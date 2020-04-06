Amazon Prime Subscription Plans in India: Best Amazon Prime Membership Plans, Offers, Price And More

Home Amazon prime subscription plans

Amazon Prime Details As OTT apps are in trend these days and many subscribers use these apps and services to watch movies and TV shows, here we list the Amazon Prime plans, offers, validity, price and other details.

Amazon Prime Video has been existing in India for the past few years. It has also been confirmed by the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos that Prime Video is quite successful in India as compared to the other global markets. The on-demand video streaming service from Amazon has a collection of exclusive movies and TV shows.

While its rivals such as Netflix comes with various plans priced starting from Rs. 199 per month, the OTT service from Amazon comes in a single plan as detailed below. What's more interesting is that the Prime Video service is just a part of the benefit that you will get on subscribing to the Prime service.

Service Provider Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Prime Video Amazon Prime Rs. 129 (3 Screens) Rs. 999 (3 Screens)

Amazon Prime is priced at Rs. 129 per month and Rs. 999 per year. And, the Prime Video service can be used in up to three devices, be it smartphones, tablets, TVs, and laptops. Interestingly, Prime Video lets users stream ad-free content across various languages. And, it lets users enjoy movies, original series and content for kids as well. Also, Amazon does not require you to pay any additional cost to stream HD or 4K content.

What's more interesting is that Prime Video comes along with other benefits such as Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Delivery that delivers parcels without any shipping fee. And, it includes the Amazon Pay service, Amazon Pay Credit Card from ICICI and much more.

Should You Choose Monthly Service?

Given that the Amazon Prime service bundles attractive content at Rs. 999 per year and Rs. 129 per month, we suggest that you should opt for the yearly plan if you are interested in subscribing to Prime. The reason is that the monthly plan will work out to be relatively more expensive for a year.

If you have doubts regarding Amazon Prime membership and subscription, then you can check out the FAQs below.

How do I activate Amazon Prime?

To activate Amazon Prime, you need to create or sign in to your existing Amazon account. You should follow the instructions that appear on the screen to subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers a free trial for a month and does not charge users during this free trial. After the free trial, you will have to pay for the service either on a monthly or yearly basis to continue enjoying the service.

Is there any discount on Amazon Prime?

Occasionally, Amazon Prime subscription will be available at a discount. For instance, there was a youth offer for users willing to take up the Amazon Prime membership. Those who are eligible to get this offer will get a 50% discount on the subscription fee.

What are the different Amazon Prime plans in India?

Amazon Prime is available in two different plans for its subscribers in India. There is an annual plan that offers all benefits for Rs. 999 per year. The other one is a monthly plan priced at Rs. 129 per month.

What are the Amazon Prime membership benefits?

With the Amazon Prime membership, subscribers can get many benefits such as free and fast shipping for eligible purchases, streaming of movies, TV shows and music, exclusive shopping deals and a collection of unlimited reading among other benefits.

What about Amazon Prime membership renewal?

Once the subscription is over, you can renew the same from the Amazon settings page with a click of a button and make the respective payment.

Amazon Prime vs Netflix Plans vs Hotstar Plans

Each of these services has its own collection of content and titles. And, there are different plans at various pricing for them. The Amazon Prime subscription is Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 999 per year. On the other hand, Hotstar Premium is Rs. 83 per month or Rs. 999 per year. There is another Hotstar subscription called VIP that is priced at Rs. 365 per month. In comparison, Netflix is relatively expensive priced from Rs. 199 to Rs. 799 per month.

How do I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

To end or cancel your Amazon Prime membership, you need to first log in to your account and choose Prime membership from the drop-down menu, Account & Lists. There will be an option to end membership and benefits, and you just have to click on the link and confirm your action to cancel the Amazon Prime membership.

