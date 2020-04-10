Discovery Plus Subscription Plans India: Best Discovery Plus Plans, Offers, Price And Validity

Home Discovery plus subscription plans

Discovery Plus Plans Detailed Discovery Plus is one of the latest subscription-based platforms that competes against the rest in the OTT market segment. Check out all details of the Discovery Plus subscription from here.

Discovery forayed into the video streaming sector with the launch of its subscription-based service Discovery Plus. It is touted to be a premium real-life entertainment offering that will have much of the content dubbed in various Indian languages. It will also include content from some popular TV channels as well.

Discovery Plus has touted that it will offer a never-seen-before Premium Discovery titles and original series in India, much-watch documentaries, and exclusive acquisitions. The app also includes a channel dubbed Shorts that will include hundreds of free short-form videos. The app also includes rewards that offer up to 100% discount on the annual subscription via Google Pay.

Discovery Plus Subscription Plans In India

The Discount Plus Premium subscription plan is priced at Rs. 299 for the annual subscription as an introductory offer. The monthly subscription plan is priced at Rs. 99. Both these plans will be available for a single screen. Initially, Discovery Plus Premium will be targeted at TV viewers across tier I and tier II towns and later will be extended.

Plan Name Monthly Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Annual Subscription Cost With Number Of Screens Discovery Plus Premium Rs. 99 (1 Screen) Rs. 299 (1 Screen)

Discovery Plus Premium FAQs

If you are interested in subscribing to Discovery Plus Premium and have some doubts regarding the same, then you can get all your questions regarding Discovery Plus answered.

How do I download Discovery Plus app?

You can download the Discovery Plus app on your Android or iOS device via Google Play Store or Apple Play Store. However, there is no web version of the streaming platform for now.

Can I watch content offline?

While many other video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. give you the ability to download content within the app and watch the same offline at your convenience, Discovery Plus Premium subscription does not provide the facility to watch content offline.

Are there any discounts on Discovery Plus subscription?

Well, the annual subscription of Discovery Plus Premium subscription is priced at Rs. 299 as an introductory offer. Viewers can get up to 100% discount on the annual subscription via Google Pay. Those who want to participate in the reward programme have to use the 'On-Air' feature on the UPI payment app.

What type of content does Discovery Plus offer?

Discovery Plus offers a range of exclusive content over 40 genres such as Science, Food, Adventure, Lifestyle, and more. It includes some never-seen-before Premium Discovery titles, various exclusive acquisitions, original content, and must-watch documentaries.

Does Discovery Plus provide content in many languages?

To become a hit in the country and grab the attention of users, Discovery Plus supports eight languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi. The app is claimed to be developed and curated to serve users in India.

Does it offer any TV channels?

The Discovery Plus app comes with content from brands such as Discovery Channel, BBC, Animal Planet, Discovery Science, Food Network, Discovery Turbo, HGTV, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel, Motortrend, DIY Network, and Vice.

