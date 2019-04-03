Airtel launches new app for providing 70,000 e-books on iOS, Android News oi-Priyanka Dua Besides Airtel Books also offers a large catalog of stories from as short as five pages across a range of genres - crime, love, romance, business, history and politics, fitness, diet.

Second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has a launched a new app - Airtel Books to bring a collection of e-books to smartphone users.

Airtel Books will be available for a subscription price of Rs. 129 for six months and Rs. 199 for 12 months.

Available to both Airtel and non-Airtel customers in iOS and Android, it will initially offer over 70,000 titles from leading Indian and international authors. Latest launches like Mind Without Fear from Rajat Gupta are part of the exciting collection.

In fact, all users will get a complimentary 30-day trial to experience the app and can access 'Free' titles from the Readers Club.

Airtel smartphone customers will also enjoy a one-time special benefit of being able to access any five 'Paid' titles from the Readers Club, which has a collection of over 5000 e-books.

Sameer Batra, CEO - Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel said: " E-books is a fast growing segment along with music and video, thanks to large screen smartphones becoming the cornerstone of the digital lifestyle."

Batra said, "As we have demonstrated with Wynk Music and Airtel TV, our aim is to use deep customer science to curate great reading content for our users and add to their smartphone experience on our best-in-class network."

Some of the popular authors on Airtel Books are Twinkle Khanna, Sourav Ganguly, Rajdeep Sardesai, Sunny Leone, Arundhati Roy, Devdutt Pattnaik, Preeti Shenoy, Yashwant Sinha, Kanhaiya Kumar, Raghuram Rajan, Rujuta Diwekar, Perumal Murugan, Benyamin, and Rajat Gupta.

Besides Airtel Books also offers a large catalog of stories from as short as five pages across a range of genres - crime, love, sex and romance, business, history and politics, fitness, diet, spirituality, and classics.

Chiki Sarkar, Co-Founder, Juggernaut Books said, "Reaching the growing smartphone users in the country and getting them phone friendly books at low prices has been the reason Juggernaut was set up."