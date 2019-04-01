Airtel offers free 4G Wi-Fi hotspot device with 500GB data: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel has been rated as the fastest mobile network in 27 states across India.

After providing free voice calls and unlimited data to customers, almost all telecom players are now focussing on their broadband services, however, there is no doubt that JioFi device is leading that segment, but now Airtel has revamped its plans to give a tough fight to Jio, Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report Airtel is now offering 500 percent data than earlier at the same price. In fact, users will get a device at no additional cost when they choose advance rental plans of more than six months. In addition, the company has revised Rs.399 and Rs.599 plan.

The report also pointed out that Airtel used to offer 10 different plans earlier for its hotspot device. In terms of plans the Rs. 399 offers 50GB data per month. While Rs. 599 is now providing 100GB data to its users.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has announced new ISD call charges for Bangladesh and Nepal. The new ISD call charges, which are currently available to Airtel prepaid mobile users, are the most affordable in the industry and eliminate the need for buying additional ISD packs to make calls to Bangladesh and Nepal.

Airtel mobile customers can now enjoy the most competitive ISD tariffs with their regular recharge packs and bundles.

Calls to Bangladesh will now be charged at only Rs 2.99/minute (versus Rs. 12/minute earlier) representing a reduction of 75 percent. Calls to Nepal will now be charged at Rs 7.99/minute (versus Rs 13 earlier) representing a reduction of appx. 40 percent.

As part of its network transformation program - Project Leap, Airtel plans to roll out more than 5,000 new mobile sites across the region in FY 2019-20 with the aim of stepping up network capacity and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas. This rollout will effectively translate to the deployment of five new Airtel mobile sites per day across the region.