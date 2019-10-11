Just In
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers: Get You Xiaomi And Redmi Smartphones On Discount
-
- 11 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Note 10 To Launch Possibly By October End
- 13 hrs ago Apple’s iOS 13.2 Beta Lets Users Delete Interactions With Siri
- 13 hrs ago Amazfit GTS With 14 Days Battery Life Launched In India For Rs. 9,999
Don't Miss
- Movies SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13 Double Eviction: Dalljiet Kaur & Koena Mitra Eliminated?
- News PM Modi, Xi Jinping discuss trade and terrorism on day 1 of informal summit
- Sports India vs South Africa: Agarwal hails 'tremendous' Kohli after Pune masterclass
- Lifestyle These Latest Stylish Outfits Of Bollywood Divas Are Perfect For Upcoming Weekend Party
- Automobiles Datsun GO & GO+ CVT Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 5.94 Lakh
- Finance 4 Steps To Choosing The Best Home Loan Option After External Benchmarking
- Travel 8 Unique Yet Heavenly Destinations In India For A Dream Wedding
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Good News For Jio Users Regarding IUC Charges
Jio recently made it into headlines by announcing IUC or Interconnect Usage Charge, where users have to pay 6 paise per minute to make a call to another network. This charge is fixed by TRAI and will be effective from October 1 to December 31, 2019.
The IUC charges will go back to zero from January 2020 as most of the voice calls made are based on VoLTE technology. In the last few years, Jio has paid a total of Rs. 13,500 crore as IUC charges to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and other network providers.
The Good News
There is a piece of good news for some Jio users, especially those who have subscribed to a long-term plan. For instance, I have subscribed to an annual plan and it is valid till June 24th, 2020. This means I don't have to pay any ICU charges at all as these charges will be abolished from the new year. Do note that the calls made between Jio network are still free and they always will be.
Fine prints always bring out bad news and it is other way around this time. A user who recharges a new plan on or after October 10 has to pay a charge of 6 paise per second to make an outgoing call. If a user already subscribed to a plan that expires on or after January 2020, then these charges will not be applicable in any manner.
If you do not have an active plan, the company offers different IUC plans (bundled with the standard packs). An Rs. 10 IUC plan offers 124 minutes of talk time to another network an Rs. 100 IUC plan offers 1,362 minutes of talk time.
As a complimentary offer, the company is offering 1GB of 4G data for every Rs. 10 valued IUC recharge. The new recharge plans are currently live on the MyJio app and website.
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
9,999
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
24,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,970
-
1,64,769
-
86,590