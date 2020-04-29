Eros Now Subscription Plans India: Best Eros Now Monthly and Yearly Plans, Offers, Price And More

Home Eros now subscription plans

Eros Now Premium Explained Here is the complete list of Eros Now streaming plans with price, offers, benefits and validity details. Get details on all best Eros Now premium, originals shows, movies, and more.

Eros Now is a video-on-demand service that offers a wide selection of movies across regional languages, original content, TV shows, and music videos. The service also lets users listen to official soundtracks from top-rated Bollywood movies.

With Eros Now Premium subscription, users will get thousands of titles to watch from and blockbuster films as well. The platform has a collection of international shows that are available across 10 Indian regional languages. There are some notable partnerships as well that could be of help.

Eros Now Premium Subscription Plans

To enjoy the benefits of the Eros Now Premium subscription, users will have to pay a specific amount of subscription cost. The subscription cost of the service is Rs. 99 per month for a single device and Rs. 399 per year for a single device. Check out the same from the table below.

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With No. Of Screens Eros Now Premium Rs. 99 (1 Screen) Rs. 399 (1 Screen)

Eros Now Premium FAQs

If you find Eros Now Premium subscription beneficial and want to subscribe to this service, then you can get your doubts regarding the same answered.

Is Eros Now basic free?

The Eros Now streaming service can be used for free but you will not be able to experience all the content that it has without paying for it. You will be able to enjoy all content such as music, short-form videos, trailers, originals, and more only on paying the subscription cost and becoming an Eros Now Premium member.

What does Eros Now Premium subscription offer?

Eros Now Premium gives you access to unlimited movies from our catalog. You can watch movies instantly on your PC, Mac, Android device, iPhone or iPad. You can watch any movie, TV show or video on the Eros Now service with your Eros Now Premium subscription.

What devices are compatible with Eros Now?

Eros Now is compatible with a slew of devices including a variety of platforms and desktop browsers. Talking about apps, the iOS app will work fine on devices running iOS 7.0 or above while the Android app will be supported by Android 4.4.2 or above devices. Apart from these, the Eros Now service offers support for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Amazon Fire Stick, Chromecast, JadooTV, Roku, Android TV and Opera TV.

Is there a free trial period?

If you are doubtful about the Eros Now Premium service, then you can sign up for a free trial service. The free trial period of valid for 14 days on providing your personal and payment details. During the trial period, you will be able stream unlimited movies, TV shows, music videos, and Eros Now Originals from your computer, smartphone or other device. Once the trial period is over, you can subscribe to the service by paying the same cost as mentioned above.

How much data it consumes?

Eros Now Premium streams video content in three qualities 180p, 360p, and HD 720p. Based on the chosen quality, the service consumes as much as 2GB of data per hour on an average.

