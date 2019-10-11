Good News For Jio Users Regarding IUC Charges News oi-Vivek

Jio recently made it into headlines by announcing IUC or Interconnect Usage Charge, where users have to pay 6 paise per minute to make a call to another network. This charge is fixed by TRAI and will be effective from October 1 to December 31, 2019.

The IUC charges will go back to zero from January 2020 as most of the voice calls made are based on VoLTE technology. In the last few years, Jio has paid a total of Rs. 13,500 crore as IUC charges to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and other network providers.

The Good News

There is a piece of good news for some Jio users, especially those who have subscribed to a long-term plan. For instance, I have subscribed to an annual plan and it is valid till June 24th, 2020. This means I don't have to pay any ICU charges at all as these charges will be abolished from the new year. Do note that the calls made between Jio network are still free and they always will be.

Fine prints always bring out bad news and it is other way around this time. A user who recharges a new plan on or after October 10 has to pay a charge of 6 paise per second to make an outgoing call. If a user already subscribed to a plan that expires on or after January 2020, then these charges will not be applicable in any manner.

If you do not have an active plan, the company offers different IUC plans (bundled with the standard packs). An Rs. 10 IUC plan offers 124 minutes of talk time to another network an Rs. 100 IUC plan offers 1,362 minutes of talk time.

As a complimentary offer, the company is offering 1GB of 4G data for every Rs. 10 valued IUC recharge. The new recharge plans are currently live on the MyJio app and website.

Best Mobiles in India