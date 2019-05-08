Airtel 4G Hotspot is now available for Rs. 399 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Airtel 4G Hotspot has now received a price cut in India.

Airtel is making a massive revamp to its portfolio in order to compete against other telcos. Recently, the telco revised its postpaid plans and offered varied benefits for its subscribers. However, this is not the only benefit that the telco has to offer to its users.

Last week, the company came up with a new Amazon Prime offer with the prepaid plans and altered the plans for the Airtel 4G Hotspot. The 4G hotspot device was earlier available at an upfront cost but now it will be available on an affordable rental basis.

Airtel 4G Hotspot price

As per a report by TelecomTalk, the 4G hotspot device from Airtel will be available at a rental cost of Rs. 399. The official website of the telco has listed a single plan for those interested in this service. This plan provides 50GB data per month for the buyers. Post the exhaustion of this data limit, users can continue enjoying the data benefits but the speed will drop down to 80kbps.

Previously, subscribers of the Airtel 4G hotspot had to pay an upfront cost of Rs. 999 to purchase the device and then pay for the plan that they are interested. This will no longer be the case as buyers can pay the Rs. 399 rental and get the hotspot device without spending on the additional upfront cost.

Airtel 4G Hotspot features

The Airtel 4G Hotspot lets users create a Wi-Fi hotspot so that up to 10 devices can be connected to it at once. The company teamed up with Huawei to manufacture this device. It features a 1500mAh battery that can render up to six hours of backup. It competes against the Reliance JioFi that lets connecting up to 31 devices to the hotspot simultaneously. Unlike JioFi, the Airtel hotspot device lets users switch to 3G when there is no 4G coverage in the area.