Get all your doubts related to Videocon D2h clarified from here.

    How to contact Videocon D2h customer care?

    Contact the customer service number: 073558 73558, 0120-3989677. There are toll-free numbers including 1800-2000-111, 1800-1023-111, 1800-1806-000.

    What is the email id to contact customer support?

    Videocon D2h customer support email id is customercare@d2h.com.

    How do subscribe to more channel packages?

    There are many channel packages offered by Videocon d2h. Visit the website to learn more about the channel package.

    Read More About: videocon DTH
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 17:19 [IST]
