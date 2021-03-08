Just In
Airtel Digital TV Channel List And Numbers 2021
Airtel Digital TV is one of the most popular DTH services in India. Airtel offers a wide range of channel options for its subscribers in various languages. Going by the revised TRAI rules, several subscription packs offer flexibility to customers and lets them choose the best Airtel Digital TV subscription that suits their requirements.
Here, we have listed the Airtel Digital TV channel list along with the channel numbers. Do check out the same to find out the list of channels available and the respective channel number as well.
Airtel Digital TV HD Channel List with Numbers
Here is the Airtel Digital TV HD channel list with the channel numbers as well. You can upgrade to HD channels for sports, entertainment and movies in one go.
|Airtel Digital TV Channel Number
|Airtel DTH HD Channel List
|120
|& TV HD
|117
|Colors HD
|115
|Star Bharat HD
|127
|SAB HD
|112
|Sony HD
|106
|Star Plus HD
|109
|ZEE TV HD
|136
|Jeet HD
|212
|& Pictures HD
|229
|Cineplex HD
|202
|Sony MAX HD
|206
|Star Gold HD
|208
|Star Gold Select HD
|204
|ZEE Cinema HD
|500
|& Sony Rox HD
|297
|Sony ESPN HD
|292
|Sony SIX HD
|286
|Sony TEN1 HD
|288
|Sony TEN 2 HD
|290
|Sony TEN 3 HD
|278
|Star Sports 1 HD
|280
|Star Sports 2 HD
|282
|Star Sports Hindi 1 HD
|300
|Star Sports Select 1 HD
|301
|Star Sports Select 2 HD
|305
|Dsport HD
Airtel Digital TV Entertainment Channel List With Numbers
Continue enjoying your dose of entertainment from Airtel Digital TV. Check out the vast range of entertainment channel options you have from this service provider over here.
|Airtel Digital TV Channel Number
|Airtel DTH Entertainment Channel List
|148
|DD National
|119
|& TV
|124
|Big Magic
|134
|BINDASS
|116
|COLORS
|152
|DD KISAN
|138
|Epic
|135
|Discovery Jeet
|129
|Rishtey
|111
|SONY
|132
|Sony Pal
|126
|Sony Sab
|114
|Star Bharat
|105
|STAR PLUS
|131
|STAR UTSAV
|140
|Zee Anmol
|108
|ZEE TV
|145
|Mubu TV
|141
|EZMall
|211
|& Pictures
|226
|B4U Movies
|220
|Cinema TV
|143
|Enterr 10
|207
|Movies Ok
|219
|Rishtey Cineplex
|201
|Sony MAX
|209
|Sony Max 2
|224
|Sony Wah
|205
|STAR GOLD
|225
|Star Utsav Movies
|217
|UTV action
|213
|UTV Movies
|221
|WOW Cinema
|216
|Zee Action
|203
|ZEE CINEMA
|215
|Zee Bollywood
|218
|NT 1
|230
|Surya Cinema
Airtel Digital TV News Channel List With Numbers
If you want to stay updated with what's going on in the world outside, you can subscribe to Airtel Digital TV as there are a number of news channels that will keep you informed. Here are the news channels offered by the service provider.
|Airtel Digital TV Channel Number
|Airtel DTH News Channel List
|313
|AAJ TAK
|309
|ABP News
|326
|Tez
|356
|Bansal News
|357
|Bharat Samachar
|329
|CNBC AWAAZ
|151
|DD BHARATI
|150
|DD INDIA
|350
|DD Madhya Pradesh
|148
|DD National
|345
|DD NEWS
|348
|DD RAJASTHAN
|349
|DD UP
|341
|News18 MP Chattisgarh
|335
|News18 Rajasthan
|337
|News18 UP UK
|355
|Hindi Khabar
|342
|IBC 24
|322
|INDIA NEWS
|315
|INDIA TV
|354
|Khabrein Abhi Tak
|346
|Loksabha Television
|317
|NDTV India
|323
|News 24
|321
|News Nation
|319
|News18 India
|344
|News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal
|353
|Patrika TV Rajasthan
|347
|Rajyasabha TV
|327
|Sudarshan News
|331
|ZEE BUSINESS
|320
|Zee Hindustan
|343
|Zee MPCG
|311
|ZEE NEWS
|339
|National Voice
|336
|Zee Rajasthan News
|351
|Zee UP UK
|359
|India Voice
|360
|News State MPCG
|361
|First India News
|363
|Shagun TV
|365
|Aryan TV
|364
|FM News
|328
|Surya Samachar
Airtel Digital TV Sports Channel List With Numbers
Airtel Digital TV offers a wide selection of sports channels that keep you hooked up to your TV during the upcoming IPL season. Get the complete list of Airtel Digital TV sports channels from here.
|Airtel Digital TV Channel Number
|Airtel Digital TV Sports Channel List
|298
|DD SPORTS
|304
|Dsports
|295
|NEO PRIME
|293
|NEO SPORTS
|296
|Sony ESPN
|291
|Sony Six
|285
|Sony Ten 1
|287
|Sony Ten 2
|289
|Sony Ten 3
|277
|Star Sports 1
|279
|Star Sports 2
|303
|Star Sports First
|281
|Star Sports Hindi 1
|283
|Star Sports Select 1
|284
|Star Sports Select 2
Airtel Digital TV Kids Channel List With Numbers
Kids can have a good dose of fun and entertainment with the Airtel Digital TV with the kids channels as detailed below.
|Airtel Digital TV Channel Number
|Airtel DTH Kids Channel List
|464
|Baby TV
|449
|CARTOON NETWORK
|461
|Discovery Kids
|458
|Disney Channel
|463
|Disney Junior
|457
|Disney XD
|453
|HUNGAMA tv
|455
|NICK
|447
|Nick Jr.
|451
|Pogo
|460
|SONIC
|471
|Sony YaY
|467
|TOONAMI
|469
|TOPPER
