ALT Balaji Subscription Plans: Best ALT Balaji Monthly, Yearly Plans, Offers, Price And Validity

ALT Balaji Subscription Explained ALT Balaji Subscription Plans in India: Here is the complete list of ALTBalaji streaming plans with price, offers, benefits and validity details.

ALT Balaji is a subscription-based video-on-demand app providing online web series for subscribers. The web series are written by renowned writers, feature popular celebrities and are directed by acclaimed directors. The subscription service is also relatively more affordable as compared to the other similar services.

What's more interesting is that ALT Balaji can be enjoyed for free for select users. Especially, those who use Vodafone, Airtel and Jio service can enjoy free premium content. And, enjoy watching all free web series, movies, and shows without paying for the subscription.

ALT Balaji Subscription Plans

ALT Balaji has been launched at affordable pricing. The monthly subscription plan is priced at Rs. 43 for a single screen while the annual subscription plan is priced at Rs. 300 for a single screen. Check out the details of the subscription service from below.

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens ALT Balaji Binge Watch Rs. 43 (1 screen) Rs. 300 (1 screen)

ALT Balaji FAQs

Check out all the FAQs related to the ALT Balaji premium subscription service from below.

What are the benefits of ALT Balaji subscription?

The ALT Balaji premium subscription plan provides access to all shows on the streaming app. With the premium subscription, you will be able to watch all episodes without any limitation on the number of hours, unlimited access to full HD streaming, addition of new shows every month, ability to watch content offline, etc.

Can I watch ALT Balaji on TV?

To watch ALT Balaji on TV, you need to connect the mobile device and TV to the same wireless network. Choose the Cast icon at the top right corner of the ALT Balaji app and choose Chromecast. Now, you will be able to watch the content on TV with 'Ready to Cast' feature.

How to subscribe to ALT Balaji premium?

To subscribe to ALT Balaji's premium subscription service, you need to tap on Subscribe on the Android or iOS app and select the plan you want and proceed to the Payment Options page. Now, proceed with the payment and enjoy the service.

Can I download content from ALT Balaji?

If you want to download and watch any content online on the ALT Balaji app, you need to tap on Download from the content details page. Now, choose the download quality and it will be saved in the Menu → Downloads section within the app.

Is there a free trial on ALT Balaji?

ALT Balaji is a paid subscription service but it is available for free for a period of seven days. If you are interested in the service, then you can watch the same for free for a period of seven days and then subscribe to it.

