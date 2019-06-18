DCC Approves Penalties On Airtel, Vodafone, Idea News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) has approved imposing a penalty on Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not providing interconnectivity to Reliance Jio Infocomm.

However, DCC asked the TRAI to review Rs. 3,050 crore the penalty amount, amid financial stress in the sector.

"DCC has agreed to impose a penalty on Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Jio. However, the Commission has decided to take Trai's view on revising quantum of penalty in the backdrop of stress in the sector," PTI quoted an official.

"Interconnection usage charges" or "IUC" means the charge payable by one service provider to one or more service providers for the usage of the network elements for origination, transit or termination of the calls.

To recall, TRAI in October 2016 recommended imposing a total penalty of Rs. 3, 050 crores on Sunil Mittal -led Bharti Airtel and Vodafone for denying interconnectivity to Jio.

According to the regulator's recommendation, the penalty for Airtel and Vodafone would be around Rs 1,050 crores each, while in a case of Idea Cellular it comes to about Rs 950 crores.

The regulator has also mentioned earlier that the denial of interconnection by these operators to Jio "appears to be with the ulterior motive to stifle competition and is anti-consumer."

DCC Wants TRAI To Reconsider Recommendations On Spectrum Auctions

DCC has recently approved the terms and conditions for 5G trials in India. The decision-making body said that telecom regulator should reconsider all its recommendations on spectrum auctions, including pricing and quantum of airwaves that will be put on offer.

"The DCC didn't go into the issue of pricing as such... it only said if these recommendations are capable enough to sell all the spectrum and also if they are in line with 5G and broadband for all objects of the Central government.," the official said.

"But now that the recommendations are going back to Trai, we are asking them to review the entire architecture... they will look at the reserve price, participation, greater competition and meeting policy objectives. But Trai may or may not revise the recommendations... it is up to them. They may stick to their stand," an official added.

Best Mobiles in India