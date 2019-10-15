IMC 2019: Jio Video Call Assistant, Bot Maker Tool Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On the first day of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019, Jio unveiled the Jio Video Call Assistant. As per the telco, the AI-based bot can be accessed via a 4G phone call and does not need users to install any other application for the purpose. Jio touts that its this video call bot can revolutionize customer support in the future. In addition to this, Reliance Jio unveiled the Jio Bot Maker Tool, which will help small organizations create their own bots.

Jio Video Call Assistant

The AI-based Jio Video Call Assistant was developed by both Jio and US-based Radisys, which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This bot aims to provide businesses quick and effortless solutions to repetitive queries from customers. The Jio video bot is capable of listening to the customer query and provide an appropriate answer in return. This platform will come with an auto-learning feature that will improve the accuracy of answers.

Reliance Jio Bot Maker

Jio Bot Maker has also been launched by the company. This is a tool, which accompanies the Jio Bot platform. The Bot Maker will make Artificial Intelligence accessible widely and easily to small businesses and help them create their own AI-based Bot with literally no coding. The Video Bot can be customized highly to meet the user engagement requirements for the businesses.

There will be the ability to create a unique avatar that can be a conventional customer care executive, the brand ambassador, CEO or any other character or person chosen by the brands. It can be accessed by just dialing a video call enabled helpline and have multilingual capabilities as well.

What We Think

As per the company, the Jio Video Call Assistant addresses the pain points in contacting customer care in an effortless way. This will ease the endless call and IVR hold time. We can expect this truly innovative product to bring about drastic changes in customer support and empower businesses to accelerate growth.

