Videocon D2h Channel List And Numbers 2021
Videocon D2h is one of the best DTH service providers in India right now. The company offers various types of channels including news, entertainment, movies, music, kids, regional and much more to add to the list. There are also HD channels for the subscribers who want quality content. Despite providing all these, Videocon D2h offers packages that are priced competitively.
If you are a Videocon D2h subscriber, then you can check out the various plans that are available and the cost of each package. Once you have become a subscriber and waiting to know what are the various channels available at your disposal, then you can scroll down below to know the complete list of channels and the corresponding channel number.
Videocon D2h HD Channel List with Numbers
Here is the Videocon D2h HD channel list with the channel numbers as well. You can upgrade to HD channels for sports, entertainment and movies easily.
|Channel Number
|Videocon HD Channel List
|902
|Star Plus Hd
|903
|Zee TV Hd
|904
|Colors Hd
|906
|Sony Set Hd
|908
|&TV Hd
|911
|Sony Sab Hd
|905
|Star Bharat Hd
|913
|Movies Active Hd
|915
|Zee Cinema Hd
|916
|Star Gold Hd
|920
|&Pictures Hd
|921
|Sony Max Hd
|923
|Star Sports 1 Hd
|924
|Star Sports 2 Hd
|925
|Star Sports Hindi 1 Hd
|927
|Sony Ten 1 Hd
|928
|Sony Six Hd
|929
|Star Sports Select 1 Hd
|930
|Star Sports Select 2 Hd
|931
|Sony Ten 2 Hd
Videocon D2h Entertainment Channel List With Numbers 2021
Check out list of entertainment channels you have from this service provider over here.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Entertainment Channel List
|149
|DD National
|201
|Sony Max
|203
|Zee Cinema
|205
|Star Gold
|207
|UTV Movies
|209
|Wow Cinema
|210
|Cinema TV
|211
|UTV Action
|213
|Cine Active
|215
|Evergreen Classic
|222
|Movies Active
|235
|Zee Bollywood
|225
|Enterr 10
|227
|Movies Ok
|229
|B4u Movies
|233
|Maha Movie
|235
|Pictures
|237
|Zee Action
|238
|Rishtey Cineplex
|239
|Sony Max 2
|241
|Star Movies
|243
|Sony Pix
|245
|HBO
|247
|Flix
|249
|Romedy Now
|253
|Wb
|254
|Mnx
|255
|Movies Now
|206
|Skystar Movies
|756
|Aapla Manorajan
|234
|Star Utsav Movies
|231
|Star Gold Select
|228
|Zee Anmol Cinema
|862
|Shaandar
Videocon D2h Music Channel List With Numbers 2021
Check out the list of Music channels with their respective channel numbers on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Music Channel List
|540
|O Music
|528
|9x Jalwa
|527
|Zing
|530
|Mastiii
|521
|MTV
|539
|Vh1
|522
|B4u Music
|538
|Sony Mix
|535
|Bindaas Play
|523
|9xm
|531
|Music India
|536
|Zoom
|532
|Zee Etc Bollywood
|537
|E 24
|529
|Channel V
Videocon D2h Kids Channel List With Numbers 2021
Kids can have a good dose of fun and entertainment with the Videocon D2h with the kids channels as detailed below.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Kids Channel List
|501
|Cartoon Network
|503
|Hungama
|505
|Disney Channel
|507
|Nick
|509
|Pogo
|511
|Disney Xd
|514
|Sonic Nickelodeon
|515
|Baby TV
|516
|Nick Jr. Nickelodeon
|517
|Disney Junior
|518
|Discovery Kids
|506
|Disney Stories
Videocon D2h Sports Channel List With Numbers 2021
Digital D2h offers a wide selection of sports channels as shown here.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Sports Channel List
|401
|Star Sports 1
|403
|Star Sports 2
|407
|Star Sports Hindi 1
|410
|D Sport
|411
|Sony Ten 1
|413
|Sony Ten 2
|415
|Sony Ten 3
|423
|Sony Six
|425
|Sony Espn
|435
|DD Sports
|429
|Star Sports Select 1
|430
|Star Sports Select 2
|431
|Star Sports First
Videocon D2H News Channel List With Numbers 2021
If you want to stay updated with what's going on in the world outside, here is the list of news channels.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h News Channel List
|310
|ABP News
|303
|Aaj Tak
|304
|News Nation
|305
|NdTV India
|307
|Zee News
|315
|India TV
|322
|Sudarshan News
|301
|Zee Hindustan
|328
|DD News
|329
|Lok Sabha
|330
|Rajya Sabha
|335
|Jk 24×7 News
|341
|CNBC Awaaz
|343
|Zee Business
|344
|News18 India
|351
|NdTV 24×7
|352
|Wion
|353
|Times Now
|355
|Cnn News 18
|356
|Mirror Now
|357
|India Today
|359
|Cnn
|361
|Bbc World News
|365
|Al Jazeera
|381
|CNBC TV18
|387
|Et Now
|360
|Republic TV
|308
|India News
|733
|Ap 24×7
|681
|TV5 Kannada
|734
|Mojo TV
|362
|India Ahead
|363
|Russia Today
|739
|Mahaa News
|735
|99 TV
Videocon D2h Regional Channel List With Numbers 2021
Here is the list Videocon D2h regional channels available Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Regional Channel List
|870
|Rajasthan
|868
|ETV Rajasthan
|866
|Zee Rajasthan News
|891
|Zee Mp Chattisgarh
|893
|ETV Mp
|863
|ETV Up
|864
|DD Up
|898
|DD MP
|897
|IBC 24
|861
|Sangeet Bhojpuri
|856
|Dabangg
|857
|ETV Bihar
|862
|DD Bihar
|858
|Big Ganga
|859
|Anjan TV
|240
|Oscar Movies
|860
|Bhojpuri Cinema
Videocon D2h Malayalam Channel List With Numbers
These are the Malayalam Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Malayalam Channel List
|628
|Asianet News
|608
|Kairali
|610
|Amrita TV
|644
|Shalom
|612
|DD Malayalam
|621
|Asianet Movies
|603
|Asianet
|609
|Asianet Plus
|629
|Manorama News
|602
|Surya TV
|620
|Surya Movies
|605
|Mazhavil Manorama
|609
|Kairali We
|630
|Mathrubhumi
|615
|Kappa
|640
|Kochu TV
|624
|Surya Music
|635
|Jai Hind
|631
|Media One
|641
|Safari TV
|606
|Flowers
|634
|People
|604
|Naaptol Malayalam
|614
|Janam TV
|613
|Kaumudy TV
|645
|Goodness
|632
|News 18 Kerala
|625
|Raj Musix Malayalam
|633
|Raj News Malayalam
|636
|Reporter
|639
|Surya Comedy
Videocon D2h Tamil Channel List With Numbers
These are the Tamil Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2H Tamil Channel List
|598
|Aseervatham
|591
|Captain News
|547
|Zee Tamil
|543
|Vijay TV
|545
|Kalaignar TV
|583
|Isaiyaruvi
|551
|Siripoli
|585
|Seithigal
|554
|Raj TV
|542
|Sun TV
|566
|KTV
|579
|Sun-News
|595
|Chutti TV
|567
|Adithya TV
|571
|Sun Music
|557
|Captain TV
|550
|Polimer TV
|583
|Puthiya Thalaimurai
|597
|Angel TV
|549
|Thanthi TV
|552
|Vasanth TV
|580
|Mega TV
|570
|Murasu
|594
|Discovery Tamil
|569
|Raj Digital Plus
|553
|DD Podhigai
|592
|Sun Life
|586
|Makkal TV
|546
|Jaya TV
|584
|Jaya Plus
|573
|Jaya Max
|568
|J Movies
|581
|News 7 Tamil
|544
|Naaptol Tamil
|583
|Polimer News
|548
|Vijay Super
|599
|Madha
|556
|Malai Murasu
|593
|Travelxp Tamil
|596
|Mk Six
|561
|Super TV
|576
|Mk Tunes
|558
|Mk TV
|587
|Sathiyam
|590
|Velicham TV
|588
|S News
|589
|News 18 Tamil Nadu
|560
|Vendhar TV
|559
|Pepper TV
|578
|Nambikkkai
|570
|Raj News
|574
|Raj Musix
|562
|Mega 24
|575
|Captain News
Videocon D2h Telugu Channels List With Numbers
These are the Telugu Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Telugu Channel List
|747
|Gyan Yogi Telugu
|698
|Vissa
|714
|Raj Musix Telugu
|729
|Raj News Telugu
Videocon D2h Kannada Channel List With Numbers
These are the Kannada Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Kannada Channel List
|680
|Dighvijay 24×7 News
|677
|Janasri News
|660
|Kalki TV
|679
|B TV
|658
|Colors Kannada
|689
|TV9 Kannada
|654
|Star Suvarna
|677
|Suvarna 24×7 News
|657
|Kasturi
|661
|DD Chandana
|653
|Zee Kannada
|666
|Udaya Music
|651
|Udaya TV
|664
|Udaya Movies
|685
|Udaya Comedy
|688
|Sri Sankara
|656
|Star Suvarna Plus
|674
|Public TV
|671
|Udaya News
|684
|Chintu TV
|667
|Raj Musix Kannada
|676
|Raj News Kannada
|673
|ETV News Kannada
|652
|Naaptol Kannada
|659
|Colors Super
|678
|News 9
Videocon D2h Bengali Channel List With Numbers
These are the Bengali Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Bengali Channel List
|796
|Bangla
|797
|Colors Bangla
|813
|ABP Ananda
|801
|Aakash Aath
|798
|Star Jalsha
|818
|24 Ghanta TV
|810
|Sangeet Bangla
|817
|News Time
|805
|DD Bangla
|802
|Rupasi Bangla
|803
|Sony Aath
|809
|Dhoom Music
|807
|Zee Bangla Cinema
|241
|Star Jalsha Movies
|815
|Kolkata TV
|816
|Cvtn Akd Plus
|799
|Naaptol Bangla
|818
|Kolkata Live
|819
|Bangla Times
Videocon D2h Punjabi Channel List With Numbers
These are the Punjabi Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Punjabi Channel List
|771
|Ptc Punjabi
|778
|Zee Punjabi Haryana Himachal
|773
|9x Tashan
|782
|Ptc News
|784
|DD Punjabi
|772
|Ptc Chakde
|775
|Mh1
|779
|Chardikla Time TV
|780
|News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal
|783
|Janta TV
Videocon D2h Marathi Channel List With Numbers
These are the Marathi Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Marathi Channel List
|757
|Yuva
|751
|Zee Marathi
|753
|Star Pravah
|767
|9x Jhakaas
|773
|Zee 24 Taas
|758
|Zee Talkies
|762
|ABP Majha
|752
|Colors Marathi
|769
|DD10 Sahyadri (Marathi)
|768
|Ibn Lokmat
|755
|Maiboli
|764
|TV9 Marathi
|760
|Sangeet Marathi
|759
|Fakt Marathi
|766
|Saam
|767
|Jai Maharashtra
|765
|Maharashtra One
Videocon D2h Gujarati Channel List With Numbers
These are the Gujarati Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Gujarati Channel List
|880
|TV
|872
|Colors Gujarati
|875
|TV9 Gujarati
|878
|DD Girnar
|876
|Sandesh News
|873
|ETV News Gujarati
|877
|ABP Asmita
|874
|CNBC Bazaar
|879
|Gs TV
Videocon D2h Odya Channel List With Numbers
These are the Odya Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Odya Channel List
|825
|Colors Oriya
|831
|OTV
|824
|Tarang
|829
|Tarang Music
|839
|Prarthana
|826
|Sarthak TV
|827
|DD Odia
|834
|Zee Kalinga News
|836
|Mbc TV
|833
|Kalinga TV
|837
|Kanak News
|835
|Prameya News 7
|828
|Alankar
|838
|ETV News Oriya
Videocon D2h North East Channel List With Numbers
These are the North East Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h North East Channel List
|843
|Nepal 1
|841
|Rang
|849
|Dy 365
|848
|News Live
|844
|DD North East
|850
|Prag News
|851
|Protidin Time
|847
|Ramdhenu
|842
|Rengoni
|853
|Assam Talks
|845
|Jonack
|852
|News 18 North East
Videocon D2h Urdu Channel List With Numbers
These are the Urdu Channels available on Videocon D2h.
|Channel Number
|Videocon D2h Urdu Channel List
|791
|TV Urdu
|786
|DD Urdu
|792
|DD Kashmir
Videocon D2h FAQs
Get all your doubts related to Videocon D2h clarified from here.
How to contact Videocon D2h customer care?
Contact the customer service number: 073558 73558, 0120-3989677. There are toll-free numbers including 1800-2000-111, 1800-1023-111, 1800-1806-000.
What is the email id to contact customer support?
Videocon D2h customer support email id is customercare@d2h.com.
How do subscribe to more channel packages?
There are many channel packages offered by Videocon d2h. Visit the website to learn more about the channel package.
