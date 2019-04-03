Airtel boost 4G network in Karnataka, introduces 900 Mhz spectrum band News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel has deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced, and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.

India's second largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has further upgraded its 4G network in Karnataka with the deployment of LTE 900 technology which will enhance the network experience for its smartphone customers.

With the rollout of 4G in the superior 900 Mhz spectrum band, Karnataka's fastest mobile network will get additional high-speed data capacity to serve its customers.

C. Surendran, CEO - Karnataka, Bharti Airtel said, "Our endeavor is to deliver best-in-class network experience to our customers. The deployment of LTE 900 will further boost Airtel 4G coverage, particularly inside homes and buildings. Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy seamless high-speed data and HD quality calling experience on our upgraded network. We will continue to invest aggressively in a deployment of the latest network technologies to delight our customers."

In addition, Airtel has deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced, and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.

For those who are aware, Airtel has also announced new ISD call charges for Bangladesh and Nepal.

The new ISD call charges, which are currently available to Airtel prepaid mobile users, are the most affordable in the industry and eliminate the need for buying additional ISD packs to make calls to Bangladesh and Nepal. Airtel mobile customers can now enjoy the most competitive ISD tariffs with their regular recharge packs and bundles.

Calls to Bangladesh will now be charged at only Rs 2.99/minute (versus Rs. 12/minute earlier) representing a reduction of 75 percent. Calls to Nepal will now be charged at Rs 7.99/minute (versus Rs 13 earlier) representing a reduction of appx. 40 percent.

These new ISD rates will provide a major fillip to the growing socio-economic cooperation in the region, benefiting migrant population and businesses alike.