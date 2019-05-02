Bharti Airtel revamps #AirtelThanks program, offers Amazon Prime membership, 2.5 GB data News oi-Priyanka Dua Under this newly launched plan, the user will get Amazon Prime membership along with 2.5GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day.

Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel today relaunch its flagship customer program #AirtelThanks and is offering new plans and benefits to its subscribers.

As a part of its #Airtelthanks program, the company has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs. 299 for 28 days. Under this newly launched plan, the user will get Amazon Prime membership along with 2.5GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day.

In fact, smartphone customers recharging with the pack will get access of Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited free fast shipping on millions of items along with early and exclusive access to deals on

The Amazon Prime Membership will get activated through the AirtelThanks app. This prepaid bundle is available at all retailers selling recharge, all Airtel Stores and across all online platforms including the AirtelThanks app. Customers can also buy this pack online on Amazon.in and Amazon Pay.

Meanwhile, AirtelThnaks is divided into Silver, Gold, and Platinum and each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for customers.

Silver tier is an entry to the world of basic content - AirtelTV, Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits, and great value access on premium content or financial services. With Platinum, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.

The app, which has been re-named "Airtel Thanks" uses strong data-science and segmentation algorithms to customize the user experiences, based on user interests and profiles.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: "It covers rewards from premium content, to music, e-books, financial services, VIP service and host of partner Brands access. For example, with Amazon Prime, we are now bringing to the market a first of its kind, pre-paid recharge which has Amazon Prime membership built into it."