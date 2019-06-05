How To Get 40GB Data And Unlimited Calls From Airtel News oi-Priyanka Dua

India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel has introduced new plans for its Postpaid users, Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report, the newly launched plan starts with Rs. 349 in which the user will get benefits like 5GB data per month with a data rollover option. Along with the telco is providing ZEE5 and Airtel TV premium subscription as well. Besides, the user will get 100 SMS per day.

However, this plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu Circles.

While another plan will be available at Rs. 399 in which user will get 40 GB data per month with data rollover feature.

In addition, Airtel is providing unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day.

The report also pointed out that the plan is not available in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/ NCR, Karnataka, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu.

Airtel 300 Mbps Broadband Plans

Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel has re-launched three broadband plans in Hyderabad with a monthly FUP limit.

The newly launched plan starts with Rs. 799 in which user will get 100GB+200GB bonus data. Besides unlimited calling and speed up to 40 Mbps, the user will get a 15 percent semi-annual subscription discount and 20 percent annual discount.

Another plan of Rs. 1,099 offers 300GB of data along with additional bonus data of 500GB for six months. Under this plan, the user will get 100 Mbps along with unlimited calling. The Rs. 1,999 is providing unlimited calling and data with 100 Mbps speed.

Airtel And ZEE5 Partnership

Airtel and ZEE5, has also announced that they have further strengthened their strategic partnership to enable a world-class digital content experience for Airtel mobile customers.

As part of Airtel's refreshed AirtelThanks customer rewards program, all Airtel Platinum customers will now get unlimited complimentary access to ZEE5's vast content catalog as part of their plan benefits.

All Airtel mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will be eligible for this exclusive benefit.

Airtel is launching new plans on daily basis to retain users and to attract new ones. The telco is also partnering with OTT players to increase revenue.