Videocon D2h Channel List And Numbers 2021

Videocon D2h is one of the best DTH service providers in India right now. The company offers various types of channels including news, entertainment, movies, music, kids, regional and much more to add to the list. There are also HD channels for the subscribers who want quality content. Despite providing all these, Videocon D2h offers packages that are priced competitively.

If you are a Videocon D2h subscriber, then you can check out the various plans that are available and the cost of each package. Once you have become a subscriber and waiting to know what are the various channels available at your disposal, then you can scroll down below to know the complete list of channels and the corresponding channel number.

Videocon D2h HD Channel List with Numbers

Here is the Videocon D2h HD channel list with the channel numbers as well. You can upgrade to HD channels for sports, entertainment and movies easily.

Channel Number Videocon HD Channel List 902 Star Plus Hd 903 Zee TV Hd 904 Colors Hd 906 Sony Set Hd 908 &TV Hd 911 Sony Sab Hd 905 Star Bharat Hd 913 Movies Active Hd 915 Zee Cinema Hd 916 Star Gold Hd 920 &Pictures Hd 921 Sony Max Hd 923 Star Sports 1 Hd 924 Star Sports 2 Hd 925 Star Sports Hindi 1 Hd 927 Sony Ten 1 Hd 928 Sony Six Hd 929 Star Sports Select 1 Hd 930 Star Sports Select 2 Hd 931 Sony Ten 2 Hd

Videocon D2h Entertainment Channel List With Numbers 2021

Check out list of entertainment channels you have from this service provider over here.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Entertainment Channel List 149 DD National 201 Sony Max 203 Zee Cinema 205 Star Gold 207 UTV Movies 209 Wow Cinema 210 Cinema TV 211 UTV Action 213 Cine Active 215 Evergreen Classic 222 Movies Active 235 Zee Bollywood 225 Enterr 10 227 Movies Ok 229 B4u Movies 233 Maha Movie 235 Pictures 237 Zee Action 238 Rishtey Cineplex 239 Sony Max 2 241 Star Movies 243 Sony Pix 245 HBO 247 Flix 249 Romedy Now 253 Wb 254 Mnx 255 Movies Now 206 Skystar Movies 756 Aapla Manorajan 234 Star Utsav Movies 231 Star Gold Select 228 Zee Anmol Cinema 862 Shaandar

Videocon D2h Music Channel List With Numbers 2021

Check out the list of Music channels with their respective channel numbers on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Music Channel List 540 O Music 528 9x Jalwa 527 Zing 530 Mastiii 521 MTV 539 Vh1 522 B4u Music 538 Sony Mix 535 Bindaas Play 523 9xm 531 Music India 536 Zoom 532 Zee Etc Bollywood 537 E 24 529 Channel V

Videocon D2h Kids Channel List With Numbers 2021

Kids can have a good dose of fun and entertainment with the Videocon D2h with the kids channels as detailed below.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Kids Channel List 501 Cartoon Network 503 Hungama 505 Disney Channel 507 Nick 509 Pogo 511 Disney Xd 514 Sonic Nickelodeon 515 Baby TV 516 Nick Jr. Nickelodeon 517 Disney Junior 518 Discovery Kids 506 Disney Stories

Videocon D2h Sports Channel List With Numbers 2021

Digital D2h offers a wide selection of sports channels as shown here.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Sports Channel List 401 Star Sports 1 403 Star Sports 2 407 Star Sports Hindi 1 410 D Sport 411 Sony Ten 1 413 Sony Ten 2 415 Sony Ten 3 423 Sony Six 425 Sony Espn 435 DD Sports 429 Star Sports Select 1 430 Star Sports Select 2 431 Star Sports First

Videocon D2H News Channel List With Numbers 2021

If you want to stay updated with what's going on in the world outside, here is the list of news channels.

Channel Number Videocon D2h News Channel List 310 ABP News 303 Aaj Tak 304 News Nation 305 NdTV India 307 Zee News 315 India TV 322 Sudarshan News 301 Zee Hindustan 328 DD News 329 Lok Sabha 330 Rajya Sabha 335 Jk 24×7 News 341 CNBC Awaaz 343 Zee Business 344 News18 India 351 NdTV 24×7 352 Wion 353 Times Now 355 Cnn News 18 356 Mirror Now 357 India Today 359 Cnn 361 Bbc World News 365 Al Jazeera 381 CNBC TV18 387 Et Now 360 Republic TV 308 India News 733 Ap 24×7 681 TV5 Kannada 734 Mojo TV 362 India Ahead 363 Russia Today 739 Mahaa News 735 99 TV

Videocon D2h Regional Channel List With Numbers 2021

Here is the list Videocon D2h regional channels available Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Regional Channel List 870 Rajasthan 868 ETV Rajasthan 866 Zee Rajasthan News 891 Zee Mp Chattisgarh 893 ETV Mp 863 ETV Up 864 DD Up 898 DD MP 897 IBC 24 861 Sangeet Bhojpuri 856 Dabangg 857 ETV Bihar 862 DD Bihar 858 Big Ganga 859 Anjan TV 240 Oscar Movies 860 Bhojpuri Cinema

Videocon D2h Malayalam Channel List With Numbers

These are the Malayalam Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Malayalam Channel List 628 Asianet News 608 Kairali 610 Amrita TV 644 Shalom 612 DD Malayalam 621 Asianet Movies 603 Asianet 609 Asianet Plus 629 Manorama News 602 Surya TV 620 Surya Movies 605 Mazhavil Manorama 609 Kairali We 630 Mathrubhumi 615 Kappa 640 Kochu TV 624 Surya Music 635 Jai Hind 631 Media One 641 Safari TV 606 Flowers 634 People 604 Naaptol Malayalam 614 Janam TV 613 Kaumudy TV 645 Goodness 632 News 18 Kerala 625 Raj Musix Malayalam 633 Raj News Malayalam 636 Reporter 639 Surya Comedy

Videocon D2h Tamil Channel List With Numbers

These are the Tamil Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2H Tamil Channel List 598 Aseervatham 591 Captain News 547 Zee Tamil 543 Vijay TV 545 Kalaignar TV 583 Isaiyaruvi 551 Siripoli 585 Seithigal 554 Raj TV 542 Sun TV 566 KTV 579 Sun-News 595 Chutti TV 567 Adithya TV 571 Sun Music 557 Captain TV 550 Polimer TV 583 Puthiya Thalaimurai 597 Angel TV 549 Thanthi TV 552 Vasanth TV 580 Mega TV 570 Murasu 594 Discovery Tamil 569 Raj Digital Plus 553 DD Podhigai 592 Sun Life 586 Makkal TV 546 Jaya TV 584 Jaya Plus 573 Jaya Max 568 J Movies 581 News 7 Tamil 544 Naaptol Tamil 583 Polimer News 548 Vijay Super 599 Madha 556 Malai Murasu 593 Travelxp Tamil 596 Mk Six 561 Super TV 576 Mk Tunes 558 Mk TV 587 Sathiyam 590 Velicham TV 588 S News 589 News 18 Tamil Nadu 560 Vendhar TV 559 Pepper TV 578 Nambikkkai 570 Raj News 574 Raj Musix 562 Mega 24 575 Captain News

Videocon D2h Telugu Channels List With Numbers

These are the Telugu Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Telugu Channel List 747 Gyan Yogi Telugu 698 Vissa 714 Raj Musix Telugu 729 Raj News Telugu

Videocon D2h Kannada Channel List With Numbers

These are the Kannada Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Kannada Channel List 680 Dighvijay 24×7 News 677 Janasri News 660 Kalki TV 679 B TV 658 Colors Kannada 689 TV9 Kannada 654 Star Suvarna 677 Suvarna 24×7 News 657 Kasturi 661 DD Chandana 653 Zee Kannada 666 Udaya Music 651 Udaya TV 664 Udaya Movies 685 Udaya Comedy 688 Sri Sankara 656 Star Suvarna Plus 674 Public TV 671 Udaya News 684 Chintu TV 667 Raj Musix Kannada 676 Raj News Kannada 673 ETV News Kannada 652 Naaptol Kannada 659 Colors Super 678 News 9

Videocon D2h Bengali Channel List With Numbers

These are the Bengali Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Bengali Channel List 796 Bangla 797 Colors Bangla 813 ABP Ananda 801 Aakash Aath 798 Star Jalsha 818 24 Ghanta TV 810 Sangeet Bangla 817 News Time 805 DD Bangla 802 Rupasi Bangla 803 Sony Aath 809 Dhoom Music 807 Zee Bangla Cinema 241 Star Jalsha Movies 815 Kolkata TV 816 Cvtn Akd Plus 799 Naaptol Bangla 818 Kolkata Live 819 Bangla Times

Videocon D2h Punjabi Channel List With Numbers

These are the Punjabi Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Punjabi Channel List 771 Ptc Punjabi 778 Zee Punjabi Haryana Himachal 773 9x Tashan 782 Ptc News 784 DD Punjabi 772 Ptc Chakde 775 Mh1 779 Chardikla Time TV 780 News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal 783 Janta TV

Videocon D2h Marathi Channel List With Numbers

These are the Marathi Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Marathi Channel List 757 Yuva 751 Zee Marathi 753 Star Pravah 767 9x Jhakaas 773 Zee 24 Taas 758 Zee Talkies 762 ABP Majha 752 Colors Marathi 769 DD10 Sahyadri (Marathi) 768 Ibn Lokmat 755 Maiboli 764 TV9 Marathi 760 Sangeet Marathi 759 Fakt Marathi 766 Saam 767 Jai Maharashtra 765 Maharashtra One

Videocon D2h Gujarati Channel List With Numbers

These are the Gujarati Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Gujarati Channel List 880 TV 872 Colors Gujarati 875 TV9 Gujarati 878 DD Girnar 876 Sandesh News 873 ETV News Gujarati 877 ABP Asmita 874 CNBC Bazaar 879 Gs TV

Videocon D2h Odya Channel List With Numbers

These are the Odya Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Odya Channel List 825 Colors Oriya 831 OTV 824 Tarang 829 Tarang Music 839 Prarthana 826 Sarthak TV 827 DD Odia 834 Zee Kalinga News 836 Mbc TV 833 Kalinga TV 837 Kanak News 835 Prameya News 7 828 Alankar 838 ETV News Oriya

Videocon D2h North East Channel List With Numbers

These are the North East Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h North East Channel List 843 Nepal 1 841 Rang 849 Dy 365 848 News Live 844 DD North East 850 Prag News 851 Protidin Time 847 Ramdhenu 842 Rengoni 853 Assam Talks 845 Jonack 852 News 18 North East

Videocon D2h Urdu Channel List With Numbers

These are the Urdu Channels available on Videocon D2h.

Channel Number Videocon D2h Urdu Channel List 791 TV Urdu 786 DD Urdu 792 DD Kashmir

Videocon D2h FAQs

Get all your doubts related to Videocon D2h clarified from here.

How to contact Videocon D2h customer care?

Contact the customer service number: 073558 73558, 0120-3989677. There are toll-free numbers including 1800-2000-111, 1800-1023-111, 1800-1806-000.

What is the email id to contact customer support?

Videocon D2h customer support email id is customercare@d2h.com.

How do subscribe to more channel packages?

There are many channel packages offered by Videocon d2h. Visit the website to learn more about the channel package.

