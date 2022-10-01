5G Services Launched in India; Key Use Cases of Next-Gen Mobile Network News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 5G services in India today at the 6th India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi. Currently, 5G services will be available in 13 cities. There will be a steady rollout of the next-gen mobile network to other cities all over the country in the next couple of years.

At the event, the PM took a tour of the various showcases of 5G demonstrations held by the telecom companies such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi apart from Qualcomm and some startups. He also tested the Jio AR Glasses and how 5G can be used to remotely control a car at the headquarters of Qualcomm in Sweden from the Pragati Maidan event grounds in Delhi.

Which Cities Will Get 5G in India?

As per previous reports, 13 cities will get 5G services initially in India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Marking the launch of 5G services, Airtel 5G will go live in New Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bengaluru, and four other unknown cities today.

Though Airtel 5G services will be available in eight cities, the availability will be limited to select locations. The coverage of locations within cities is expected to grow in the coming days. Airtel will expand the 5G coverage in India by 2023. Also, it aims to have the whole country connected to 5G by March 2024.

What Are Key 5G Use Cases?

At the IMC 2022, several use cases of 5G were demonstrated. One of those is FWA, which is used for providing high-speed broadband connectivity in the country's rural regions. Initially, agriculture will take a big draw as real-time data transmission will let IoT/sensors/video/watering devices to be remotely controlled. It will ensure precision monitoring of livestock and ensures aquaculture and pest control.

Also, Reliance Jio showcased its Smart AR Glasses that lets people access Metaverse, AR, and VR and support smart classrooms, self-learning, and various other areas.

In the health sector, real-time vital parameters of patients will be possible with 5G. Besides, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and connected classrooms in rural regions will be made possible with the next-gen mobile network. Other sectors such as banking, logistics, and more will also get a boost with 5G services.

