Airtel Digital TV Channel List And Numbers 2021

Airtel Digital TV is one of the most popular DTH services in India. Airtel offers a wide range of channel options for its subscribers in various languages. Going by the revised TRAI rules, several subscription packs offer flexibility to customers and lets them choose the best Airtel Digital TV subscription that suits their requirements.

Here, we have listed the Airtel Digital TV channel list along with the channel numbers. Do check out the same to find out the list of channels available and the respective channel number as well.

Airtel Digital TV HD Channel List with Numbers

Here is the Airtel Digital TV HD channel list with the channel numbers as well. You can upgrade to HD channels for sports, entertainment and movies in one go.

Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel DTH HD Channel List 120 & TV HD 117 Colors HD 115 Star Bharat HD 127 SAB HD 112 Sony HD 106 Star Plus HD 109 ZEE TV HD 136 Jeet HD 212 & Pictures HD 229 Cineplex HD 202 Sony MAX HD 206 Star Gold HD 208 Star Gold Select HD 204 ZEE Cinema HD 500 & Sony Rox HD 297 Sony ESPN HD 292 Sony SIX HD 286 Sony TEN1 HD 288 Sony TEN 2 HD 290 Sony TEN 3 HD 278 Star Sports 1 HD 280 Star Sports 2 HD 282 Star Sports Hindi 1 HD 300 Star Sports Select 1 HD 301 Star Sports Select 2 HD 305 Dsport HD

Airtel Digital TV Entertainment Channel List With Numbers

Continue enjoying your dose of entertainment from Airtel Digital TV. Check out the vast range of entertainment channel options you have from this service provider over here.

Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel DTH Entertainment Channel List 148 DD National 119 & TV 124 Big Magic 134 BINDASS 116 COLORS 152 DD KISAN 138 Epic 135 Discovery Jeet 129 Rishtey 111 SONY 132 Sony Pal 126 Sony Sab 114 Star Bharat 105 STAR PLUS 131 STAR UTSAV 140 Zee Anmol 108 ZEE TV 145 Mubu TV 141 EZMall 211 & Pictures 226 B4U Movies 220 Cinema TV 143 Enterr 10 207 Movies Ok 219 Rishtey Cineplex 201 Sony MAX 209 Sony Max 2 224 Sony Wah 205 STAR GOLD 225 Star Utsav Movies 217 UTV action 213 UTV Movies 221 WOW Cinema 216 Zee Action 203 ZEE CINEMA 215 Zee Bollywood 218 NT 1 230 Surya Cinema

Airtel Digital TV News Channel List With Numbers

If you want to stay updated with what's going on in the world outside, you can subscribe to Airtel Digital TV as there are a number of news channels that will keep you informed. Here are the news channels offered by the service provider.

Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel DTH News Channel List 313 AAJ TAK 309 ABP News 326 Tez 356 Bansal News 357 Bharat Samachar 329 CNBC AWAAZ 151 DD BHARATI 150 DD INDIA 350 DD Madhya Pradesh 148 DD National 345 DD NEWS 348 DD RAJASTHAN 349 DD UP 341 News18 MP Chattisgarh 335 News18 Rajasthan 337 News18 UP UK 355 Hindi Khabar 342 IBC 24 322 INDIA NEWS 315 INDIA TV 354 Khabrein Abhi Tak 346 Loksabha Television 317 NDTV India 323 News 24 321 News Nation 319 News18 India 344 News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal 353 Patrika TV Rajasthan 347 Rajyasabha TV 327 Sudarshan News 331 ZEE BUSINESS 320 Zee Hindustan 343 Zee MPCG 311 ZEE NEWS 339 National Voice 336 Zee Rajasthan News 351 Zee UP UK 359 India Voice 360 News State MPCG 361 First India News 363 Shagun TV 365 Aryan TV 364 FM News 328 Surya Samachar

Airtel Digital TV Sports Channel List With Numbers

Airtel Digital TV offers a wide selection of sports channels that keep you hooked up to your TV during the upcoming IPL season. Get the complete list of Airtel Digital TV sports channels from here.

Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel Digital TV Sports Channel List 298 DD SPORTS 304 Dsports 295 NEO PRIME 293 NEO SPORTS 296 Sony ESPN 291 Sony Six 285 Sony Ten 1 287 Sony Ten 2 289 Sony Ten 3 277 Star Sports 1 279 Star Sports 2 303 Star Sports First 281 Star Sports Hindi 1 283 Star Sports Select 1 284 Star Sports Select 2

Airtel Digital TV Kids Channel List With Numbers

Kids can have a good dose of fun and entertainment with the Airtel Digital TV with the kids channels as detailed below.

Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel DTH Kids Channel List 464 Baby TV 449 CARTOON NETWORK 461 Discovery Kids 458 Disney Channel 463 Disney Junior 457 Disney XD 453 HUNGAMA tv 455 NICK 447 Nick Jr. 451 Pogo 460 SONIC 471 Sony YaY 467 TOONAMI 469 TOPPER

