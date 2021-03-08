ENGLISH

    Airtel Digital TV Channel List And Numbers 2021

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Airtel Digital TV is one of the most popular DTH services in India. Airtel offers a wide range of channel options for its subscribers in various languages. Going by the revised TRAI rules, several subscription packs offer flexibility to customers and lets them choose the best Airtel Digital TV subscription that suits their requirements.

    Airtel Digital TV Channel List And Numbers 2021

     

    Here, we have listed the Airtel Digital TV channel list along with the channel numbers. Do check out the same to find out the list of channels available and the respective channel number as well.

    Airtel Digital TV HD Channel List with Numbers

    Here is the Airtel Digital TV HD channel list with the channel numbers as well. You can upgrade to HD channels for sports, entertainment and movies in one go.

    Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel DTH HD Channel List
    120 & TV HD
    117 Colors HD
    115 Star Bharat HD
    127 SAB HD
    112 Sony HD
    106 Star Plus HD
    109 ZEE TV HD
    136 Jeet HD
    212 & Pictures HD
    229 Cineplex HD
    202 Sony MAX HD
    206 Star Gold HD
    208 Star Gold Select HD
    204 ZEE Cinema HD
    500 & Sony Rox HD
    297 Sony ESPN HD
    292 Sony SIX HD
    286 Sony TEN1 HD
    288 Sony TEN 2 HD
    290 Sony TEN 3 HD
    278 Star Sports 1 HD
    280 Star Sports 2 HD
    282 Star Sports Hindi 1 HD
    300 Star Sports Select 1 HD
    301 Star Sports Select 2 HD
    305 Dsport HD

    Airtel Digital TV Entertainment Channel List With Numbers

    Continue enjoying your dose of entertainment from Airtel Digital TV. Check out the vast range of entertainment channel options you have from this service provider over here.

     
    Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel DTH Entertainment Channel List
    148 DD National
    119 & TV
    124 Big Magic
    134 BINDASS
    116 COLORS
    152 DD KISAN
    138 Epic
    135 Discovery Jeet
    129 Rishtey
    111 SONY
    132 Sony Pal
    126 Sony Sab
    114 Star Bharat
    105 STAR PLUS
    131 STAR UTSAV
    140 Zee Anmol
    108 ZEE TV
    145 Mubu TV
    141 EZMall
    211 & Pictures
    226 B4U Movies
    220 Cinema TV
    143 Enterr 10
    207 Movies Ok
    219 Rishtey Cineplex
    201 Sony MAX
    209 Sony Max 2
    224 Sony Wah
    205 STAR GOLD
    225 Star Utsav Movies
    217 UTV action
    213 UTV Movies
    221 WOW Cinema
    216 Zee Action
    203 ZEE CINEMA
    215 Zee Bollywood
    218 NT 1
    230 Surya Cinema

    Airtel Digital TV News Channel List With Numbers

    If you want to stay updated with what's going on in the world outside, you can subscribe to Airtel Digital TV as there are a number of news channels that will keep you informed. Here are the news channels offered by the service provider.

    Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel DTH News Channel List
    313 AAJ TAK
    309 ABP News
    326 Tez
    356 Bansal News
    357 Bharat Samachar
    329 CNBC AWAAZ
    151 DD BHARATI
    150 DD INDIA
    350 DD Madhya Pradesh
    148 DD National
    345 DD NEWS
    348 DD RAJASTHAN
    349 DD UP
    341 News18 MP Chattisgarh
    335 News18 Rajasthan
    337 News18 UP UK
    355 Hindi Khabar
    342 IBC 24
    322 INDIA NEWS
    315 INDIA TV
    354 Khabrein Abhi Tak
    346 Loksabha Television
    317 NDTV India
    323 News 24
    321 News Nation
    319 News18 India
    344 News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal
    353 Patrika TV Rajasthan
    347 Rajyasabha TV
    327 Sudarshan News
    331 ZEE BUSINESS
    320 Zee Hindustan
    343 Zee MPCG
    311 ZEE NEWS
    339 National Voice
    336 Zee Rajasthan News
    351 Zee UP UK
    359 India Voice
    360 News State MPCG
    361 First India News
    363 Shagun TV
    365 Aryan TV
    364 FM News
    328 Surya Samachar

    Airtel Digital TV Sports Channel List With Numbers

    Airtel Digital TV offers a wide selection of sports channels that keep you hooked up to your TV during the upcoming IPL season. Get the complete list of Airtel Digital TV sports channels from here.

    Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel Digital TV Sports Channel List
    298 DD SPORTS
    304 Dsports
    295 NEO PRIME
    293 NEO SPORTS
    296 Sony ESPN
    291 Sony Six
    285 Sony Ten 1
    287 Sony Ten 2
    289 Sony Ten 3
    277 Star Sports 1
    279 Star Sports 2
    303 Star Sports First
    281 Star Sports Hindi 1
    283 Star Sports Select 1
    284 Star Sports Select 2

    Airtel Digital TV Kids Channel List With Numbers

    Kids can have a good dose of fun and entertainment with the Airtel Digital TV with the kids channels as detailed below.

    Airtel Digital TV Channel Number Airtel DTH Kids Channel List
    464 Baby TV
    449 CARTOON NETWORK
    461 Discovery Kids
    458 Disney Channel
    463 Disney Junior
    457 Disney XD
    453 HUNGAMA tv
    455 NICK
    447 Nick Jr.
    451 Pogo
    460 SONIC
    471 Sony YaY
    467 TOONAMI
    469 TOPPER

    Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 14:18 [IST]
    X