BSNL Broadband Plans: Best BSNL Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Data Limit, Validity Details

BSNL, the state-run telecommunication company that offers telecom services all over the country. It is the oldest telecom operator in India and is all set to offers 4G in select circles. The service provider offers BSNL promotional broadband plans from time to time.

Last year, the company has launched a slew of new broadband plans under its Bharat Fibre offering. You can check out the official BSNL website starting from Rs. 449. You can check out the BSNL FTTH Fibre broadband plans from here.

BSNL Fibre Broadband Plan Price Per Month Max Speed With FUP Limit Speed After FUP Benefits Fibre Basic Rs. 449 Up to 40Mbps till 3300GB 2Mbps Unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD calls Fibre Basic Plus Rs. 599 Up to 60Mbps till 3300GB 2Mbps Unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD calls BSNL Fibre Value Rs. 799 Up to 100Mbps till 3300GB 2Mbps Unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD calls Limited to select circles BSNL Fibre Premium Rs. 999 Up to 200Mbps till 3300GB 2Mbps Unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD calls, free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription Limited to select circles BSNL Fibre Premium Plus Rs. 1,277 Up to 200Mbps till 3300GB 2Mbps Unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD calls BSNL Fibre Ultra Rs. 1,499 Up to 300Mbps till 4000GB 4Mbps Unlimited data download, unlimited local and STD calls, free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription Limited to select circles

The Fibre Basic Rs. 449 plan offers 3300GB of data for a month. While the speed is up to 30 Mbps till exceeding the limit, after which the speed will drop to 2Mbps. So, there is unlimited data along with unlimited local and STD calling to all networks.

The BSNL Fibre Basic broadband plan priced at Rs. 599 per month offers unlimited data at up to 60Mbps speed till 3300GB following which the speed will plunge to 2Mbps. There is unlimited voice calling to any network, be it local or STD.

BSNL Fibre Value Rs. 799 broadband plan per month offers unlimited data with speeds up to 100Mbps until reaching the FUP of 3300GB after which it will drop to 2Mbps. Furthermore, there is unlimited calls, both local and STD to any network. Notably, this plan is available only for users in select circles.

BSNL Fibre Premium Rs. 999 Plan is another monthly broadband plan. It offers unlimited voice calls irrespective of the network and unlimited data download. The data speed will be up to 200Mbps until the FUP of 3300GB. On exhausting the limit, the data speed will reduce to 2Mbps. This plan is applicable only in select circles and bundles Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription plan for free.

The other monthly plan available pan India is the BSNL Fibre Premium Plus Rs. 1,2799 broadband plan. It offers unlimited data at up to 200Mbps speed till the FUP of 3300GB. On exhausting the data limit, the speed will be 15Mbps. Also, there is local and STD unlimited calls to any network.

BSNL Fibre Ultra Rs. 1,499 broadband plan offers unlimited data at up to 300Mbps speed till 4000GB. Beyond this, the data speed will drop to 4Mbps. The other benefits include unlimited calls to any network, be it local or STD and free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Notably, this plan is limited only to select circles.

